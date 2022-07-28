Vigil Neuroscience Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Suzanne Bruhn, Ph.D.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Suzanne Bruhn, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.



“We are excited to have such a well-respected industry leader with over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry join our Board of Directors,” said Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Vigil. “Sue’s deep operational and global regulatory experience as well as her extensive knowledge of the rare disease and neuroscience space will be instrumental as we continue to develop treatments for patients with rare and common neurodegenerative diseases.”

“Throughout my career, I have been drawn to unique targets such as microglia that have the potential to transform treatments for rare and underserved diseases. Vigil’s patient-centered approach to developing microglia-targeted therapeutics aligns with this vision as well as my background,” Dr. Bruhn said. “I feel privileged to join the high-performing team at Vigil and join them in their mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, which remain an area of significant unmet need.”

Dr. Bruhn has more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience and a proven track record in developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious diseases with significant unmet need. She is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Tiaki Therapeutics. Prior to that, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Proclara Biosciences, where she led the clinical-stage company’s evolution into orphan diseases, and served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Promedior, which was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb. Previously, Dr. Bruhn held multiple leadership roles in global regulatory affairs, strategic planning, and program management at Shire Human Genetic Therapies (formerly Transkaryotic Therapies) and Cytotherapeutics. Dr. Bruhn currently serves on the Board of Directors of Pliant Therapeutics and Travere Therapeutics. She holds a Bachelor of Science with distinction in chemistry from Iowa State University of Science and Technology, a Ph.D. in chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Genetics at Harvard Medical School.

Vigil Neuroscience is a microglia-focused therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families.

