Visteon Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) today reported second quarter financial results. Highlights include:



Sales of $848 million, up 42% 1 from prior year

13th consecutive quarter of growth-over-market 2

Net income of $24 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $79 million or 9.3% of sales

27 new products launched in first half

$3.1 billion in new business wins in first half

Refinanced credit agreement and extended debt maturity to 2027



Second Quarter Financial Results

Visteon reported net sales of $848 million representing a year-over-year increase of 42%, excluding the impact of currency, driven by new product launches and positive pricing due to incremental costs recoveries related to semiconductor shortages. Total industry production was flat while vehicle production at Visteon’s top customers increased 6% in the same period. The company's sales performance represents 36%2 growth-over-market, the 13th consecutive quarter of market out-performance.

Gross margin in the second quarter was $74 million, and net income attributable to Visteon was $24 million or $0.85 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure as defined below, was $79 million for the second quarter or 9.3% of sales, an increase of $49 million compared to the prior year. The increase in adjusted EBITDA reflects the favorable impact of higher sales volumes and increased customer cost recoveries net of higher semiconductor costs.

For the first six months, cash used by operations was $72 million and capital expenditures were $36 million. Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the first six months of 2022 was a use of cash of $99 million primarily driven by an outflow in working capital related to the timing of customer recoveries and higher inventory levels due to uneven supply of semiconductors. The company ended the second quarter with cash of $325 million and debt of $349 million.

New Business Wins and Product Launch Highlights

Visteon launched 11 new products in the second quarter bringing the first half total to 27 new launches. Key second quarter launches include a 12-inch all-digital cluster for the Ford Everest and Ranger and a curved multi-display module on the Maserati Grecale, the all-new flagship crossover SUV for Maserati. The company also launched a SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller with Geely on their new all-electric SUV under the Smart Brand as well as a 10.25-inch infotainment system and display on PSA’s Citroen C3 supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the South American market.

The company won $3.1 billion of new business through the first half of the year, with more than 50% of programs on electric vehicle variants. Second quarter wins included our latest generation SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller on an all-electric SUV platform for a European OEM, our first cockpit domain controller with this automaker. Visteon also won a 12-inch display for a luxury German OEM, also our first center information display win with this OEM.

Outlook

"I am proud of Visteon's double-digit growth-over-market performance in an environment of constrained supply exacerbated by the lockdown in Shanghai due to COVID-19," said President and CEO Sachin Lawande. "The Visteon team performed exceptionally well to secure supply and support our customers' production in this challenging environment. Our digital products continue to do well and we are happy to report another strong quarter of new business wins with over $2 billion in lifetime revenue."

Visteon is maintaining full-year 2022 guidance and anticipates sales in the range of $3.150 – $3.350 billion, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $295 – $335 million, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the range of $85 – $115 million.

1 Excludes Y/Y impact of currency fluctuations

2 Visteon Y/Y sales growth (ex. FX) compared to production for Visteon customers weighted on Visteon sales contribution

About Visteon

Visteon is a technology leader in automotive electronics dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. Our platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and battery management systems. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

Conference Call and Presentation

Today, Thursday, July 28, at 9 a.m. ET, the company will host a conference call for the investment community to discuss the quarter’s results and other related items. The conference call is available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

U.S./Canada: 1-888-440-4360

Outside U.S./Canada: 1-646-960-0832

Conference ID: 4719410

(Call approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or 1-647-362-9199 (international). The conference ID for the phone replay is 4719410. The phone replay will be available for two weeks following the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Because not all companies use identical calculations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow used throughout this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

In order to provide the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for full-year 2022, the company provides reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on the subsequent slides. The provision of these comparable GAAP financial measures is not intended to indicate that the company is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "will," "may," "designed to," "outlook," "believes," "should," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts" and similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to:

continued and future impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our financial condition and business operations including global supply chain disruptions, market downturns, reduced consumer demand and new government actions or restrictions;

continued and future impacts related to the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine including supply chain disruptions, reduction in customer demand, and the imposition of sanctions on Russia;

significant or prolonged shortage of critical components from our suppliers, including but not limited to semiconductors, and particularly those who are our sole or primary sources;

conditions within the automotive industry, including (i) the automotive vehicle production volumes and schedules of our customers, (ii) the financial condition of our customers and the effects of any restructuring or reorganization plans that may be undertaken by our customers, including work stoppages at our customers, and (iii) possible disruptions in the supply of commodities to us or our customers due to financial distress, work stoppages, natural disasters or civil unrest;

our ability to execute on our transformational plans and cost-reduction initiatives in the amounts and on the timing contemplated;

our ability to satisfy future capital and liquidity requirements, including our ability to access the credit and capital markets at the times and in the amounts needed and on terms acceptable to us, our ability to comply with financial and other covenants in our credit agreements, and the continuation of acceptable supplier payment terms;

our ability to access funds generated by foreign subsidiaries and joint ventures on a timely and cost-effective basis;

general economic conditions, including changes in interest rates and fuel prices, the timing and expenses related to internal restructurings, employee reductions, acquisitions or dispositions and the effect of pension and other post-employment benefit obligations;

disruptions in information technology systems including, but not limited to, system failure, cyber-attack, malicious computer software (malware), unauthorized physical or electronic access, or other natural or man-made incidents or disasters;

increases in raw material and energy costs and our ability to offset or recover these costs, increases in our warranty, product liability and recall costs or the outcome of legal or regulatory proceedings to which we are or may become a party;

changes in laws, regulations, policies or other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations, domestic and foreign, that may tax or otherwise increase the cost of, or otherwise affect, the manufacture, licensing, distribution, sale, ownership or use of our products or assets; and

those factors identified in our filings with the SEC (including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission).

Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which represent our view only as of the date of this release, and which we assume no obligation to update. The financial results presented herein are preliminary and unaudited; final financial results will be included in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. New business wins and re-wins do not represent firm orders or firm commitments from customers, but are based on various assumptions, including the timing and duration of product launches, vehicle production levels, customer price reductions and currency exchange rates.

VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In millions except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 848 $ 610 $ 1,666 $ 1,356 Cost of sales (774 ) (575 ) (1,516 ) (1,248 ) Gross margin 74 35 150 108 Selling, general and administrative expenses (43 ) (44 ) (87 ) (89 ) Restructuring and impairment (4 ) (1 ) (11 ) — Interest expense, net (3 ) (2 ) (5 ) (4 ) Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates 1 — 4 — Other income, net 5 5 10 9 Income (loss) before income taxes 30 (7 ) 61 24 Provision for income taxes (7 ) (4 ) (15 ) (16 ) Net income (loss) 23 (11 ) 46 8 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1 — — (3 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Visteon Corporation $ 24 $ (11 ) $ 46 $ 5 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (21 ) $ 8 $ 6 $ 9 Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 5 (3 ) 4 (5 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Visteon Corporation $ (16 ) $ 5 $ 10 $ 4 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Visteon Corporation $ 0.85 $ (0.39 ) $ 1.64 $ 0.18 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Visteon Corporation $ 0.85 $ (0.39 ) $ 1.61 $ 0.18 Average shares outstanding (in millions) Basic 28.1 28.0 28.1 27.9 Diluted 28.4 28.0 28.5 28.3





VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 322 $ 452 Restricted cash 3 3 Accounts receivable, net 593 549 Inventories, net 306 262 Other current assets 175 158 Total current assets 1,399 1,424 Property and equipment, net 348 388 Intangible assets, net 109 118 Right-of-use assets 124 139 Investments in non-consolidated affiliates 57 54 Other non-current assets 109 111 Total assets $ 2,146 $ 2,234 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-term debt $ — $ 4 Accounts payable 490 522 Accrued employee liabilities 67 80 Current lease liability 27 28 Other current liabilities 217 218 Total current liabilities 801 852 Long-term debt, net 349 349 Employee benefits 180 198 Non-current lease liability 103 117 Deferred tax liabilities 27 27 Other non-current liabilities 60 75 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,345 1,349 Retained earnings 1,710 1,664 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (265 ) (229 ) Treasury stock (2,259 ) (2,269 ) Total Visteon Corporation stockholders’ equity 532 516 Non-controlling interests 94 100 Total equity 626 616 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,146 $ 2,234





VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING Net income (loss) $ 23 $ (11 ) $ 46 $ 8 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided from (used by) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25 28 52 55 Non-cash stock-based compensation 8 5 13 9 Equity in net loss (income) of non-consolidated affiliates, net of dividends remitted (1 ) — (4 ) — Impairments — — 4 — Other non-cash items (1 ) 2 — 3 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (80 ) 47 (74 ) 51 Inventories 9 (18 ) (62 ) (35 ) Accounts payable (27 ) (68 ) (2 ) (66 ) Other assets and other liabilities (7 ) 5 (45 ) (24 ) Net cash (used by) provided from operating activities (51 ) (10 ) (72 ) 1 INVESTING Capital expenditures, including intangibles (15 ) (15 ) (36 ) (33 ) Contributions to equity method investments — (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) Settlement of derivatives contracts 5 — 5 — Loan repayments from non-consolidated affiliates — — — 2 Other — 1 1 2 Net cash used by investing activities (10 ) (16 ) (31 ) (31 ) FINANCING Dividends to non-controlling interests — (1 ) — (1 ) Short-term debt, net — 6 (4 ) 6 Other — 1 — 1 Net cash used by financing activities — 6 (4 ) 6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (19 ) 4 (23 ) (6 ) Net decrease in cash, equivalents, and restricted cash (80 ) (16 ) (130 ) (30 ) Cash, equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 405 486 455 500 Cash, equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 325 $ 470 $ 325 $ 470





VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's performance that management believes is useful to investors because the excluded items may vary significantly in timing or amounts and/or may obscure trends useful in evaluating and comparing the Company's operating activities across reporting periods. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to the Company adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, restructuring and impairment expense, net interest expense, loss on divestiture, equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates, gain on non-consolidated affiliate transactions, provision for income taxes, discontinued operations, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Estimated June 30, June 30, Full Year Visteon : 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net income attributable to Visteon Corporation $ 24 $ (11 ) $ 46 $ 5 $ 111 Depreciation and amortization 25 28 52 55 105 Provision for income taxes 7 4 15 16 35 Non-cash, stock-based compensation expense 8 5 13 9 27 Restructuring and impairment 4 1 11 — 15 Interest expense, net 3 2 5 4 10 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1 ) — — 3 5 Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates (1 ) — (4 ) — (8 ) Other 10 1 12 2 15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79 $ 30 $ 150 $ 94 $ 3153

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under U.S. GAAP and does not purport to be a substitute for net income as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and is not intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. In addition, the Company uses adjusted EBITDA (i) as a factor in incentive compensation decisions, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies, and (iii) because the Company's credit agreements use similar measures for compliance with certain covenants.





3 Based on mid-point of the range of the Company's financial guidance





VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow : Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's liquidity that management believes are useful to investors in analyzing the Company's ability to service and repay its debt. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flow provided from operating activities less capital expenditures, including intangibles. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as cash flow provided from operating activities less capital expenditures, including intangibles as further adjusted for restructuring related payments. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Estimated June 30, June 30, Full Year Visteon : 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cash provided from (used by) operating activities $ (51 ) $ (10 ) $ (72 ) $ 1 $ 185 Capital expenditures, including intangibles (15 ) (15 ) (36 ) (33 ) (100 ) Free cash flow $ (66 ) $ (25 ) $ (108 ) $ (32 ) $ 85 Restructuring related payments 4 9 9 25 15 Adjusted free cash flow $ (62 ) $ (16 ) $ (99 ) $ (7 ) $ 1004

Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP and do not purport to be a substitute for cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools as they do not reflect cash used to service debt and do not reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses. In addition, the Company uses free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow (i) as factors in incentive compensation decisions and (ii) for planning and forecasting future periods.





4 Based on mid-point of the range of the Company's financial guidance





VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share : Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are presented as supplemental measures that management believes are useful to investors in analyzing the Company's profitability, providing comparability between periods by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business operating results. The Company believes management and investors benefit from referring to these supplemental measures in assessing company performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income attributable to Visteon adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring and impairment, loss on divestiture, gain on non-consolidated affiliate transactions, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by diluted shares. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Visteon $ 24 $ (11 ) $ 46 $ 5 Diluted earnings per share : Net income attributable to Visteon $ 24 $ (11 ) $ 46 $ 5 Average shares outstanding, diluted 28.4 28.0 28.5 28.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ (0.39 ) $ 1.61 $ 0.18 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share : Net income attributable to Visteon $ 24 $ (11 ) $ 46 $ 5 Restructuring and impairment 4 1 11 — Other, including tax effects of adjustments 10 1 12 2 Adjusted net income $ 38 $ (9 ) $ 69 $ 7 Average shares outstanding, diluted 28.4 28.0 28.5 28.3 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.34 $ (0.32 ) $ 2.42 $ 0.25

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP and do not purport to be a substitute for profitability. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share have limitations as analytical tools as they do not consider certain restructuring and transaction-related payments and/or expenses. In addition, the Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for internal planning and forecasting purposes.