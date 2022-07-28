Festi hf.: Presentation of Q2 2022 results

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

Festi hf. published its Q2 2022 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements after market closing on 27 July 2022.

 

Please find attached the Q2 2022 investor presentation which was held this morning, Thursday 28 July at 8:30.

Attachment


Attachments

Festi hf. - Presentation of Q2 2022 results