Versus Systems Announces Zaxby’s PLAYMUSICCITYGP.COM Program with Digital Marketing Agency Innovative New Media

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VS) continues to grow their experiential advertising platform through their relationship with Innovative New Media, supporting brands and sponsors at major events around the world. Today, Versus announces that they have launched the Zaxby’s PLAYMUSICITYGP.COM promotion to support Zaxby’s sponsorship of the Music City Grand Prix IndyCar Race.



Versus has partnered with Innovative Group’s newly formed Innovative New Media, which is working with Zaxby’s and with Music City GP teams. Versus’ XEO platform combines with Innovative’s OmniXP program to enable 70 unique fans to win prizes, including tickets to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s events around the Music City GP taking place in Nashville from August 5th to the 7th. The Grand Prize winner can win a package that includes (2) 3-day Reserved tickets, (2) 3-day Paddock Passes, and the experience of a lifetime in a 2-seater IndyCar ride.

“We are excited to support Innovative New Media, Zaxby’s, and Music City while expanding IndyCar fans experience,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “We are proud to work with Innovative New Media to bring more interactive and rewarding games and experiences to IndyCar, and to fans and audiences of all kinds of live events throughout the country.”



"Innovative New Media is excited to launch our OmniXP Platform with the Music City Grand Prix and Zaxby's to provide unmatched experiences for fans of IndyCar and provide tremendous customer value with a QSR industry leader like Zaxby's," said Michael Saks of Innovative New Media.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Restrictions apply. Fans can enter to win the grand prize until August 1, 2022. Visit playmusiccitygp.com for full rules, prize info, and other details. Void where prohibited.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes all content, from live events, to games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive elements: polling, trivia, predictive, and casual games, to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@versussystems.com

or

press@versussystems.com