The Worldwide Specialty Food Ingredients Industry is Projected to Reach $221.4 Billion by 2027

The Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 221,498.71 million by 2027 from USD 158,730.67 million in 2021, at a CAGR 5.71% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Specialty Food Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 54,731.89 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 57,252.10 million in 2022, at a CAGR 5.40% to reach USD 75,051.48 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Specialty Food Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 47,073.19 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 50,404.16 million in 2022, at a CAGR 6.21% to reach USD 67,578.04 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Specialty Food Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 56,925.58 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 59,857.80 million in 2022, at a CAGR 5.58% to reach USD 78,869.18 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on specialty food ingredients identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Specialty Food Ingredients Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Specialty Food Ingredients Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Specialty Food Ingredients Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. Agropur Cooperative

7.2. Amano Enzyme Inc.

7.3. AMCO Proteins

7.4. AMINOLA BV

7.5. Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.6. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

7.7. Axiom Foods, Inc.

7.8. Biocatalysts Limited

7.9. Cargill, Inc.

7.10. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

7.11. Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

7.12. Enzyme Supplies Limited

7.13. Evonik Industries AG

7.14. FDL Limited

7.15. Givaudan SA

7.16. Ingredion Incorporated

7.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

7.18. Kerry Group PLC

7.19. Omega Protein Corporation

7.20. Royal DSM N.V.

7.21. Sensient Technologies Corporation

7.22. Tate & Lyle PLC

7.23. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited

