Voyager Therapeutics Appoints Catherine J. Mackey, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, today announced the appointment of Catherine J. Mackey, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Mackey is a seasoned life science executive with more than thirty years of operational experience highlighted by her tenure as Senior Vice President, Global Research & Development, for Pfizer, Inc.



“I am delighted to welcome Catherine to our Board at this pivotal time in Voyager’s evolution,” said Al Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Voyager. “Her outstanding track record of R&D success coupled with her vast expertise in strategic collaborations with industry partners will be invaluable to Voyager as we advance our pipeline and maximize our TRACERTM capsid discovery platform.”

“Voyager is uniquely positioned to help fulfill the vast potential of AAV gene therapy and drive new therapeutic breakthroughs, both with its pipeline and through collaborations with pharma leaders,” remarked Dr. Mackey. “I am pleased to join the Board and look forward to working with Voyager’s leadership team and my fellow Board members to help execute on the company's commitment to driving scientific advancements with the promise of changing the landscape of AAV gene therapy.”

During her tenure at Pfizer, Dr. Mackey led La Jolla Labs where she oversaw more than 1,000 staff on a one-million square foot campus, delivering a steady-state pipeline of more than two dozen development compounds. Prior to her role at Pfizer La Jolla, Dr. Mackey led Strategic Alliances at its R&D headquarters, where she gained extensive experience with both corporate and academic partnerships in the U.S. and global markets. Additionally, she led Pfizer’s U.S. R&D efforts in Genomic and Proteomic Sciences, which included biomarker and pharmacogenomics research. Dr. Mackey currently serves as a board member for Cour Pharmaceuticals, Avid Bioservices, and IDEAYA Biosciences.

Dr. Mackey, who will join the Voyager’s Board effective on August 15, has been designated as a Class I director with a term ending as of the 2025 annual meeting of Voyager shareholders. Dr. Mackey has also been appointed to the Board’s Audit Committee and Science and Technology Committee.

About the TRACER™ AAV Capsid Discovery Platform

Voyager’s TRACER™ capsid discovery platform is a broadly applicable, RNA-based, functional screening platform that allows for rapid in vivo evolution of AAV capsids with enhanced tropisms and cell- and tissue-specific transduction properties in multiple species, including non-human primates. TRACER generated capsids have demonstrated superior and widespread gene expression in the CNS compared to conventional AAV capsids as well as cell- and tissue-specific transduction, including to areas of the brain that have been traditionally difficult to reach. Separate results have demonstrated the enhanced ability of certain capsids to transduce cardiac muscle and to de-target the dorsal root ganglia. Voyager is proceeding with additional capsid campaigns derived from AAV9, AAV5, and other capsid serotypes to identify novel AAV vectors optimized for specific therapeutic applications.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the modality to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from the Company’s TRACER discovery platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of new and second-generation programs and may elevate the field to overcome the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy vectors across neurologic disorders and other therapeutic areas. voyagertherapeutics.com LinkedIn Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

For example, all statements Voyager makes regarding the timing of Dr. Mackey’s election to Voyager’s Board of Directors; the suitability of Dr. Mackey for the position of, and the contributions Dr. Mackey may make as a member of, Voyager’s Board of Directors; and the potential for Dr. Mackey to have a positive impact on Voyager’s ability to advance its pipeline and platform are forward looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Voyager’s management that, although Voyager believes such forward-looking statements to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Voyager expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the severity and length of the COVID-19 health crisis; the ability of Dr. Mackey to perform her duties as member of the Board successfully; the continued development by Voyager of its pipeline and platforms; Voyager’s ability to initiate and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; and the sufficiency of Voyager’s cash resources.

These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Voyager’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise this information or any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.