Ultralife Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating income of $0.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million on revenue of $32.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported operating income of $1.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million on revenue of $26.8 million.



“Driven by the Excell acquisition and strong shipments to core commercial end-markets, for the second quarter we delivered a 20% year-over-year sales increase and returned to total Company profitability. Persistent supply chain constraints continued to delay shipments against government/defense orders in both of our business segments, while operationally, we continued to contend with inflationary cost pressures and manufacturing inefficiencies associated with supply chain disruptions, which pressured gross margins,” said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we anticipate continuing to battle these challenges in the second half of the year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing our new product development initiatives, transitioning new products to production, and generating profitable growth for the year.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $32.1 million, an increase of $5.4 million, or 20.0%, compared to $26.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Overall, commercial sales increased 54.1% and government/defense sales decreased 30.8% from the 2021 period. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 31.8% to $30.1 million, compared to $22.9 million last year, reflecting the contribution of $6.6 million of Excell sales coupled with increases of 16.3% in medical battery sales, 14.6% in industrial market sales, and 6.9% in oil & gas market sales, partially offset by a 20.5% decrease in government/defense sales. Net organic sales for this segment increased 3.0%. Communications Systems sales decreased 49.0% to $2.0 million compared to $3.9 million for the same period last year, primarily due to lingering supply chain disruptions resulting in delays in our shipments to future periods.



Gross profit was $7.6 million, or 23.8% of revenue, compared to $7.3 million, or 27.1% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 23.7%, compared to 26.3% last year, primarily due to supply chain disruptions including higher material and logistics costs, and continued investments in the transition of new products to high volume production. Communications Systems gross margin was 24.9% compared to 32.1% last year, primarily due to lower factory volume resulting from delays in component deliveries and the timing of orders.

Operating expenses were $6.9 million compared to $6.2 million last year, an increase of 11.0%, reflecting $1.1 million for Excell. Operating expenses were 21.3% of revenue compared to 23.1% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $0.8 million compared to income of $1.1 million last year.

Net income was $0.5 million or $0.03 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 or 6.8% of sales, compared to $2.2 million or 8.2% of sales for the year earlier period.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” section of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Conference Call Information

Ultralife will hold its second quarter earnings conference call today at 8:30 AM ET. To participate in the live call, please dial (800) 915-4836 at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Ultralife call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include the impact of COVID-19 and related supply chain disruptions, potential reductions in revenues from key customers, acceptance of our new products on a global basis and uncertain global economic conditions. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's analysis only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife’s financial results is included in Ultralife’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current Assets: Cash $5,114 $8,413 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 22,349 20,232 Inventories, Net 39,201 33,189 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,161 4,690 Total Current Assets 71,825 66,524 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 22,338 23,205 Goodwill 37,502 38,068 Other Intangible Assets, Net 16,566 17,390 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 11,731 11,472 Other Non-Current Assets 2,261 2,879 Total Assets $162,223 $159,538 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $13,441 $9,823 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt, Net 2,000 2,000 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 1,924 1,842 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 4,811 5,259 Total Current Liabilities 22,176 18,924 Long-Term Debt 19,566 18,857 Deferred Income Taxes 2,086 2,254 Other Non-Current Liabilities 1,328 1,760 Total Liabilities 45,156 41,795 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,057 2,052 Capital in Excess of Par Value 186,999 186,518 Accumulated Deficit (47,488) (47,832) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,151) (1,653) Treasury Stock (21,480) (21,469) Total Ultralife Equity 116,937 117,616 Non-Controlling Interest 130 127 Total Shareholders’ Equity 117,067 117,743 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $162,223 $159,538

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $30,140 $22,875 $59,290 $44,986 Communications Systems 1,986 3,895 3,209 7,757 Total Revenues 32,126 26,770 62,499 52,743 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 22,989 16,859 45,418 33,534 Communications Systems 1,491 2,644 2,477 4,964 Total Cost of Products Sold 24,480 19,503 47,895 38,498 Gross Profit 7,646 7,267 14,604 14,245 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,672 1,853 3,529 3,500 Selling, General and Administrative 5,181 4,323 10,577 8,702 Total Operating Expenses 6,853 6,176 14,106 12,202 Operating Income 793 1,091 498 2,043 Other Expense 115 21 232 77 Income Before Income Tax Provision 678 1,070 266 1,966

Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 170 248 (81) 465 Net Income 508 822 347 1,501 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (4) 11 3 19 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $512 $811 $344 $1,482 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic $.03 $.05 $.02 $.09 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted $.03 $.05 $.02 $.09 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 16,129 16,019 16,116 15,997 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,149 16,260 16,141 16,194

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)







Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $512 $811 $344 $1,482 Adjustments: Interest Expense, Net 177 55 311 111 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 170 248 (81) 465 Depreciation Expense 819 730 1,635 1,460 Amortization Of Intangible Assets 323 156 651 310 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 184 186 373 370 Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment - - 55 - Adjusted EBITDA $2,185 $2,186 $3,288 $4,198



