Overstock Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Navigated ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility to deliver another profitable quarter



Continued share repurchases and ended the quarter with a strong cash position

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights, from continuing operations

• Total net revenue of $528 million, a decrease of 34% year over year • Gross profit of $121 million or 22.9% of total net revenue • Income from continuing operations of $7 million • Diluted earnings per share of $0.12 • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $21 million, which represents 3.9% of net revenue • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $443 million at the end of the second quarter

"Our disciplined execution and differentiated asset-light operating model allowed us to remain profitable for the ninth consecutive quarter, even with weak consumer sentiment, ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, higher inflation, and significant competitive pressures including competitors liquidating their excess owned inventory," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "While the retail environment was challenging throughout the second quarter and sales results were below my expectations, we continued to deliver smart value to our customers, make progress on our strategic initiatives, and provide our partners with an efficient and effective channel to increase their unit sales. Our continued profitability and strong balance sheet support that our business model is a winning one, able to withstand jolts in the market."

"Over a year ago, we strategically embarked on the path to become a 100% e-commerce furniture and home furnishings retailer. We accomplished this goal at the end of the second quarter, on our targeted timeframe. Overstock remains well positioned to serve the evolving home furnishings needs of our customers and capture market share in a large and growing addressable market. In these unprecedented times, we have chosen to stay the course, focusing on our strategic initiatives and operating our business under the same financial discipline as we have over the last two years," continued Johnson. "I look forward to providing a full update on our second quarter 2022 performance during our earnings call."

Second Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights*

• Active customers of 6.5 million, a decrease of 29% year over year • Last Twelve Months (LTM) net revenue per active customer of $365, an increase of 18% year over year • Orders delivered of 2.1 million, a decrease of 43% year over year • Average order value of $247, an increase of 16% year over year • Orders per active customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, of 1.65, a decrease of 2% year over year • Orders placed on a mobile device were 50% of gross merchandise sales

*Certain terms, such as active customers, LTM net revenue per active customer, orders delivered, average order value, and orders per active customer are defined under "Supplemental Operational Data" below.

Share Repurchases

On August 17, 2021, we announced that our Board of Directors had approved a stock repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”), pursuant to which we may, from time to time, purchase shares of our outstanding common stock for an aggregate repurchase price not to exceed $100.0 million at any time through December 31, 2023. On March 9, 2022, we announced that our Board of Directors expanded the Repurchase Program to permit us, from time to time, to purchase outstanding shares of our Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock and/or our Voting Series B Preferred Stock in addition to outstanding shares of our common stock.

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, we repurchased $34.9 million of our common stock and $50,000 of our Series A-1 preferred stock under the Repurchase Program at an average price of $30.69 and $31.30 per share, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, we had approximately $39.9 million remaining under the current Repurchase Program authorization.

Preferred Share Conversion

On May 12, 2022, our shareholders voted to approve the amendment of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Designation for both classes of our preferred stock to provide that each share of our Series A-1 and Series B preferred stock would be automatically converted into 0.90 of a share of our common stock (the "Conversion"). On June 10, 2022, in connection with the completion of the Conversion, we issued 4,097,697 shares of our common stock in exchange for the outstanding Series A-1 and Series B preferred stock on that date. As the fair value of our common stock issued exceeded the fair value of the Series A-1 and Series B preferred stock exchanged on Conversion date, we recognized a non-cash dividend of $1.7 million due to the excess fair value per share compared to the conversion ratio. Following the Conversion, we eliminated the Series A-1 and Series B preferred stock class by filing Certificates of Elimination with the Delaware Secretary of State.

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 442,603 $ 503,341 Restricted cash 184 25 Accounts receivable, net 23,088 21,190 Inventories 5,666 5,137 Prepaids and other current assets 20,233 22,097 Total current assets 491,774 551,790 Property and equipment, net 108,041 109,479 Deferred tax assets, net 37,413 40,035 Goodwill 6,160 6,160 Equity securities 350,580 342,682 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,192 12,584 Other long-term assets, net 2,790 3,236 Total assets $ 1,006,950 $ 1,065,966 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 96,232 $ 102,293 Accrued liabilities 91,794 101,902 Unearned revenue 56,554 59,387 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,636 5,402 Other current liabilities 3,428 3,349 Total current liabilities 253,644 272,333 Long-term debt, net 36,248 37,984 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,220 7,960 Other long-term liabilities 3,128 3,303 Total liabilities 298,240 321,580 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000 Series A-1, issued and outstanding - 0 and 4,204 — — Series B, issued and outstanding - 0 and 357 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000 Issued shares - 51,026 and 46,625 Outstanding shares - 45,695 and 43,023 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 972,845 960,544 Accumulated deficit (121,323 ) (136,590 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (529 ) (537 ) Treasury stock at cost - 5,331 and 3,602 (142,288 ) (79,035 ) Total stockholders' equity 708,710 744,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,006,950 $ 1,065,966





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 528,122 $ 794,536 $ 1,064,159 $ 1,454,397 Cost of goods sold 407,017 619,710 817,842 1,126,047 Gross profit 121,105 174,826 246,317 328,350 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 57,940 85,272 116,453 158,810 Technology 30,542 30,383 63,531 60,906 General and administrative 21,081 22,660 42,337 45,531 Total operating expenses 109,563 138,315 222,321 265,247 Operating income 11,542 36,511 23,996 63,103 Interest income (expense), net 115 (130 ) (10 ) (285 ) Other income (expense), net (1,981 ) 298 (2,095 ) 72 Income before income taxes from continuing operations 9,676 36,679 21,891 62,890 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,529 (45,726 ) 4,621 (45,533 ) Income from continuing operations 7,147 82,405 17,270 108,423 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 227,372 — 217,246 Consolidated net income 7,147 309,777 17,270 325,669 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests—discontinued operations — (134 ) — (335 ) Net income attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. $ 7,147 $ 309,911 $ 17,270 $ 326,004 Consolidated net income per share of common stock: Net income attributable to common shares—basic Continuing operations $ 0.12 $ 1.73 $ 0.33 $ 2.27 Discontinued operations — 4.78 — 4.58 Total $ 0.12 $ 6.51 $ 0.33 $ 6.85 Net income attributable to common shares—diluted Continuing operations $ 0.12 $ 1.72 $ 0.33 $ 2.26 Discontinued operations — 4.75 — 4.54 Total $ 0.12 $ 6.47 $ 0.33 $ 6.80 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 43,072 43,009 43,062 42,948 Diluted 43,159 43,314 43,221 43,317





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 17,270 $ 325,669 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (217,246 ) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,350 9,949 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,736 2,528 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 9,334 5,107 Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes, net 2,622 (47,046 ) Loss from equity method securities 2,583 — Other non-cash adjustments (114 ) 721 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,504 ) (10,141 ) Inventories (529 ) (766 ) Prepaids and other current assets 2,318 (3,452 ) Other long-term assets, net (943 ) (368 ) Accounts payable (6,104 ) 56,543 Accrued liabilities (8,339 ) (10,651 ) Unearned revenue (2,833 ) 12,282 Operating lease liabilities (2,850 ) (2,812 ) Other long-term liabilities (175 ) (270 ) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 21,822 120,047 Net cash used in discontinued operating activities — (17,128 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,822 102,919 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of equity securities (11,420 ) — Contributions for capital calls — (41,122 ) Capital distribution from investment 1,162 — Expenditures for property and equipment (6,406 ) (5,620 ) Other investing activities, net (505 ) (908 ) Net cash used in continuing investing activities (17,169 ) (47,650 ) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities — (29,703 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,169 ) (77,353 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of shares (60,077 ) — Payments on long-term debt (1,707 ) (1,366 ) Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of employee stock awards (3,482 ) (7,812 ) Other financing activities, net 34 (1 ) Net cash used in continuing financing activities (65,232 ) (9,179 ) Net cash provided by discontinued financing activities — 2,085 Net cash used in financing activities (65,232 ) (7,094 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (60,579 ) 18,472 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year, inclusive of cash balances of discontinued operations 503,366 519,181 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year, inclusive of cash balances of discontinued operations 442,787 537,653 Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of discontinued operations — — Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year $ 442,787 $ 537,653

Financial Reporting Presentation in Accordance with the Pelion Transaction

Upon closing the Pelion transaction during the second quarter of 2021, we deconsolidated the Medici Ventures' blockchain businesses, including tZERO. The operating results for these businesses for the periods prior to deconsolidation have been reflected in our consolidated statements of income as discontinued operations. Overstock reorganized its remaining businesses, including corporate-related overhead costs, into a single reportable operating segment.

Supplemental Operational Data

We measure our business using operational metrics, in addition to the financial metrics shown above and the non-GAAP financial measures explained below. We believe these metrics provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and provide key performance indicators to track our growth. These indicators include changes in customer order patterns and the mix of products purchased by our customers.

Active customers represent the total number of unique customers who have made at least one purchase during the prior twelve-month period. This metric captures both the inflow of new customers and the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase during the prior twelve-month period.

LTM net revenue per active customer represents total net revenue in a twelve-month period divided by the total number of active customers for the same twelve-month period.

Orders delivered represents the total number of orders delivered in any given period, including orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and in those circumstances, we estimate delivery dates based on historical data.

Average order value is defined as total net revenue in any given period divided by the total number of orders delivered in that period.

Orders per active customer is defined as orders delivered in a twelve-month period divided by active customers for the same twelve-month period.

The following table provides key operating metrics for the Retail business:

(in thousands, except for LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and orders per active customer)

Three months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Active customers 6,490 9,165 LTM net revenue per active customer 365 310 Orders delivered 2,138 3,736 Average order value 247 213 Orders per active customer 1.65 1.69

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income from continuing operations less the income recognized from our equity method securities, net of related tax and the non-cash preferred stock conversion dividend. We believe that this adjustment to our net income before calculating per share amounts for the current period presented provides a useful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income from continuing operations before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain benefits and expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in continuing operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the continuing operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

Diluted EPS Less: non-cash

preferred stock dividend1 Less: equity method

income (loss)2 Adjusted

Diluted EPS Numerator: Income from continuing operations $ 7,147 $ — $ (1,793 ) $ 8,940 Less: Preferred stock dividends—issued 1,697 1,697 — — Undistributed income from continuing operations 5,450 (1,697 ) (1,793 ) 8,940 Less: Undistributed income allocated to participating securities 410 (128 ) (135 ) 673 Net income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders $ 5,040 $ (1,569 ) $ (1,658 ) $ 8,267 Denominator: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 43,159 43,159 43,159 43,159 Net income from continuing operations per share of common stock: Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.19

1 Non-cash dividend as a result of preferred stock conversion

2 Inclusive of estimated tax impact from equity method activity

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to income from continuing operations (in thousands):

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income from continuing operations $ 7,147 $ 82,405 $ 17,270 $ 108,423 Depreciation and amortization 4,043 4,803 8,350 9,949 Stock-based compensation 4,695 2,802 9,334 5,107 Interest (income) expense, net (115 ) 130 10 285 Other (income) expense, net 1,981 (298 ) 2,095 (72 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,529 (45,726 ) 4,621 (45,533 ) Special items (see table below) 475 243 528 56 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,755 $ 44,359 $ 42,208 $ 78,215 Special items: Special legal charges and other $ 471 $ — $ 471 $ (187 ) Transaction costs 4 243 57 243 $ 475 $ 243 $ 528 $ 56

The following table reflects the reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by continuing operating activities (in thousands):