Short-term charter agreements

AS Tallink Grupp and Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands, have signed short-term time-charter agreements for two vessels to provide temporary accommodation in the Netherlands.

Silja Europa (currently on Tallinn-Helsinki route) will be chartered after the end of the summer high-season from 20 August 2022 for seven months with an option to extend the charter agreement for another three months.

Galaxy (currently on Turku-Stockholm route) will be chartered from 20 September 2022 for seven months with an option to extend the charter agreement for another three months.



Joonas Joost

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee