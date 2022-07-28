Curved Display Devices Market Size Worth USD 13.2 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 16.2% CAGR – Curved Display Devices Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's latest research on the Global Curved Display Devices Market finds that the introductions of new products related to Curved Display Devices Market based on the technology are likely to strengthen the growth of the Curved Display Devices Market over the analysis period. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 5.4 Billion in 2021.

The Global Curved Display Devices Market size is forecasted to reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2028 and is forecast and grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Curved Display Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Display Type (LCD, EPD, LED, OLED), by Application (Smartphones & Tablets, Televisions, Smart Wearable, Laptops & Computers), by End-User (Consumer Electronics, Transportation, Retail, Advertising), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Curved Display Devices market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.2% during the forecast period.

The Curved Display Devices market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 5.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Curved Display Devices market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Driver 1 – Increase in Usage in Consumer Electronics and Automotive Applications

There is an increase in the automotive and industrial use of curved display technology in various applications such as Smartphones, TVs, and Computer Monitors, to name a few., where the benefits are present. For example, the Human Machine Interface (HMI) used in the automotive industry demonstrates technological breakthroughs and analyzes consumer electronics market demand. The most acceptable way to remove analog components such as buttons, and knots, to note a few, on HMI is to use curved displays. As the emphasis on curved display technology in consumer electronics and automotive applications is adapted to users, their demand in these fields will likely grow again.

Driver 2 – The Rise of Advanced and Digital Technology

These days, with rapidly paced changing surroundings, the curved show era is relatively new within the digital display market and is gaining sturdy interest amongst users. Moreover, curved monitors are now making their debut inside the market on a far smaller scale than televisions and mobile phones. In televisions and mobiles, a curved display tasks the photo at the screen and affords a mile's more expansive field of view than a general flat display screen. And so, the rise in advanced and digital technology fuels the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis :

Display Type LCD EPD LED OLED

Application Smartphones & Tablets Televisions Smart Wearable Laptops & Computers Other Applications

End-User Consumer Electronics Transportation Retail Advertising Other End-Users

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/curved-display-devices-market-1750

Regional Analysis :

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Curved Display Devices Market in 2021 and is expected to continue to dominate the forecast period owing to rising revenue losses and increased consumer spending, and the presence of prominent emerging economists in the region. In addition, improving government programs to facilitate investment and build better quality production infrastructure in the country is another factor expected to support market growth to some extent in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Curved Display Devices Market:

Samsung Electronics

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Acer Inc. Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic

HP

VU Technologies

TCL Corporation

Japan Display Inc.



Curved Display Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Display Type (LCD, EPD, LED, OLED), by Application (Smartphones & Tablets, Televisions, Smart Wearable, Laptops & Computers), by End-User (Consumer Electronics, Transportation, Retail, Advertising), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Recent Developments:

June 2022 – TCL Huaxing, a China-based manufacturer, has declared its two new curved screen technologies: waterfall screen hyperbolic technology and equal-gauss four-curved surface technology.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Curved Display Devices Market?

How will the Curved Display Devices Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Curved Display Devices Market?

What is the Curved Display Devices market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Curved Display Devices Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Curved Display Devices Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Display Type



• LCD



• EPD



• LED



• OLED



• Application



• Smartphones & Tablets



• Televisions



• Smart Wearable



• Laptops & Computers



• Other Applications



• End-User



• Consumer Electronics



• Transportation



• Retail



• Advertising



• Other End-Users



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • Samsung Electronics



• LG Display Co. Ltd.



• Sony Corporation



• Acer Inc. Toshiba Corporation



• Panasonic



• HP



• VU Technologies



• TCL Corporation



• Japan Display Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/curved-display-devices-market-1750/request-sample

