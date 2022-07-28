CBRN Protection Equipment Market to Exceed US$ 8,306.4 Mn by 2029 Driven by Increasing Military Threats | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CBRN protection equipment is projected to reach a value of US$8,306.4 Mn in 2029, with sales growing at a moderate CAGR of 5.5%. The market is expected to reach an estimated value of US$5717.0 Mn by the end of 2022. Elevated geopolitical turbulence, hostile neighboring countries, threats from terrorist organizations, and growing regional conflicts as well as stockpiling of different Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) are responsible for the market expansion of CBRN protection equipment.



Defense organizations of governments across the world are increasingly making use of various CBRN protection equipment for rescue and field operations. Governments’ efforts to avoid the effects of CBRN incidents are expected to contribute to the market expansion of CBRN protection equipment. In addition to this, advanced training programs for the army to train themselves for detecting and responding to incidents effectively will the need for CBRN materials.

This results in an upsurge in the demand for innovative CBRN protection equipment. Furthermore, the rising demand for integrated collective protection equipment (COLPRO) in military operations also ensures market growth for CBRN protection quipment.



Additionally, the development of CBRN protection equipment for biological warfare is also expected to generate market growth. Biological warfare agents are extremely dangerous as a small amount of these agents can adversely impact health and are extremely contagious. In order to secure the common population against biological warfare agents, different manufacturers are producing new CBRN protection equipment.

“Increasing adoption of CBRN protection equipment for field and rescue operations coupled with the development of CBRN protection equipment for biological warfare, will likely augment the market growth over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing biowarfare and chemical weapons are expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period.

The U.S. is expected to continue market domination through 2029.

Germany will likely account for 18% of the Europe CBRN protection equipment market over the forecast period.

China CBRN protection equipment market is expected to account for 51.7% of the East Asia market.

By product type, personal protective equipment expected to account for 52.9% of market sales during 2022-2029.

By category type, C decontamination is expected to lead the market.

Military segment is the leading end-user of the market.





Competitive Landscape

3M, Ansell Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., AirBoss of America Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MSA Safety Inc, HDT Global, Avon Protection Systems, Chemviron Carbon, LION Group, Inc., Blauer Manufacturing Co., Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Ouvry - Systèmes de protection NRBC, MDH Defence, Seyntex, Portsmouth Aviation Ltd., BLÜCHER GmbH, and ROF among others are some of the manufacturers of CBRN protection equipment profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the global CBRN protection equipment market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions of peers. Market players are employing strategies to increase customer retention and strengthen their relationships with existing customers. These organizations are also investing in increasing the number of CBRN protection equipment contracts with Governments to extend their market penetration and increase their global market share.

More Insights into the CBRN Protection Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global CBRN protection equipment market, providing historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2029. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (mobile/transportation CBRN protection equipment (air purification units, integrated colpro systems, protective entrances, ROV bags, medical transportation sets), unhardened collective protection systems (UCPS), personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination shelter stations (individual, 2 line, 3 line, 4 line)), category (C decontamination, B decontamination, RN contamination, railways), end use (military, civil defense and security, nuclear power plants and sites, disaster management), and region.

CBRN Protection Equipment Market Regional Analysis

According to the latest report by FMI, North America is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 5.2%. The region will likely account for the leading share in the global market due to the advancements in the military capabilities of countries like the U.S. and Canada as well as due to the constant investments by the US in the defense sector.

Apart from North America, Europe is anticipated to remain a crucial market for CBRN protection equipment over the assessment period because of the presence of CBRN solutions manufacturers. Europe is estimated to register growth at 5.5% across the assessment period. Further, Germany is predicted to account for 18% of the market share of this region. The country intends to play a greater role in global security and plans which has led to an increase in its estimated military expenditure to 1.5% of GDP by 2025.

China has become the second largest military spender. The country will presumably account for 51.7% of East Asia’s market share by 2029. As an emerging economy, China is expected to host multiple lucrative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

However, the CBRN protection equipment and services have been adopted more slowly in developing regions like Latin America and the Middle East. Owing to the high costs of equipment and services as well as governments' rather low expenditure on CBRN security for implementing top-notch security services, these regions have fallen behind in terms of market growth.

CBRN Protection Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

According to the latest report by FMI, based on product types, the sales of personal protective equipment are expected to drive the overall market growth. The personal protective segment is anticipated to hold a predominant share of 52.9% of the global market by the end of 2029. This segment includes muff, gloves, coveralls, vests, and body suits. Increasing usage in health care settings such as clinics, labs, and others is expected to propel the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

By category type, C decontamination is predicted to hold the highest market share of over 80% and rise exponentially in the upcoming years. Due to the increasing chemical hazards all over the world, the C decontamination segment is likely to remain dominant during the assessment period. In terms of value, the C decontamination segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the prediction period because of more feasibility.

On the basis of end-user, the military segment is expected to dominate the CBRN protection equipment market with respect to market share and Y-o-Y growth during the projection period. The military segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to account for a 79.0% market revenue share.This segment is predicted to rule the market due to the growing adoption of advanced defense solutions and military drones and the increasing defense budget worldwide.

CBRN Protection Equipment Markey By Category

By Product Type :

Mobile / Transportation CBRN Protection Equipment Air Purification Units Integrated Colpro Systems Protective Entrances ROV Bags Medical Transportation Sets

Unhardened Collective Protection Systems (UCPS)

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Decontamination Shelter Systems Individual 2 Line 3 Line 4 Line







By Category :

C Decontamination

B Decontamination

RN Contamination

Railways

By End Use :

Military

Civil Defence and Security

Nuclear Power Plants and Sites

Disaster Management

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





