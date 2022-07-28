3D Printing Materials Market Size Worth USD 3.78 Billion by 2026 | With 12.1% CAGR

Pune, India, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printing materials market size is predicted to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The increasing application of 3D printing in various end-user industries such as aerospace, automotive, military, and healthcare will have a positive impact on the 3D printing materials market revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, one of the major 3D printing materials market trends includes the increasing knowledge of 3D printing as a faster manufacturing process than conventional manufacturing processes such as injection molding and subtractive production.

The market size stood at USD 1.53 billion in 2018. The 3D printing materials market report focuses on and elaborates on the definition, types, applications, and major players in detail. Deep analysis of 3D printing materials market outlook, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics, and macroeconomic policies, and industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, and the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors, and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and the characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing unrivaled data in a well-organized manner.

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems, Inc.

Materialise NV

Markforged, Inc.

EOS GmbH

Höganäs AB

Arkema

Royal DSM N.V.

ExOne

GE Additive

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2018 USD 1.53 Billion Revenue forecast in 2026 USD 3.78 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 12.1% 2019-2026 Base Year 2018 Historic Years 2015 - 2017 Forecast Years 2019- 2026 Segments Covered By Type, By End-use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2019 to 2026 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Stratasys Ltd, 3D Systems, Inc., Materialise NV, Markforged, Inc, EOS GmbH, Höganäs AB, Arkema, Royal DSM N.V, ExOne, GE Additive, Evonik Industries AG, Höganäs AB, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Solvay, American Elements Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Booming Aviation Industry to Propel Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 0.58 billion in 2018 and is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand from aerospace, military, and medical industry. The burgeoning aviation industry will create growth opportunities for the market in the region in the forthcoming years. The growing requirement for aircrafts and stellar demand for metal in the defense will boost the market in North America. Europe is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in healthcare. 3D printing is extensively used to manufacture implants and prosthetics at a very low cost. Thus, the rising demand for 3D printing technology in various sectors will contribute positively to the growth of the market in Europe.

November 2019: The acquisition of Sculpteo by BASF, a German chemical company and the second largest chemical producer in the world. BASF aims to enhance its position in the 3D printing industry and expand its sales channel with the new development.

Growing Adoption of 3D Printing Technology to Spur Opportunities

The rising shift from conventional printing to 3D printing technology will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. 3D printing offers properties including, reduced waste, complexity in designs, cost-effectiveness, and improved design modification. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the proven benefits of 3D printing has attracted manufacturers from various sectors. Food, footwear, music, jewelry, and medical sectors are implementing the technology for the manufacturing and development of new products at a lower cost. This, factor uplift the 3D printing materials market share in the forthcoming years. In addition, the growing utilization of 3D printed parts in aerospace, automotive, and military applications will enable the speedy growth of the market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, 3D printing enables designers to create complex parts at low cost along with production feasibility. For instance, components created from titanium in the aerospace industry are usually 3D printed as it offers high dimensional accuracy, and great mechanical properties.

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Plastics Metals Ceramics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Automotive Aerospace & Defense Industrial Medical Consumer Products Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of World

North America 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Plastics Metals Ceramics Others



TOC Continued…!

