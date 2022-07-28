Ultralife Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating income of $0.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million on revenue of $32.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported operating income of $1.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million on revenue of $26.8 million.

“Driven by the Excell acquisition and strong shipments to core commercial end-markets, for the second quarter we delivered a 20% year-over-year sales increase and returned to total Company profitability. Persistent supply chain constraints continued to delay shipments against government/defense orders in both of our business segments, while operationally, we continued to contend with inflationary cost pressures and manufacturing inefficiencies associated with supply chain disruptions, which pressured gross margins,” said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we anticipate continuing to battle these challenges in the second half of the year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing our new product development initiatives, transitioning new products to production, and generating profitable growth for the year.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $32.1 million, an increase of $5.4 million, or 20.0%, compared to $26.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Overall, commercial sales increased 54.1% and government/defense sales decreased 30.8% from the 2021 period. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 31.8% to $30.1 million, compared to $22.9 million last year, reflecting the contribution of $6.6 million of Excell sales coupled with increases of 16.3% in medical battery sales, 14.6% in industrial market sales, and 6.9% in oil & gas market sales, partially offset by a 20.5% decrease in government/defense sales.   Net organic sales for this segment increased 3.0%. Communications Systems sales decreased 49.0% to $2.0 million compared to $3.9 million for the same period last year, primarily due to lingering supply chain disruptions resulting in delays in our shipments to future periods.
     
Gross profit was $7.6 million, or 23.8% of revenue, compared to $7.3 million, or 27.1% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 23.7%, compared to 26.3% last year, primarily due to supply chain disruptions including higher material and logistics costs, and continued investments in the transition of new products to high volume production. Communications Systems gross margin was 24.9% compared to 32.1% last year, primarily due to lower factory volume resulting from delays in component deliveries and the timing of orders.

Operating expenses were $6.9 million compared to $6.2 million last year, an increase of 11.0%, reflecting $1.1 million for Excell. Operating expenses were 21.3% of revenue compared to 23.1% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $0.8 million compared to income of $1.1 million last year.

Net income was $0.5 million or $0.03 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 or 6.8% of sales, compared to $2.2 million or 8.2% of sales for the year earlier period.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” section of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include the impact of COVID-19 and related supply chain disruptions, potential reductions in revenues from key customers, acceptance of our new products on a global basis and uncertain global economic conditions.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
  
ASSETS
    
                                                                June 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Current Assets:   
Cash$5,114 $8,413
Trade Accounts Receivable, Net22,349 20,232
Inventories, Net39,201 33,189
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets5,161 4,690
Total Current Assets71,825 66,524
    
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net22,338 23,205
Goodwill37,502 38,068
Other Intangible Assets, Net16,566 17,390
Deferred Income Taxes, Net11,731 11,472
Other Non-Current Assets2,261 2,879
Total Assets$162,223 $159,538
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts Payable$13,441 $9,823
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt, Net2,000 2,000
Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits1,924 1,842
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities4,811 5,259
Total Current Liabilities22,176 18,924
Long-Term Debt19,566 18,857
Deferred Income Taxes2,086 2,254
Other Non-Current Liabilities1,328 1,760
Total Liabilities45,156 41,795
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Common Stock2,057 2,052
Capital in Excess of Par Value186,999 186,518
Accumulated Deficit(47,488) (47,832)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss(3,151) (1,653)
Treasury Stock(21,480) (21,469)
Total Ultralife Equity116,937 117,616
Non-Controlling Interest130 127
Total Shareholders’ Equity117,067 117,743
    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$162,223 $159,538
    

                                                                        

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
        
 Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended
 June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
Revenues:       
Battery & Energy Products$30,140 $22,875 $59,290 $44,986
Communications Systems1,986 3,895 3,209 7,757
Total Revenues32,126 26,770 62,499 52,743
        
Cost of Products Sold:       
Battery & Energy Products22,989 16,859 45,418 33,534
Communications Systems1,491 2,644 2,477 4,964
Total Cost of Products Sold24,480 19,503 47,895 38,498
        
Gross Profit7,646 7,267 14,604 14,245
        
Operating Expenses:       
Research and Development1,672 1,853 3,529 3,500
Selling, General and Administrative5,181 4,323 10,577 8,702
Total Operating Expenses6,853 6,176 14,106 12,202
        
Operating Income793 1,091 498 2,043
        
Other Expense115 21 232 77
Income Before Income Tax Provision678 1,070 266 1,966
        
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)170 248 (81) 465
        
Net Income508 822 347 1,501
        
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest(4) 11 3 19
        
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation$512 $811 $344 $1,482
        
        
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic$.03 $.05 $.02 $.09
        
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted$.03 $.05 $.02 $.09
        
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic16,129 16,019 16,116 15,997
        
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted16,149 16,260 16,141 16,194
        

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)


 Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended
 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2021
        
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation$512 $811 $344 $1,482
Adjustments:       
Interest Expense, Net177 55 311 111
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)170 248 (81) 465
Depreciation Expense819 730 1,635 1,460
Amortization Of Intangible Assets323 156 651 310
Stock-Based Compensation Expense184 186 373 370
Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment- - 55 -
Adjusted EBITDA$2,185 $2,186 $3,288 $4,198
        

                          

