Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced record financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Record earnings of $19.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, on a linked quarter basis.

Excluding the tax credit or accelerated depreciation impact of our solar tax equity investments, core net income was $20.9 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, as compared to $14.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, on a linked quarter basis.

Deposits increased $317.7 million, or 4.6%, to $7.3 billion on a linked quarter basis and political deposits increased by $131.5 million to $1.3 billion on a linked quarter basis.

Industry leading average cost of deposits of eight basis points, where non-interest bearing deposits comprised 54% of total deposits.

Loans, including net deferred origination costs increased $176.3 million, or 5.1%, to $3.6 billion, on a linked quarter basis.

PACE assessments grew $18.5 million to $742.1 million on a linked quarter basis, comprised of a $15.7 million increase in commercial and $2.8 million increase in residential.

Net interest income grew $8.1 million, or 16.7%, to $56.5 million compared to $48.4 million, while net interest margin grew by 27 basis points to 3.03%, compared to 2.76%, each on a linked quarter basis.

Credit quality improved with criticized loans declining $43.5 million, or 24.26%, to $135.8 million, on a linked quarter basis.

Repurchased approximately 463,900 shares, or $8.8 million of common stock under our $40 million share repurchase program announced in the first quarter of 2022.

Regulatory capital remains above bank “well capitalized” standards.

Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results are a clear validation of executing our strategy as we reported record earnings driven by our third consecutive quarter of approximately 5% loan growth. As I reflect on my first year as CEO of Amalgamated, we have done what we said we would do. We have implemented our lending strategy and financed the investment through earnings. We leaned deeper into our mission by lending to customer segments focused on sustainability, economic justice, community financing, and other social causes. We built a reliable lending platform staffed with experienced bankers, enabling us to sustain profitable growth and continue developing our industry-leading deposit franchise. And all of these accomplishments have resulted in financial performance that proves socially responsible banking and profitability can exist together to create our uniquely valuable franchise.”

Second Quarter Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $19.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. The $5.4 million increase for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the preceding quarter was primarily driven by an $8.1 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in provision for loan losses, a $0.6 million loss on sales of securities, and a $2.0 million increase in income tax expense related to our increased pre-tax income.

Core net income excluding the effect of tax credits and accelerated depreciation from our solar investments (non-GAAP)1 for the second quarter of 2022 was $20.9 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Excluded from core net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million of non-interest income related to losses on sales of securities, $0.3 million of non-interest expenses related to the now-terminated acquisition of Amalgamated Bank of Chicago (“ABOC”), and $0.9 million of accelerated depreciation from our solar investments (recorded as equity method non-interest income). Excluded for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million of non-interest income related to gains on the sale of securities, $0.4 million of non-interest expenses related to the aforementioned terminated acquisition, and $0.1 million of tax credits on solar investments in the first quarter of 2022. Presentation excluding the temporary effect of the tax credits and accelerated depreciation of solar investments reduces the financial statement volatility associated with these investments.

Net interest income was $56.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $48.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The $8.1 million increase from the preceding quarter mainly reflected higher interest income on securities and FHLB stock of $4.9 million driven by a $251.3 million increase in average securities and a 37 basis point increase in securities yield due to the rising interest rate environment. Loan interest income increased $2.6 million driven by a $224.1 million increase in average loan balances, offset by slightly higher interest expense on deposits driven by a $127.6 million increase in average interest bearing deposit balances.

Net interest margin was 3.03% for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 27 basis points from 2.76% in the first quarter of 2022. The margin increase compared to the preceding quarter was driven by large increases on floating rate yields from interest-earning assets, while costs on interest-bearing liabilities remained flat. Prepayment penalties earned in loan income contributed two basis points to our net interest margin in the second quarter of 2022, compared to three basis points in the first quarter of 2022.

Provision for loan losses totaled an expense of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to an expense of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the provision expense on a linked quarter basis is primarily driven by a specific reserve from the downgrade of one legacy commercial and industrial loan.

Core non-interest income excluding the effect of tax credits and accelerated depreciation from our solar investments was $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase of $1.5 million was primarily related to one-time beneficiary income on BOLI, as well as higher gains on sale of nonperforming commercial loans.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $34.3 million, a decrease of $0.1 million from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease of $0.1 million from the preceding quarter is primarily driven by a $0.9 million decrease to data processing mainly related to the pass-through of certain Trust Department operating expense to related funds, offset by an expected $0.4 million increase in compensation and employee benefits and a $0.4 million increase in residential lending foreclosure expense.

Our provision for income tax expense was $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase is based on a higher pre-tax income. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 25.9%, compared to 25.8% for the first quarter of 2022.

1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.



Balance Sheet Quarterly Summary

Total assets were $7.9 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $7.7 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase of $0.2 billion was driven primarily by a $178.2 million increase in loans receivable net of deferred fees and costs and a $113.8 million increase in investment securities offset by a reduction in cash of $41.5 million. To reduce exposure to interest rate volatility we also transferred $277.3 million of available-for-sale securities to held-to-maturity, resulting in $12.3 million of tax effected other comprehensive losses which will accrete out of balance sheet equity over the duration of the transferred securities.

Total loans, net of deferred loan origination costs at June 30, 2022 were $3.6 billion, an increase of $178.2 million, or 5.1%, compared to March 31, 2022. The increase in loans is primarily driven by a $92.9 million increase in residential loans mainly from direct originations, a $39.8 million increase in multifamily loans, a $36.9 million increase in our consumer and other loans due to solar loan originations from existing flow arrangements, and a $19.2 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $13.2 million decrease in the commercial real estate portfolio as we selectively de-risk our exposure in metropolitan areas. Our continued focus on credit quality improvement in the commercial portfolio resulted in $15.6 million of payoffs of criticized loans in addition to certain other pass grade loans.

Deposits at June 30, 2022 were $7.3 billion, an increase of $317.7 million, or 4.6%, as compared to $7.0 billion as of March 31, 2022. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $131.5 million on a linked quarter basis.

Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 54% of average deposits and 54% of ending deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, contributing to an average cost of deposits of eight basis points in the second quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $65.3 million, or 0.82% of period-end total assets at June 30, 2022, an increase of $4.2 million, compared with $61.1 million, or 0.80% of period-end total assets at March 31, 2022. The increase in non-performing assets was primarily driven by the restructuring of $6.5 million in loans that are part of one borrower relationship, as well as two loans totaling $5.2 million that were moved to nonaccrual in the second quarter of 2022, partially offset by one $3.5 million nonaccrual multifamily loan that was paid off.

The allowance for loan losses increased $2.0 million to $39.5 million at June 30, 2022 from $37.5 million at March 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in loan balances, offset by improved credit quality. At June 30, 2022, we had $60.1 million of impaired loans for which there was a specific allowance of $6.1 million, compared to $58.2 million of impaired loans at March 31, 2022 for which there was a specific allowance of $4.6 million. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.08% at June 30, 2022 and 1.08% at March 31, 2022.

Capital Quarterly Summary

As of June 30, 2022, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.76%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.42%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.08%, compared to 12.36%, 15.16%, and 7.34%, respectively, as of March 31, 2022. Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2022 was $498.0 million, compared to $526.8 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was driven by a $37.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the tax effected mark-to-market on our securities portfolio and a $8.5 million decrease in additional paid-in capital due to our common stock repurchase activity, partially offset by $19.6 million of net income for the quarter.

Our tangible book value per share was $15.69 as of June 30, 2022 compared to $16.45 as of March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of a $37.4 million decline from the previous quarter in the tax effected mark-to-market adjustment for the fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio. The mark-to-market adjustment had no impact on our Tier 1 Capital Ratio or other risk based ratios. Tangible common equity was 6.07% of total assets, compared to 6.68% as of March 31, 2022.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of June 30, 2022, our total assets were $7.9 billion, total net loans were $3.6 billion, and total deposits were $7.3 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2022, our trust business held $38.9 billion in assets under custody and $12.9 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core operating revenue excluding solar tax impact,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Core net income excluding solar tax impact,” “Tangible common equity,” “Average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact,” “Core efficiency ratio,” and “Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for June 30, 2022 versus certain periods in 2022 and 2021 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus “core non-interest income”, defined as non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains on the sale of owned property. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core operating revenue excluding solar tax impact” is defined as total net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, and tax credits and depreciation on solar equity investments. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures and restructuring/severance costs. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, acquisition costs, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Core net income excluding solar tax impact” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, acquisition costs, tax credits and depreciation on solar equity investments, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Tangible common equity”, and “Tangible book value” are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.



“Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact” is defined as “Core net income excluding solar tax impact” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact” is defined as “Core net income excluding solar tax impact” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

“Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue excluding solar tax impact.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 33,766 $ 31,127 $ 30,156 $ 64,893 $ 61,265 Securities 24,307 19,115 13,094 43,422 25,264 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 45 40 41 85 89 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 551 179 131 730 221 Total interest and dividend income 58,669 50,461 43,422 109,130 86,839 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,481 1,402 1,431 2,883 3,003 Borrowed funds 690 691 — 1,381 — Total interest expense 2,171 2,093 1,431 4,264 3,003 NET INTEREST INCOME 56,498 48,368 41,991 104,866 83,836 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 2,912 2,293 1,682 5,205 (1,579 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 53,586 46,075 40,309 99,661 85,415 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust Department fees 3,479 3,491 3,292 6,970 7,118 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,826 2,447 2,296 5,273 4,475 Bank-owned life insurance 1,283 814 531 2,097 1,319 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (582 ) 162 321 (420 ) 342 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 492 (157 ) 720 335 1,426 Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net — — (407 ) — (407 ) Equity method investments (638 ) 432 (1,555 ) (206 ) (5,237 ) Other 386 233 129 619 290 Total non-interest income 7,246 7,422 5,327 14,668 9,326 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits 18,046 17,669 16,964 35,715 35,003 Occupancy and depreciation 3,457 3,440 3,352 6,897 6,853 Professional fees 2,745 2,815 3,211 5,560 6,871 Data processing 4,327 5,184 3,322 9,511 6,327 Office maintenance and depreciation 784 725 820 1,509 1,475 Amortization of intangible assets 261 262 302 523 604 Advertising and promotion 761 854 628 1,615 1,225 Other 3,965 3,448 2,796 7,413 5,831 Total non-interest expense 34,346 34,397 31,395 68,743 64,189 Income before income taxes 26,486 19,100 14,241 45,586 30,552 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,873 4,935 3,833 11,808 7,955 Net income $ 19,613 $ 14,165 $ 10,408 $ 33,778 $ 22,597 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 1.09 $ 0.73 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.45 $ 0.33 $ 1.08 $ 0.72





Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition ($ in thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets (unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 6,075 $ 8,622 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 326,463 321,863 Total cash and cash equivalents 332,538 330,485 Securities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,193,657 and $2,103,049, respectively) 2,105,547 2,113,410 Held-to-maturity (fair value of $1,317,058 and $849,704, respectively) 1,375,666 843,569 Loans held for sale 5,657 3,279 Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees) 3,648,404 3,312,224 Allowance for loan losses (39,477 ) (35,866 ) Loans receivable, net 3,608,927 3,276,358 Resell agreements 225,926 229,018 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 31,001 28,820 Premises and equipment, net 10,870 11,735 Bank-owned life insurance 106,163 107,266 Right-of-use lease asset 31,728 33,115 Deferred tax asset 56,194 26,719 Goodwill 12,936 12,936 Other intangible assets 3,628 4,151 Equity investments 6,271 6,856 Other assets 30,205 50,159 Total assets $ 7,943,257 $ 7,077,876 Liabilities Deposits $ 7,291,167 $ 6,356,255 Subordinated debt 83,899 83,831 Operating leases 45,605 48,160 Other liabilities 24,545 25,755 Total liabilities 7,445,216 6,514,001 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,684,246 and 31,130,143 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 307 311 Additional paid-in capital 286,901 297,975 Retained earnings 288,868 260,047 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (78,168 ) 5,409 Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity 497,908 563,742 Noncontrolling interests 133 133 Total stockholders' equity 498,041 563,875 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,943,257 $ 7,077,876





Select Financial Data As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (Shares in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Earnings per share Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 1.09 $ 0.73 Diluted 0.63 0.45 0.33 1.08 0.72 Core net income (non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 1.12 $ 0.74 Diluted 0.65 0.46 0.32 1.11 0.73 Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 1.14 $ 0.88 Diluted 0.67 0.45 0.36 1.12 0.87 Book value per common share (excluding minority interest) $ 16.23 $ 16.99 $ 17.64 $ 16.23 $ 17.64 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 15.69 $ 16.45 $ 17.07 $ 15.69 $ 17.07 Common shares outstanding 30,684 30,995 31,074 30,684 31,074 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 30,818 31,107 31,136 30,962 31,109 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 31,189 31,456 31,572 31,332 31,545





Select Financial Data As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Performance Metrics: Return on average assets 1.01 % 0.78 % 0.65 % 0.90 % 0.72 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.05 % 0.79 % 0.64 % 0.92 % 0.74 % Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 1.08 % 0.79 % 0.72 % 0.94 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 15.20 % 10.25 % 7.62 % 12.64 % 8.36 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.25 % 10.72 % 7.70 % 13.38 % 8.86 % Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 16.76 % 10.68 % 8.68 % 13.61 % 10.44 % Average equity to average assets 6.67 % 7.58 % 8.57 % 7.11 % 8.63 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.07 % 6.68 % 8.09 % 6.07 % 8.09 % Loan yield 3.86 % 3.85 % 3.82 % 3.86 % 3.83 % Securities yield 2.66 % 2.28 % 2.15 % 2.48 % 2.17 % Deposit cost 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.11 % Net interest margin 3.03 % 2.76 % 2.75 % 2.90 % 2.80 % Efficiency ratio(1) 53.88 % 61.65 % 66.35 % 57.51 % 68.90 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 52.90 % 61.07 % 66.80 % 56.69 % 67.98 % Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 52.20 % 61.14 % 64.39 % 56.32 % 64.11 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.67 % 0.84 % 1.64 % 0.67 % 1.64 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.82 % 0.80 % 1.08 % 0.82 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 161.81 % 129.71 % 73.20 % 161.81 % 73.20 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.20 % 1.08 % 1.20 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.09 % 0.12 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.08 % 7.34 % 7.93 % 7.08 % 7.93 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.76 % 12.36 % 13.63 % 11.76 % 13.63 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.42 % 15.16 % 14.68 % 14.42 % 14.68 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.76 % 12.36 % 13.63 % 11.76 % 13.63 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income





Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition (In thousands) At June 30, 2022 At March 31, 2022 At June 30, 2021 Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans Commercial portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 743,403 20.4 % $ 724,177 20.9 % $ 619,037 19.5 % Multifamily 853,514 23.4 % 813,702 23.5 % 848,651 26.8 % Commercial real estate 340,987 9.4 % 354,174 10.2 % 351,707 11.1 % Construction and land development 43,212 1.2 % 40,242 1.2 % 42,303 1.3 % Total commercial portfolio 1,981,116 54.4 % 1,932,295 55.8 % 1,861,698 58.7 % Retail portfolio: Residential real estate lending 1,236,088 33.9 % 1,143,175 33.0 % 1,085,791 34.3 % Consumer and other 426,394 11.7 % 389,452 11.2 % 222,265 7.0 % Total retail 1,662,482 45.6 % 1,532,627 44.2 % 1,308,056 41.3 % Total loans held for investment 3,643,598 100.0 % 3,464,922 100.0 % 3,169,754 100.0 % Net deferred loan origination costs (fees) 4,806 5,252 5,707 Allowance for loan losses (39,477 ) (37,542 ) (38,012 ) Total loans, net $ 3,608,927 $ 3,432,632 $ 3,137,449 Held-to-maturity securities portfolio: PACE assessments $ 742,146 53.9 % $ 723,646 76.5 % $ 545,795 87.4 % Other securities 633,520 46.1 % 222,701 23.5 % 79,031 12.6 % Total held-to-maturity securities $ 1,375,666 100.0 % $ 946,347 100.0 % $ 624,826 100.0 %





Net Interest Income Analysis Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 305,134 $ 551 0.72 % $ 423,878 $ 179 0.17 % $ 510,473 $ 131 0.10 % Securities and FHLB stock 3,443,987 23,308 2.71 % 3,192,642 18,435 2.34 % 2,298,264 12,651 2.21 % Resell Agreements 231,468 1,044 1.81 % 219,221 720 1.33 % 148,977 484 1.30 % Total loans, net(1)(2) 3,504,223 33,766 3.86 % 3,280,115 31,127 3.85 % 3,162,896 30,156 3.82 % Total interest earning assets 7,484,812 58,669 3.14 % 7,115,856 50,461 2.88 % 6,120,610 43,422 2.85 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 9,296 9,226 7,545 Other assets 266,186 267,689 266,613 Total assets $ 7,760,294 $ 7,392,771 $ 6,394,768 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 3,030,788 $ 1,332 0.18 % $ 2,896,086 $ 1,247 0.17 % $ 2,567,396 $ 1,174 0.18 % Time deposits 192,181 149 0.31 % 199,340 155 0.32 % 258,257 257 0.40 % Total deposits 3,222,969 1,481 0.18 % 3,095,426 1,402 0.18 % 2,825,653 1,431 0.20 % Other Borrowings 83,886 690 3.30 % 84,597 691 3.31 % — — 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3,306,855 2,171 0.26 % 3,180,023 2,093 0.27 % 2,825,653 1,431 0.20 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 3,855,735 3,549,483 2,909,555 Other liabilities 80,274 102,874 111,794 Total liabilities 7,242,864 6,832,380 5,847,002 Stockholders' equity 517,430 560,391 547,766 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,760,294 $ 7,392,771 $ 6,394,768 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 56,498 2.88 % $ 48,368 2.61 % $ 41,991 2.65 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 4,177,957 3.03 % $ 3,935,833 2.76 % $ 3,294,957 2.75 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 %

(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses

(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 2Q2022, 1Q2022, and 2Q2021 of $379, $399, and $504, respectively (in thousands)





Net Interest Income Analysis Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 364,178 $ 730 0.40 % $ 445,340 $ 221 0.10 % Securities and FHLB stock 3,319,009 41,743 2.54 % 2,208,263 24,451 2.23 % Resell Agreements 225,378 1,764 1.58 % 151,607 902 1.20 % Total loans, net(1)(2) 3,392,788 64,893 3.86 % 3,228,235 61,265 3.83 % Total interest earning assets 7,301,353 109,130 3.01 % 6,033,445 86,839 2.90 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 9,261 7,432 Other assets 266,932 272,930 Total assets $ 7,577,546 $ 6,313,807 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,963,809 $ 2,579 0.18 % $ 2,540,277 $ 2,395 0.19 % Time deposits 195,741 304 0.31 % 269,063 608 0.46 % Total deposits 3,159,550 2,883 0.18 % 2,809,340 3,003 0.22 % Other Borrowings 84,239 1,381 3.31 % 249 — 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3,243,789 4,264 0.27 % 2,809,589 3,003 0.22 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 3,703,455 2,848,401 Other liabilities 91,510 110,654 Total liabilities 7,038,754 5,768,644 Stockholders' equity 538,792 545,163 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,577,546 $ 6,313,807 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 104,866 2.74 % $ 83,836 2.68 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 4,057,564 2.90 % $ 3,223,856 2.80 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.08 % 0.11 %

(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses

(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in June YTD 2022 and June YTD 2021 of $778 and $1,146, respectively (in thousands)





Deposit Portfolio Composition (In thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 3,965,907 $ 3,759,349 $ 2,948,718 NOW accounts 208,795 212,550 200,758 Money market deposit accounts 2,540,657 2,416,201 2,136,719 Savings accounts 388,185 386,253 371,047 Time deposits 187,623 199,120 252,750 Total deposits $ 7,291,167 $ 6,973,473 $ 5,909,992





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In thousands) Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 3,855,735 0.00 % $ 3,549,482 0.00 % $ 2,909,554 0.00 % NOW accounts 211,007 0.09 % 208,134 0.08 % 204,341 0.08 % Money market deposit accounts 2,431,571 0.19 % 2,310,294 0.19 % 1,993,643 0.21 % Savings accounts 388,210 0.11 % 377,659 0.11 % 369,412 0.10 % Time deposits 192,181 0.31 % 199,340 0.32 % 258,257 0.43 % Total deposits $ 7,078,704 0.08 % $ 6,644,909 0.09 % $ 5,735,207 0.10 %





Asset Quality (In thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans held for sale 4,841 2,490 — Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans 8,109 10,835 31,437 Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual 16,288 18,107 20,494 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 35,683 29,259 18,683 Other real estate owned 307 307 307 Impaired securities 56 59 59 Total nonperforming assets $ 65,284 $ 61,057 $ 70,980 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 9,550 $ 8,099 $ 14,561 Multifamily 3,494 3,537 10,266 Commercial real estate 3,931 3,988 4,066 Construction and land development 5,053 5,053 — Total commercial portfolio 22,028 20,677 28,893 Residential real estate lending 898 7,404 22,320 Consumer and other 1,471 861 718 Total retail portfolio 2,369 8,265 23,038 Total nonaccrual loans $ 24,397 $ 28,942 $ 51,931 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.67 % 0.84 % 1.64 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.82 % 0.80 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 161.81 % 129.71 % 73.20 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.20 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.04 %





Credit Quality June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 710,534 $ 7,923 $ 24,946 $ — $ 743,403 Multifamily 800,167 25,433 27,914 — 853,514 Commercial real estate 301,243 20,966 18,778 — 340,987 Construction and land development 35,736 — 7,476 — 43,212 Residential real estate lending 1,235,190 — 898 — 1,236,088 Consumer and other 424,923 — 1,471 — 426,394 Total loans $ 3,507,793 $ 54,322 $ 81,483 $ — $ 3,643,598





March 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 691,834 $ 7,221 $ 25,122 $ — $ 724,177 Multifamily 745,349 32,737 35,616 — 813,702 Commercial real estate 291,320 2,899 59,955 — 354,174 Construction and land development 32,766 — 7,476 — 40,242 Residential real estate lending 1,135,481 290 7,404 — 1,143,175 Consumer and other 388,907 — 545 — 389,452 Total loans $ 3,285,657 $ 43,147 $ 136,118 $ — $ 3,464,922





June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 568,878 $ 17,569 $ 32,133 $ 457 $ 619,037 Multifamily 711,551 101,579 32,348 3,173 848,651 Commercial real estate 234,018 45,236 72,453 — 351,707 Construction and land development 34,414 535 7,354 — 42,303 Residential real estate lending 1,063,176 295 22,320 — 1,085,791 Consumer and other 221,835 — 430 — 222,265 Total loans $ 2,833,872 $ 165,214 $ 167,038 $ 3,630 $ 3,169,754





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Core operating revenue Net Interest income (GAAP) $ 56,498 $ 48,368 $ 41,991 $ 104,866 $ 83,836 Non-interest income 7,246 7,422 5,327 14,668 9,327 Less: Securities (gain) loss 582 (162 ) (321 ) 420 (339 ) Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) 64,326 55,628 46,997 119,954 92,824 Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments 862 (64 ) 1,760 798 5,597 Core operating revenue excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 65,188 55,564 48,757 120,752 98,421 Core non-interest expense Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 34,346 $ 34,397 $ 31,395 $ 68,743 $ 64,189 Less: Severance(1) (34 ) (52 ) — (86 ) (1,090 ) Less: ABOC (282 ) (371 ) — (653 ) — Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) 34,030 33,974 31,395 68,004 63,099 Core net income Net Income (GAAP) $ 19,613 $ 14,165 $ 10,408 $ 33,778 $ 22,598 Less: Securities (gain) loss 582 (162 ) (321 ) 420 (339 ) Add: Severance(1) 34 52 — 86 1,090 Add: ABOC 282 371 — 653 — Less: Tax on notable items (233 ) (67 ) 86 (300 ) (196 ) Core net income (non-GAAP) 20,278 14,359 10,173 34,637 23,153 Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments 862 (64 ) 1,760 798 5,597 Add: Tax effect of solar income (224 ) 17 (474 ) (207 ) (1,457 ) Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 20,916 14,312 11,459 35,228 27,293 Tangible common equity Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 498,041 $ 526,762 $ 548,211 $ 498,041 $ 548,211 Less: Minority interest (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) Less: Goodwill (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (3,628 ) (3,890 ) (4,755 ) (3,628 ) (4,755 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 481,344 509,803 530,387 481,344 530,387 Average tangible common equity Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 517,430 $ 560,391 $ 547,766 $ 538,792 $ 545,163 Less: Minority interest (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) Less: Goodwill (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (3,755 ) (4,017 ) (4,903 ) (3,886 ) (5,052 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 500,606 543,305 529,794 521,837 527,042 Core return on average assets Denominator: Total average assets 7,760,294 7,392,773 6,394,768 7,577,547 6,313,807 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.05 % 0.79 % 0.64 % 0.92 % 0.74 % Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 1.08 % 0.79 % 0.72 % 0.94 % 0.87 % Core return on average tangible common equity Denominator: Average tangible common equity 500,606 543,305 529,794 521,837 527,042 Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.25 % 10.72 % 7.70 % 13.38 % 8.86 % Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 16.76 % 10.68 % 8.68 % 13.61 % 10.44 % Core efficiency ratio Numerator: Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 34,030 $ 33,974 $ 31,395 $ 68,004 $ 63,099 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 52.90 % 61.07 % 66.80 % 56.69 % 67.98 % Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 52.20 % 61.14 % 64.39 % 56.32 % 64.11 %

(1) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated