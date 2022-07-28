Festi hf.: Presentation of Q2 2022 results

Festi hf. published its Q2 2022 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements after market closing on 27 July 2022.
Please find attached the Q2 2022 investor presentation which was held this morning, Thursday 28 July at 8:30.
| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.
Kopavogi, ICELAND
