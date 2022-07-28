$30.9 Billion Worldwide Water Desalination Equipment Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on water desalination equipment market which is experiencing strong growth.



Some of the major players in the water desalination equipment market are Acciona S.A., Aquatech International LLC, Biwater Holdings Limited, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Genesis Water Technologies, IDE Technologies, Koch Separation Solutions, Lenntech, Pure Aqua Inc., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia Water Technologies, Advanced Watertek, Desmi A/S, DuPont, Ferrovial S.A, Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A., General Electric Company, Hatenboer, Prominent, Toray Industries Inc., Triwin Watertec Co. Ltd, Veolia Water Technologies, Wartsila Company, and Zhonghe Desalination.



The global water desalination equipment market is expected to grow from $12.12 billion in 2021 to $13.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The water desalination equipment market is expected to reach $20.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%.



The water desalination equipment market consists of sales of water desalination equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce the salinity and other minerals from the discharged water to separate salt from water. The water desalination equipment includes multi-effect evaporators and reverses osmosis systems to treat seawater to become drinking water.



The main types of products in water desalination equipment are membranes, pumps, and evaporators. Membranes are designed to remove salt and minerals from water by passing through semipermeable membranes. The different technologies include reverse osmosis, multi-stage flash distillation, and multiple-effect distillation, others, and are used in various areas such as municipal, industrial, and others.



Middle East was the largest region in the water desalination equipment market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the water desalination equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising urbanization and industrialization are expected to drive the growth of the water desalination equipment market going forward. Urbanization refers to the population movement from rural to an urban setting and increasing human population densities in urban areas.

Growth in urbanization and industrialization is creating water shortage and the depletion of freshwater resources is driving an increase in demand for water desalination technology to separate the salt from the water and eliminate the salinity. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 68% of the world's population that is 2.5 billion people are projected to live in urban areas by 2050. Therefore, the rising urbanization and industrialization all over the globe will propel the water desalination equipment market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the water desalination equipment market. Major companies operating in water desalination equipment are focused on developing advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

The countries covered in the water desalination equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

