Gaming Market Size Worth USD 545.98 Billion by 2028 | With 13.20% CAGR

Pune, India, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide gaming market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 545.98 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 13.20% between 2021 and 2028. In its report titled "Gaming Market, 2021-2028", Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 203.12 billion in 2020.

Online video games have become more prevalent in recent years. Most people find online games attractive and a modest way to find free time from their hectic schedules. Moreover, during the pandemic, the inclination toward gaming increased dramatically. Many companies such as Nintendo and Tencent witnessed an increase in their sales during the first quarter. The former showcased a profit of 41%, as it sold many of its games digitally. The demand for online games will be persistent in upcoming years, and this market is anticipated to boom during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The negative effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. However, the pandemic has provided better acceptance of digital technology. It received so much consumer attraction during the lockdown that it made a huge investor community interested in it. For instance, according to The Week article, some major investments occurred during the pandemic in India. Around USD 225 million investment was made in the mobile gaming app Dream11 in September 2020. Thus, these investments are expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gaming-market-105730

Gaming Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 203.12 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 545.98 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 13.20% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Game Type, By Device Type, By End-User, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, United States), Nintendo Co., Ltd (Kyoto, Japan), Rovio Entertainment Corporation (Espoo, Finland), Nvidia Corporation (California, United States), Valve Corporation (Washington, United States), PlayJam Ltd (London, United Kingdom), Electronic Arts Inc (California, United States), Sony Group Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (Tokyo, Japan), Activision Blizzard, Inc (California, United States) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the gaming market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, United States)

Nintendo Co., Ltd (Kyoto, Japan)

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (Espoo, Finland)

Nvidia Corporation (California, United States)

Valve Corporation (Washington, United States)

PlayJam Ltd (London, United Kingdom)

Electronic Arts Inc (California, United States)

Sony Group Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (Tokyo, Japan)

Activision Blizzard, Inc (California, United States)

What does the Report Provide?

The market report for gaming provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER's Five Point Analysis and PESTEL to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/gaming-market-105730

Driving Factor

Rising Youth Employment to Spur Demand for Video Games

The rising millennial youth population is expected to drive the gaming market growth. For instance, a report from the American Association of Advertising Agencies.Org, published in February 2019, mentioned that the generation z population plays games daily. Their number is higher than that of millennials by 84%. Moreover, rising disposable income is resulting in a higher consumption rate of video games. For instance, the data released by the World Bank.Org, states that the global youth unemployment in 2018 is 15.19% which is a decline from 15.37 % from its prior year.

Market Segmentation:

Based on game type, the market is divided into shooter, action, sports, role-playing, and others.

Based on game type, the shooter segment held a gaming market share of about 23.35% in 2020. The segment is expected to experience considerable growth since it provides 3D realistic graphics. It makes players experience a whole new experience of the virtual world. This fascinating atmosphere provided by battle games is driving the segment market.

By device, it is segmented into PC/MMO, tablet, mobile phone, TV/console. On the basis of end-user, it is bifurcated into male and female. Finally, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa based on region.

Regional Insights



Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Backed by Rising Urban Population

Asia Pacific – The region is expected to hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the rapid growth in the urban population. The rising awareness about trending video games is helping the market to thrive in the region. The report from World Bank.Org data suggests that in 2019 the urban population of the East Asia Pacific was 59.887 % which rose from 59.053 % from the previous year. The regional market stood at USD 86.96 billion in 2020.

North America – The rising number of children with their smart devices is surging the market. For instance, the data released by the National Public Radio.Org in October 2019 stated that more than half of the children in America possess their smartphones.

Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/gaming-market-105730

Competitive Landscape

Major Companies Invest in R&D Activities to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market is fragmented by major companies that are focusing on maintaining their presence. They are doing so by proactively investing in R&D activities to develop engaging online video games. Additionally, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain a stronghold that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Global Gaming Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Game Type (Value) Shooter Action Sports Role Playing Others By Device Type (Value) PC/MMO Tablet Mobile Phone TV/Console By End-User (Value) Male Female By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/gaming-market-105730

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Board Games Market size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Video Game Market Size, Share, Trend and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Games And Puzzle Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs