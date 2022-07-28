ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $30.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $29.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $32.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.78 for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $0.75 in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.81 in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $5.2 million and an increase in noninterest income of $0.3 million, partially offset by an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.6 million, an increase in noninterest expenses of $2.5 million, and an increase in income tax expense of $0.5 million. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $4.6 million, an increase in noninterest expenses of $5.4 million, an increase in preferred dividends of $1.5 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $1.1 million, and an increase in income tax expenses of $1.2 million, partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $12.6 million.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We again demonstrated the effectiveness of our relationship-banking business model by delivering solid second quarter financial results. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings as a percent of assets increased to 2.28%, while return on assets was 1.56%, and return on tangible common equity was 15.3%. In addition, our net interest margin expanded, the efficiency ratio remained below 40% and the nonperforming asset ratio declined. Notably, our tangible book value per share has increased by more than 10% over the last twelve months to $20.79, reflecting both strong earnings and prudent management of our available-for-sale securities portfolio.”

“Organic growth remains strong at ConnectOne. The loan portfolio increased sequentially by 17% on an annualized basis, reflecting both our strong origination franchise and market conditions, while noninterest-bearing deposits grew by 20% on an annualized basis. Non-interest demand deposits now represent a record of 26% of total deposits. The loan and deposit growth also reflects the success of our strategy to invest in, and further strengthen, our origination franchise. In that regard, we are gaining traction in all our markets including Florida, where we are successfully leveraging our client-centric culture to both originate commercial loans and grow deposits with existing ConnectOne clients as well as new Florida-based businesses. And we continue to capitalize on disruption caused by industry M&A by hiring experienced bankers, which facilitates organic expansion into synergistic geographies and verticals.”

“Our tech-first philosophy creates opportunities for back-office efficiencies, additional distribution channels and increased revenue. Investments we’ve made over the years are paying dividends, allowing us to scale efficiently while improving internal processes such as loan underwriting and closing processes. We continue to make investments to enhance our commercial banking model, deliver best-in-class client experience and optimize our operations. To that end, we are excited to announce a partnership with MANTL to help streamline and digitize our entire deposit onboarding processing. This partnership, along with other technologies we are implementing, will modernize client onboarding, create new verticals, and provide better penetration into existing business lines.” Mr. Sorrentino added, “We’re building for the future and, even with these investments, we are confident in our ability to remain one of the most efficient banks in the industry.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock and a quarterly cash dividend on its preferred stock.

A cash dividend on common stock of $0.155 per share will be paid on September 1, 2022, to common stockholders of record on August 15, 2022. A dividend of $0.328125 per share for every depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on September 1, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record on August 15, 2022.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $76.1 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 7.5%, from the first quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a 2.0% sequential increase in average loans, a 12% sequential increase in average investment securities and a 20 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.91% from 3.71%. The increase net interest margin primarily reflected an increase in total interest-earning asset yields of 26 basis points, resulting from increased rates on total loans and securities, along with an improved mix away from lower yielding assets, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by only 8 basis-points. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin was 3.86% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.64% for the first quarter of 2022. Included in interest income in the second quarter 2022 was a $1.5 million recovery on a purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loan. Also included in interest income in the second and first quarters of 2022 was the accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fee income of $2.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively. Remaining deferred and unrecognized PPP fees were $0.3 million as of June 30, 2022.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $12.7 million, or 20.1%, from the second quarter of 2021. The increase from the second quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from a 12.1% increase in average loans, a 37.3% increase in average investment securities, and a 31 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.91% from 3.60%. The widening of the net interest margin resulted from a 24 basis-point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets and a 7 basis-point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest income were net losses on equity securities of $0.4 million and $0.6 million for the second quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, respectively. Excluding the equity securities losses, adjusted noninterest income was $3.8 million, $3.7 million and $4.5 million for the second quarter 2022, first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021, respectively. The $0.1 million increase in adjusted noninterest income for the current quarter versus the first quarter 2022 was primarily due to an increase in deposit, loan, and other income of $0.1 million and an increase on income of bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) of $0.1 million, partially offset by decreases in net gains on loans held-for-sale of $0.1 million. The $0.7 million decrease in adjusted noninterest income for the current quarter versus the second quarter 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in PPP fee income earned by BoeFly of $0.7 million, a decrease in net gains on loans held-for-sale of $0.3 million, and a decrease in net gains on sale/redemption of investment securities of $0.2 million, partially offset by increases in deposit, loan, and other income of $0.4 million and an increase in BOLI income of $0.2 million.

Noninterest expenses totaled $31.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, $29.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $26.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2022 was a $0.9 million favorable dissolution of a merger lease obligation. Excluding that item, noninterest expenses increased by $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2022 and was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $0.9 million, professional and consulting of $0.3 million, other expenses of $0.2 million, acquisition expenses related to BoeFly of $0.2 million, and marketing and advertising of $0.1 million. The increase in noninterest expenses of $5.4 million from the second quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $4.2 million and BoeFly acquisition expense of $0.8 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits from the prior sequential quarter and prior year quarter was attributable to increased staff in both the revenue and back-office areas of the bank, base salary increases, and bonus accruals.

Income tax expense was $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates for the second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021 were 26.9%, 26.6% and 24.8%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The provision for (reversal of) credit losses was $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $(1.6) million for the second quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022 reflected strong organic loan growth and forecasted macroeconomic conditions, which remained fairly stable from the sequential quarter. The reversal of provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2021 was the result of improved forecasted macroeconomic conditions when compared to the prior period.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $61.1 million as of June 30, 2022, $61.7 million as of December 31, 2021 and $56.2 million as of June 30, 2021. Nonaccrual loans were $60.8 million as of June 30, 2022, $61.7 million as of December 31, 2021 and $56.2 million as of June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.69% as of June 30, 2022, 0.76% as of December 31, 2021 and 0.73% as of June 30, 2021. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.84%, 0.90% and 0.88%, as of June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.02% for the second quarter of 2022, 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.01% for the second quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.14%, 1.15%, and 1.23% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses represented 1.14%, 1.17%, and 1.29% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 136.2% as of June 30, 2022, 127.7% as of December 31, 2021 and 140.0% as of June 30, 2021.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $8.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $712.0 million from December 31, 2021. Loans receivable were $7.3 billion, an increase of $446.0 million from December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable was attributable to organic loan originations.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $18.9 million from December 31, 2021. The increase in retained earnings of $49.5 million was the primary reason for the overall increase in stockholders’ equity, in addition to an increase in additional paid-in capital of $0.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $17.7 million, reflecting the after-tax decline in the fair value of investment securities net of unrealized hedge gains recorded in other assets, and an increase in treasury stock of $13.1 million. As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.46% and $20.79, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 10.06% and $20.12, respectively. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $216.5 million as of June 30, 2022, and $217.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 302,315 shares of common stock leaving approximately 1.8 million shares remaining authorized for repurchase under the current Board approved repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares from time-to-time in the open market, in privately negotiated stock purchases or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable federal securities laws. The share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and they may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 28, 2022 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1-201-689-8471, access code 13731034. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and ending on Thursday, August 4, 2022 by dialing 1-412-317-6671, access code 13731034. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.connectonebank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES     
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION    
(in thousands)     
      
 June 30, December 31, June 30,
  2022   2021   2021 
 (unaudited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$58,807  $54,352  $59,148 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 240,513   211,184   290,269 
Cash and cash equivalents 299,320   265,536   349,417 
      
Investment securities 675,941   534,507   458,933 
Equity securities 15,993   13,794   13,223 
      
Loans held-for-sale 3,182   250   6,159 
      
Loans receivable 7,274,573   6,828,622   6,407,904 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 82,739   78,773   78,684 
Net loans receivable 7,191,834   6,749,849   6,329,220 
      
Investment in restricted stock, at cost 47,287   27,826   22,563 
Bank premises and equipment, net 28,391   29,032   28,811 
Accrued interest receivable 34,615   34,152   34,001 
Bank owned life insurance 228,279   195,731   193,209 
Right of use operating lease assets 10,809   11,017   12,504 
Other real estate owned 316   -   - 
Goodwill 208,372   208,372   208,372 
Core deposit intangibles 8,130   8,997   9,963 
Other assets 89,037   50,417   43,707 
Total assets$8,841,506  $8,129,480  $7,710,082 
      
LIABILITIES     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$1,712,875  $1,617,049  $1,485,952 
Interest-bearing 4,904,724   4,715,904   4,706,561 
Total deposits 6,617,599   6,332,953   6,192,513 
Borrowings 874,964   468,193   353,462 
Subordinated debentures, net 153,103   152,951   152,800 
Operating lease liabilities 12,116   12,417   14,235 
Other liabilities 40,577   38,754   32,112 
Total liabilities 7,698,359   7,005,268   6,745,122 
      
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES     
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Preferred stock 110,927   110,927   - 
Common stock 586,946   586,946   586,946 
Additional paid-in capital 27,536   27,246   24,606 
Retained earnings 489,640   440,169   386,280 
Treasury stock (52,799)  (39,672)  (32,682)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,103)  (1,404)  (190)
Total stockholders' equity 1,143,147   1,124,212   964,960 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$8,841,506  $8,129,480  $7,710,082 
      




CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME       
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)       
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 06/30/22 06/30/21 06/30/22 06/30/21
Interest income       
Interest and fees on loans$81,285  $71,101  $157,310  $141,563 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:       
Taxable 2,551   995   4,424   2,083 
Tax-exempt 916   608   1,625   1,374 
Dividends 291   263   505   519 
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 313   84   433   133 
Total interest income 85,356   73,051   164,297   145,672 
Interest expense       
Deposits 5,709   6,424   10,719   14,009 
Borrowings 4,056   3,618   7,629   7,491 
Total interest expense 9,765   10,042   18,348   21,500 
        
Net interest income 75,591   63,009   145,949   124,172 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 3,000   (1,649)  4,450   (7,415)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 72,591   64,658   141,499   131,587 
        
Noninterest income       
Deposit, loan and other income 1,866   2,222   3,609   3,390 
Income on bank owned life insurance 1,342   1,185   2,548   2,249 
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 556   847   1,257   1,554 
Gain on sale of branches -   -   -   674 
Net losses on equity securities (405)  23   (1,001)  (164)
Net gains on sale/redemption of investment securities -   195   -   195 
Total noninterest income 3,359   4,472   6,413   7,898 
        
Noninterest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits 19,519   15,284   38,159   30,849 
Occupancy and equipment 2,733   3,187   4,662   6,591 
FDIC insurance 725   580   1,331   1,515 
Professional and consulting 2,124   2,117   3,916   4,073 
Marketing and advertising 426   278   777   519 
Information technology and communications 2,801   2,636   5,667   5,161 
Amortization of core deposit intangible 434   508   867   1,015 
Increase in value of acquisition price 833   -   1,516   - 
Other expenses 2,108   1,669   4,038   3,021 
Total noninterest expenses 31,703   26,259   60,933   52,744 
        
Income before income tax expense 44,247   42,871   86,979   86,741 
Income tax expense 11,889   10,652   23,240   21,523 
Net income 32,358   32,219   63,739   65,218 
Preferred dividends 1,509   -   3,018   - 
Net income available to common stockholders$30,849  $32,219  $60,721  $65,218 
        
Earnings per common share:       
Basic$0.78  $0.81  $1.54  $1.64 
Diluted 0.78   0.81   1.53   1.63 
        


ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

 
          
CONNECTONEBANCORP,INC.         
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES        
          
          
 As of
 Jun. 30 Mar. 31, Dec. 30, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
Selected Financial Data(dollars in thousands)
Total assets$8,841,506  $8,334,301  $8,129,480  $7,949,514  $7,710,082 
Loans receivable:         
Commercial$1,274,280  $1,161,867  $1,163,442  $1,116,535  $1,046,965 
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans 18,004   54,301   93,057   177,829   326,788 
Commercial real estate 2,727,120   2,516,065   2,446,807   2,354,209   2,252,484 
Multifamily 2,442,603   2,465,337   2,337,712   2,113,541   1,914,978 
Commercial construction 569,789   539,058   540,178   552,896   587,121 
Residential 249,379   250,205   255,269   270,793   286,907 
Consumer 1,248   1,140   1,886   2,093   6,355 
Gross loans 7,282,423   6,987,973   6,838,351   6,587,896   6,421,598 
Unearned net origination fees (7,850)  (8,378)  (9,729)  (11,457)  (13,694)
Loans receivable 7,274,573   6,979,595   6,828,622   6,576,439   6,407,904 
Loans held-for-sale 3,182   2,742   250   5,596   6,159 
Total loans$7,277,755  $6,982,337  $6,828,872  $6,582,035  $6,414,063 
          
Investment and equity securities$691,934  $525,228  $548,301  $476,584  $472,156 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 216,502   216,936   217,369   217,852   218,335 
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,712,875  $1,631,292  $1,617,049  $1,500,754  $1,485,952 
Time deposits 1,285,409   1,065,814   1,150,109 0 1,221,911   1,301,807 
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,619,315   3,863,299   3,565,795   3,675,673   3,404,754 
Total deposits$6,617,599  $6,560,405  $6,332,953  $6,398,338  $6,192,513 
          
Borrowings$874,964  $412,170  $468,193  $253,225  $353,462 
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 153,103   153,027   152,951   152,875   152,800 
Total stockholders' equity 1,143,147   1,138,519   1,124,212   1,098,433   964,960 
          
Quarterly Average Balances         
Total assets$8,322,823  $8,263,382  $8,027,169  $7,837,997  $7,566,676 
Loans receivable:         
Commercial (including PPP loans)$1,245,812  $1,231,703  $1,278,048  $1,296,066  $1,485,918 
Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 4,974,297   4,850,349   4,625,371   4,312,092   3,925,497 
Commercial construction 544,084   541,642   547,038   572,920   553,396 
Residential 247,208   253,589   268,112   279,063   293,633 
Consumer 5,029   3,682   4,938   2,649   3,148 
Gross loans 7,016,430   6,880,965   6,723,507   6,462,790   6,261,592 
Unearned net origination fees (9,222)  (9,870)  (10,873)  (13,064)  (13,076)
Loans receivable 7,007,208   6,871,095   6,712,634   6,449,726   6,248,516 
Loans held-for-sale 966   382   5,051   6,226   3,696 
Total loans$7,008,174  $6,871,477  $6,717,685  $6,455,952  $6,252,212 
          
Investment and equity securities$567,140  $536,090  $481,276  $465,103  $450,543 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 216,786   217,219   217,685   218,170   218,662 
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,607,465  $1,547,055  $1,537,316  $1,495,456  $1,432,707 
Time deposits 1,103,418   1,124,614   1,204,374   1,252,818   1,324,510 
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,717,531   3,851,558   3,672,311   3,582,261   3,320,400 
Total deposits$6,428,414  $6,523,227  $6,414,001  $6,330,535  $6,077,617 
          
Borrowings$548,675  $404,907  $292,847  $276,183  $331,633 
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 153,053   152,977   152,902   152,825   152,750 
Total stockholders' equity 1,143,092   1,131,968   1,113,524   1,032,191   952,019 
          
 Three Months Ended
 Jun. 30 Mar. 31, Dec. 30, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income$75,591  $70,358  $70,461  $68,245  $63,009 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 3,000   1,450   815   1,100   (1,649)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 72,591   68,908   69,646   67,145   64,658 
Noninterest income         
Deposit, loan and other income 1,866   1,743   1,525   1,702   2,222 
Income on bank owned life insurance 1,342   1,206   1,244   1,278   1,185 
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 556   701   1,139   1,114   847 
Net (losses) gains on equity securities (405)  (596)  (131)  (78)  23 
Net gains on sale/redemption of investment securities -   -   -   -   195 
Total noninterest income 3,359   3,054   3,777   4,016   4,472 
Noninterest expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 19,519   18,640   16,483   16,740   15,284 
Occupancy and equipment 2,733   1,929   2,762   2,656   2,916 
FDIC insurance 725   606   625   525   580 
Professional and consulting 2,124   1,792   1,996   2,217   2,117 
Marketing and advertising 426   351   454   345   278 
Information technology and communications 2,801   2,866   3,058   3,048   2,636 
Amortization of core deposit intangible 434   433   483   483   508 
Increase in value of acquisition price 833   683   -   -   - 
Other expenses 2,108   1,930   2,223   2,169   1,940 
Total noninterest expenses 31,703   29,230   28,084   28,183   26,259 
          
Income before income tax expense 44,247   42,732   45,339   42,978   42,871 
Income tax expense 11,889   11,351   12,301   10,881   10,652 
Net income 32,358  $31,381  $33,038  $32,097  $32,219 
Preferred dividends 1,509   1,509   1,717   -   - 
Net income available to common stockholders$30,849  $29,872  $31,321  $32,097  $32,219 
          
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 39,481,689   39,727,606   39,792,937   39,869,468   39,872,829 
Diluted EPS$0.78  $0.75  $0.79  $0.80  $0.81 
          
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax and Pre-provision Net Revenue        
Net income$32,358  $31,381  $33,038  $32,097  $32,219 
Income tax expense 11,889   11,351   12,301   10,881   10,652 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 3,000   1,450   815   1,100   (1,649)
Pre-tax and pre-provision net revenue$47,247  $44,182  $46,154  $44,078  $41,222 
          
Return on Assets Measures         
Average assets$8,322,823  $8,263,382  $8,027,169  $7,837,997  $7,566,676 
Return on avg. assets 1.56 %  1.54 %  1.63 %  1.62 %  1.71 %
Return on avg. assets (pre-tax and pre-provision) 2.28   2.17   2.28   2.23   2.19 
          
 Three Months Ended
 Jun. 30 Mar. 31, Dec. 30, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
Return on Equity Measures(dollars in thousands)
Average stockholders' equity$1,143,097  $1,131,968  $1,113,524  $1,032,195  $952,019 
Less: average preferred stock (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (51,847)  - 
Average common equity$1,032,170  $1,021,041  $1,002,597  $980,348  $952,019 
Less: average intangible assets (216,786)  (217,219)  (217,685)  (218,170)  (218,662)
Average tangible common equity$815,384  $803,822  $784,912  $762,178  $733,357 
          
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 11.99%  11.87%  12.39%  12.99%  13.57%
Return on avg. tangible common equity ("TCE") (non-GAAP)(1) 15.32   15.22   16.00   16.88   17.82 
Return on avg. tangible common equity (pre-tax, pre-provision) 23.39   22.44   23.50   23.12   22.74 
          
Efficiency Measures         
Total noninterest expenses$31,703  $29,230  $28,084  $28,183  $26,259 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (434)  (433)  (483)  (483)  (508)
Operating noninterest expense$31,269  $28,797  $27,601  $27,700  $25,751 
          
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)$76,146  $70,842  $70,890  $68,761  $63,418 
Noninterest income 3,359   3,054   3,777   4,016   4,472 
Net losses (gains) on equity securities 405   596   131   78   (23)
Net gains on sale/redemption of investment securities -   -   -   -   (195)
Operating revenue$79,910  $74,492  $74,798  $72,855  $67,672 
          
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2) 39.1 %  38.7%  36.9%  38.0%  38.1%
          
Net Interest Margin         
Average interest-earning assets$7,807,445  $7,753,881  $7,508,973  $7,321,771  $7,059,965 
          
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)$76,146  $70,842  $70,890  $68,761  $63,418 
Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (1,014)  (1,179)  (1,674)  (1,849)  (2,012)
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis)$75,132  $69,663  $69,216  $66,912  $61,406 
          
Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.91%  3.71%  3.75%  3.73%  3.60%
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)(3) 3.86   3.64   3.66   3.63   3.49 
          
(1)Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.  
(2)Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.         
(3)Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks.      
          
 As of
 Jun. 30 Mar. 31, Dec. 30, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Stockholders equity$1,143,147  $1,138,519  $1,124,212  $1,098,433  $964,960 
Less: preferred stock (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  - 
Common equity$1,032,220  $1,027,592  $1,013,285  $987,506  $964,960 
Less: intangible assets (216,502)  (216,936)  (217,369)  (217,852)  (218,335)
Tangible common equity$815,718  $810,656  $795,916  $769,654  $746,625 
          
Total assets$8,841,506  $8,334,301  $8,129,480  $7,949,514  $7,710,082 
Less: intangible assets (216,502)  (216,936)  (217,369)  (217,852)  (218,335)
Tangible assets$8,625,004  $8,117,365  $7,912,111  $7,731,662  $7,491,747 
          
Common shares outstanding 39,243,123   39,518,411   39,568,090   39,602,199   39,794,815 
          
Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.67 %  12.33 %  12.46 %  12.42%  12.52 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(4) 9.46   9.99   10.06   9.95   9.97 
          
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):         
Leverage ratio 11.63 %  11.57 %  11.65 %  11.60 %  10.19 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.63   10.69   10.64   10.73   11.09 
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.11   12.21   12.19   12.35   11.17 
Risk-based total capital ratio 15.09   15.25   15.26   15.54   14.58 
          
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):         
Leverage ratio 11.61 %  11.41 %  11.43 %  11.33 %  11.34 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 12.08   12.04   11.96   12.06   12.42 
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.08   12.04   11.96   12.06   12.42 
Risk-based total capital ratio 13.55   13.55   13.44   13.61   14.07 
          
Book value per share (GAAP)$26.30  $26.00  $25.61  $24.94  $24.25 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(5) 20.79   20.51   20.12   19.43   18.76 
          
Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-Off Detail         
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):         
Charge-offs$302  $274  $458  $1,727  $212 
Recoveries (32)  (32)  (217)  (113)  (14)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$270  $242  $241  $1,614  $198 
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.02 %  0.01 %  0.01 % 0.10 %  0.01 %
          
Asset Quality         
Nonaccrual loans$60,756  $59,403  $61,700  $65,959  $56,213 
OREO 316   316   -   -   - 
Nonperforming assets$61,072  $59,719  $61,700  $65,959  $56,213 
          
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") 82,739   80,070   78,773   77,986   78,684 
          
Loans receivable$7,274,573  $6,979,595  $6,828,622  $6,576,439  $6,407,904 
Less: PPP loans 18,004   54,301   93,057   177,829   326,788 
Loans receivable (excluding PPP loans)$7,256,569  $6,925,294  $6,735,565  $6,398,610  $6,081,116 
          
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.84 %  0.85 %  0.90 %  1.00 %  0.88 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.69   0.72   0.76   0.83   0.73 
ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.14   1.15   1.15   1.19   1.23 
ACL as a % of loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) 1.14   1.16   1.17   1.22   1.29 
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 136.2   134.8   127.7   118.2   140.0 
          
(4)Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.         
(5)Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.        
          



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES             
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS              
(dollars in thousands)              
 For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30, 2022March 31, 2022June 30, 2021 
 Average    Average    Average   
Interest-earning assets:BalanceInterestRate(7)  BalanceInterestRate(7)  BalanceInterestRate(7) 
Investment securities(1) (2)$610,465 $3,710 2.44% $545,203 $2,771 2.06% $444,461 $1,765 1.59%
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale(2) (3) (4) 7,008,174  81,597 4.67   6,871,477  76,320 4.50   6,252,212  71,348 4.58 
Federal funds sold and interest-              
bearing deposits with banks 157,201  313 0.80   312,224  120 0.16   341,885  84 0.10 
Restricted investment in bank stock 31,605  291 3.69   24,977  214 3.47   21,407  263 4.93 
Total interest-earning assets 7,807,445  85,911 4.41   7,753,881  79,425 4.15   7,059,965  73,460 4.17 
Allowance for loan losses (81,012)     (79,763)     (80,548)   
Noninterest-earning assets 596,390      589,264      587,259    
Total assets$8,322,823     $8,263,382     $7,566,676    
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Time deposits$1,103,418  2,179 0.79  $1,124,614 $2,154 0.78   1,324,510  3,963 1.20 
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,717,531  3,530 0.38   3,851,558  2,856 0.30   3,320,400  2,461 0.30 
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,820,949  5,709 0.47   4,976,172  5,010 0.41   4,644,910  6,424 0.55 
               
Borrowings 548,675  1,849 1.35   404,907  1,377 1.38   331,633  1,419 1.72 
Subordinated debentures 153,053  2,179 5.71   152,977  2,168 5.75   152,750  2,168 5.69 
Capital lease obligation 1,865  28 6.02   1,917  28 5.92   2,066  31 6.02 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,524,542  9,765 0.71   5,535,973  8,583 0.63   5,131,359  10,042 0.78 
               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,607,465      1,547,055      1,432,707    
Other liabilities 47,719      48,386      50,591    
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,655,184      1,595,441      1,483,298    
Stockholders' equity 1,143,097      1,131,968      952,019    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$8,322,823     $8,263,382     $7,566,676    
                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)  76,146      70,842      63,418   
Net interest spread(5)  3.70%   3.53%   3.39%
               
Net interest margin(6)  3.91%   3.71%   3.60%
               
Tax equivalent adjustment  (555)     (484)     (409)  
Net interest income $75,591     $70,358     $63,009   
                     
(1)Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.             
(2)Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.           
(3)Includes loan fee income and accretion of purchase accounting adjustments.            
(4)Loans include nonaccrual loans.              
(5)Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing       
liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.             
(6)Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.        
(7)Rates are annualized.              