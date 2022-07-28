Digital Marketing Software Market to Surpass US$ 265.2 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global digital marketing software market is expected to grow from USD 62.6 billion in 2021 to USD 265.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Digital marketing is a digital approach for promoting goods, brands, and services using electronic media and the internet. Digital marketing software depends on various channels such as social media platforms, websites, instant messaging (IM), and mobile applications, which helps improve the business's engagement with the customer. The arrangement can be generated using software that allows creating landing pages, generating analytics and reports, and performing other promotional activities. Digital marketing is an excellent way to reach the target audience and build customer loyalty toward the brand. Rapid digitization has forced businesses to focus on expanding their consumer reach globally. Digital marketing software manufacturers use digital marketing strategies to analyze customers' behaviors and know about their preferences in real-time.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global digital marketing software market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In December 2021, Rovio Entertainment Corporation announced the feature of Angry Birds on Netflix.



Market Growth & Trends



The increasing internet penetration and rising digitalization drive the market's growth. The increase in sales of smartphones and surge in usage of social networking websites drives the market's growth. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic also boosted the market's growth and triggered a change in the way people use different apps. However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to restrain the market's growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, as the cost of digital marketing services decreases, it provides access to mass audiences and is gaining popularity among small and medium enterprises.



Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR 17.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 265.2 Billion Base Year 2021 Digital Marketing Software Market Size in 2021 USD 62.6 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 238 Segments covered Solution, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size Digital Marketing Software Market Growth Drivers The increasing demand for digitization and the use of smartphones. The emerging online platform after the Covid-19 outbreak

Key Findings



● In 2021, the CRM software segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39.3% and market revenue of 24.6 billion.



The solution segment is divided into CRM software, marketing automation, and social media. In 2021, the CRM software segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39.3% and market revenue of 24.6 billion. CRM Software is widely being used by businesses to communicate efficiently with customers. The increasing demand for CRM software in enterprises drives the segment's growth.



● In 2021, the cloud-based deployment segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 61.3% and market revenue of 38.3 billion.



The deployment segment is divided into on-premise and cloud. In 2021, the cloud-based deployment segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 61.3% and market revenue of 38.3 billion. Cloud-based deployment is used to combine virtual cloud servers with dedicated hosting infrastructure. The rising need for cloud-based deployment drives the growth of the segment.



● In 2021, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 58% and market revenue of 36.3 billion.



The enterprise size segment is divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 58% and market revenue of 36.3 billion. Large enterprises with massive databases use digital marketing software to manage the data of the consumers efficiently. Large enterprises' increasing need for digital marketing software to efficiently manage email marketing, CRM, and content management drives the segment's growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Digital Marketing Software Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global digital marketing software market, with a market share of around 42.2% and 26.4 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The digital marketing software market in the North American region has been rapidly growing owing to the increasing demand for digital marketing software from the entertainment and media industry. Furthermore, the development in the e-commerce industry in the region also drives the market's growth.



Key players operating in the global digital marketing software market are:



● Adobe Systems Inc.

● Google Corporation

● Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

● HubSpot, Inc.

● IBM Corporation

● Microsoft Corporation

● Oracle Corporation

● Salesforce Inc.

● SAP SE

● SAS Institute Inc.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global digital marketing software market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Digital Marketing Software Market by Solution:



● CRM Software

● Marketing Automation

● Social Media



Global Digital Marketing Software Market by Deployment Type:



● On-Premise

● Cloud



Global Digital Marketing Software Market by Enterprise Size:



● Large Enterprise

● Small and Medium Enterprise



About the report:



The global digital marketing software market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



