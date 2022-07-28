Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market Report to 2027 - Featuring AbbVie, Akron and AMRI Global Among Others

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market is projected to reach USD 428.35 million by 2027 from USD 249.41 million in 2021, at a CAGR 9.43% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market size was estimated at USD 89.71 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 98.03 million in 2022, at a CAGR 9.43% to reach USD 154.12 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market size was estimated at USD 64.87 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 72.09 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.03% to reach USD 115.16 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market size was estimated at USD 94.83 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 102.38 million in 2022, at a CAGR 9.00% to reach USD 159.06 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on thyroid eye disease treatments identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

7.2. AbbVie, Inc.

7.3. Akron Inc.

7.4. AMRI Global

7.5. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

7.6. Bayer AG

7.7. Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC

7.8. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

7.9. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

7.10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC

7.11. Immunovant, Inc.

7.12. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.13. Merck KGaA

7.14. Pfizer Inc.

7.15. RLC Labs

7.16. Sanofi S.A.

7.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7.18. Viatris

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yiu2rm

Attachment