The Worldwide Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry is Projected to Reach $157.6 Billion by 2027

The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 157,658.35 million by 2027 from USD 97,178.18 million in 2021, at a CAGR 8.39% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 27,375.09 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 29,609.00 million in 2022, at a CAGR 8.34% to reach USD 44,272.68 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 35,917.05 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 39,057.57 million in 2022, at a CAGR 8.53% to reach USD 58,705.07 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 33,886.03 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 36,609.89 million in 2022, at a CAGR 8.30% to reach USD 54,680.59 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on pharmaceutical contract manufacturing identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview



4. Americas Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. AbbVie, Inc.

7.2. Aenova Group GmbH

7.3. Almac Group

7.4. Amgen Inc.

7.5. AMRI Global

7.6. Baxter International Inc.

7.7. Biozoc Inc.

7.8. C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

7.9. Cambrex Corporation

7.10. Catalent, Inc.

7.11. Danaher Corporation

7.12. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

7.13. Evonik Industries AG

7.14. Famar Health Care Services

7.15. Fareva

7.16. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

7.17. Kryptochem Medicament Pvt. Ltd.

7.18. Lonza Group

7.19. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

7.20. Pfizer Inc.

7.21. Pidolma Healthcare

7.22. Recipharm AB

7.23. Serum Institute of India Ltd.

7.24. Siegfried Holding AG

7.25. Sycon Healthcare

7.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.27. Vetter Pharma International GMBH

