Passive Fire Protection Market to Hit USD 5.4 Billion by 2028 | At CAGR of 4.5%

Pune, India, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global passive fire protection market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 5.4 billion by 2028 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “Passive Fire Protection Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at USD 3.8 billion in 2020.

The increasing demand and popularization of electric vehicles primarily due to environmental concerns have increased the demand for lithium-ion batteries. This LIB requires a safe and durable solution to reduce the risk of fire. This has increased the use of passive fire protection systems. For instance, the 3M Company provides Sikagard fire protective coating in electric compartments of the electric car. The Sikagard treatment provides the greatest degree of fire protection, giving a solution for the automobile sector to provide efficient and safe batteries.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/passive-fire-protection-market-105806

Passive Fire Protection Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.0 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 5.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.5% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2019 to 2026 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Akzo Nobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Bostik (Colombes, France), Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland), Jotun (Sandefjord, Norway), 3M (Minnesota, U.S.), Hempel A/S (Lyngby, Denmark), The Sherwin-Williams Company (Ohio, U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), TÄBY BRANDSKYDDSTEKNIK AB (Taby, Sweden), CPG EUROPE (Wigan, England), Advanced Insulation Limited (Gloucester, U.K.), and Polyseam Ltd (Huddersfield, U.K.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic crippled the global economy due to strict lockdown worldwide. This hampered construction and development, caused labor shortages, lower customer spending, depressed consumer mood, manufacturing halts or reductions, and supply chain disruptions. This negatively impacted the market, and thus the market witnessed a decline of 1.91% in 2020 as compared to average year-on-year growth during 2017-2019.

List of Key Players Profiled in Passive Fire Protection Industry Report

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Bostik (Colombes, France)

Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland)

Jotun (Sandefjord, Norway)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Hempel A/S (Lyngby, Denmark)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Ohio, U.S.)

PPG Industries, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

TÄBY BRANDSKYDDSTEKNIK AB (Taby, Sweden)

CPG EUROPE (Wigan, England)

Advanced Insulation Limited (Gloucester, U.K.)

Polyseam Ltd (Huddersfield, U.K.)

Muehlhan AG (Hamburg, Germany)

ALTRAD (Montpellier, France)

Nullifire (Wigan, U.K.)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (Hedehusene, Denmark)

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/passive-fire-protection-market-105806

Market Segmentation:

By product type, the market is divided into cementitious materials, intumescent coatings, fireproofing cladding, and others. By end-use industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, infrastructure & construction, industrial, transportation, and others. Finally, based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report for passive fire protection provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the growth of the market.

Driving Factor

Increasing Demand for Fire-safe Data Storage Facilities to Drive Market Growth

Growing Information Technology (IT) industry and telecom industries worldwide are all over the expected to grow rapidly in upcoming years. Since these industries require safe infrastructure to protect their data, the office complexes are built fireproof as the recovery cost of fire hazards in these companies can be enormous, not only in terms of human deaths but also the irreversible damage to the infrastructure which is utilized to store massive amounts of data and information. Therefore, major IT companies such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook are also likely to invest hugely in creating fire-resistant infrastructure for their data storage operations.

For example, In March 2021, Google declared to invest USD 7 billion in office space and data centers in the U.S. this year. Such investments by major companies are expected to drive the passive fire protection market growth during the foreseeable years.

Regional Insights

North America to Remain at Forefront Due to Increased Fire Accidents in the Region

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market for PFP during the forecast period due to increased fire accidents in the region. For instance, according to a report by the National Fire Protection Association, around 1.3 million fire accidents occur in the U.S. each year, causing an annual loss of close to USD 15 billion. Thus, the government in the region has become strict on fire regulations, and this is likely to promote the regional market. The region’s market stood at USD 2.13 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant passive fire protection market share in upcoming years owing to increased infrastructure development in developing economies, mainly India and China.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/passive-fire-protection-market-105806

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Different Sales Strategies to Strengthen Their Positions

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on different sales strategies to enhance and strengthen their market portfolio. For instance, 3M sells its goods through different distribution channels, such as directly to end-users, sometimes to wholesalers, retailers, distributors, and dealers in a variety of trades. Therefore, such strategies are expected to intensify the market competition.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Passive Fire Protection Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Passive Fire Protection Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Cementitious Materials Intumescent Coatings Fireproofing Cladding Others By End-use Industry (Value) Oil & Gas Infrastructure & Construction Industrial Transportation Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/passive-fire-protection-market-105806

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Fire Resistant Coatings Market Size, Share, and regional forecast 2022-2029

Fire Protection System Market Size, Share, And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com