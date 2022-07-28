BioAdaptives Launches MindnMemory Nootropic Mental Focus, Clarity, Concentration

Company Expands Product Portfolio, Enters $10b+ Global Market For Mind, Memory and Mood Enhancers



LAS VEGAS, NV, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announces the launch of MindnMemory, an advanced nootropic designed to enhance memory, mental focus, clarity and concentration. MindnMemory has a gradual, smooth onset and prolonged effect, maintaining beneficial effects without the sudden “high” and “crash” produced by caffeine and similar substances. The Company developed and test marketed this stimulant-free formulation, based on Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurvedic Culture, in response to the strong demand for a premium product that promotes optimal performance. MindnMemory is designed to benefit not only those with age-related cognitive decline but also anyone, including e-Gamers, seeking peak perception, judgment, accuracy, reaction speed, and mood elevation.

Ongoing research suggests that nootropics may also play a role in mental health. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 300 million people are affected by depression globally, with women more affected than men. Nootropics may be useful as supplements to deal with the symptoms of dementia and lesser forms of cognitive impairment, anxiety disorders, and other mental symptoms.

Market research estimates global nootropic sales exceeded $10.5b USD in 2021, and that this nutraceutical segment is growing at a rate of up to 18% per year; current estimates call for global sales to approach $31b by 2029.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., BioAdaptives CEO, states, “MindnMemory, an all-natural supplement formulation, promotes sustained, peak mental and physical performance.

On a cellular level, this benefit is supported by increased mitochondrial energy production, especially within the nervous, cardiovascular, and muscular systems.

Consumers, including Seniors with or without cognitive issues, as well as, e-Gamers and those engaged in activities requiring prolonged periods of focus and intense concentration, report that the ingredients in MindnMemory help them achieve clear thinking, focus, more rapid recall, a sense of well-being, and resistance to mental and physical fatigue. We are encouraged by the early success of MindnMemory to expand our development of more innovative formulations to further benefit mental functionality. “

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties.

The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses.

Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

