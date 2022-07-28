Capital City Bank Among “Best Companies to Work For in Florida” 11 Years Back-to-Back

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Trend has named Capital City Bank – a longstanding financial institution with over 125 years of community banking experience in Georgia, Florida and Alabama – one of its 2022 “Best Companies to Work For in Florida.” Out of the 100 small, medium and large companies recognized, Capital City ranked #21 in the “Large Companies” category. The 2022 issue is the fourteenth annual “Best Companies” edition and marks the eleventh year Capital City Bank has been selected.

“Capital City Bank remains steadfast in our dedication to investing in our people,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman, president and CEO. “This distinction is a testament to the camaraderie and culture embraced by our associates for the past 127 years, and it’s an honor to once again be named a top employer in the state where we’re headquartered.”

This recognition by Florida Trend magazine accompanies the Bank’s most recent honor received as a top workplace, having been ranked among the top employers in the financial industry by American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” in 2021 for the ninth consecutive year.

“Florida companies continue to lead, and lead by example! This impressive list of companies has not let adversity get in the way,” says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. “They continue to innovate and step outside the box with critical thinking to ensure the success of not only their internal employees, but their clients as well. These inspirational and visionary companies provide a glimpse into what tomorrow’s workplace and workforce will look like. Lessons learned from these industry pioneers span far and wide.”

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The “Best Companies To Work For In Florida” program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 “Best Companies To Work For In Florida”, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies .

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and life insurance. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 88 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com .

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

About Workforce Research Group

Workforce Research Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, WRG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.WorkforceRG.com .

For Information Contact:

Brooke Hallock

Hallock.Brooke@ccbg.com

850.402.8525