ABB Joins Berkshire Grey’s Technology Alliance Program to Deliver AI-Enabled Robotic Solutions

BEDFORD, Mass., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced that ABB (NYSE: ABB), a leading global technology company, has joined Berkshire Grey’s Technology Alliance Program to provide more customers with AI-enabled robotic solutions that improve e-commerce fulfillment throughput and warehouse efficiency while driving down operational costs.



ABB’s expertise in providing automation solutions to global e-commerce merchants, retailers, and third-party logistics complements Berkshire Grey’s extensive portfolio of AI-enabled robotic automation solutions for eCommerce fulfillment, store replenishment, back-of-store order collection, and package handling. Berkshire Grey has extensive experience in incorporating ABB robotic technology into enterprise-scale automation solutions in production environments.

Together, ABB and Berkshire Grey will provide fully integrated, AI-enabled robotic solutions to customers seeking comprehensive Intelligent Enterprise Robotics (IER) systems to automate warehouse processes. This helps customers improve the efficiency and flexibility of warehouse and supply chain operations and prepares them for future needs and demands.

“Through this collaboration with Berkshire Grey, we provide the flexible, cost-effective warehouse automation solutions our shared customers need to optimize their operations,” said Marc Segura, President ABB Robotics Division. “By combining ABB’s specialist robotic systems with Berkshire Grey’s AI, machine vision, sensors and mechatronics, we give our customers the tools to respond to the continued growth of e-commerce.”

Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance (BGPA) program includes a select group of strategic partners that provide customers across the retail, e-commerce, 3PL, grocery, and package handling industries with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfillment throughput while driving down operational costs.

“Berkshire Grey and ABB recognize that supply chain operations need intelligent robotic automation that can adapt to changing demands for higher order volumes, product variability, and faster delivery windows,” said Steve Johnson, President and COO at Berkshire Grey. “Together, we provide customers with the most advanced AI-enabled robotic solutions that solve the most challenging problems for today’s supply chain and warehouse operations.”

About Berkshire Grey

(Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. To learn more about Berkshire Grey, please visit BerkshireGrey.com and follow Berkshire Grey on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

About ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation

ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation is a pioneer in robotics, machine automation and digital services, providing innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, from automotive to electronics to logistics. As one of the world’s leading robotics and machine automation suppliers, we have shipped more than 500,000 robot solutions. We help our customers of all sizes to increase productivity, flexibility and simplicity and to improve output quality. We support their transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries. go.abb/robotics

