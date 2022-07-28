Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report to 2027 - Featuring ABL, Biovian and GE Healthcare Among Others

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 3,296.84 million by 2027 from USD 860.08 million in 2021, at a CAGR 25.10% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 311.42 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 388.54 million in 2022, at a CAGR 25.01% to reach USD 1,189.03 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 248.66 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 312.08 million in 2022, at a CAGR 25.27% to reach USD 961.36 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 299.99 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 374.45 million in 2022, at a CAGR 25.03% to reach USD 1,146.43 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on viral vector & plasmid dna manufacturing identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. ABL Inc.

7.2. Batavia Biosciences B.V.

7.3. BioNTech IMFS GmbH

7.4. Biovian Oy

7.5. c-LEcta GmbH

7.6. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

7.7. Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH

7.8. Cobra Biologics Limited

7.9. Creative Biogene

7.10. FinVector Vision Therapies

7.11. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc.

7.12. GE Healthcare

7.13. GeneOne Life Science, Inc.

7.14. Genezen Laboratories

7.15. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

7.16. Lonza Group AG

7.17. Merck KGaA

7.18. Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

7.19. Novasep Inc.

7.20. Sirion-Biotech GmbH

7.21. Spark Therapeutics Inc.

7.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.23. uniQure N.V.

7.24. Vigene Biosciences, Inc.

7.25. Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd.

