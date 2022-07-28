Altisource Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2022.

“I am pleased with our second quarter results and performance as we continue to execute on our strategic plan. Our Servicer and Real Estate segment is benefiting from the restart of the default business with both sequential and year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth. In our Origination segment, we grew the average weighted sales pipeline to $32 million, a 54% increase since last quarter, as our Lenders One members are increasingly focused on buying our solutions which are designed to help them reduce costs,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro.

Mr. Shepro further commented, “As we continue to execute on our plan, win more business and benefit from market tailwinds, we anticipate that the Company will return to growth and create substantial value for our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights(1)

Corporate and Financial :

Ended the second quarter 2022 with $70.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, a 100% increase from the second quarter of 2021

Ended the second quarter 2022 with $176.5 million of net debt (2) , a 17% reduction from the second quarter of 2021

, a 17% reduction from the second quarter of 2021 Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.6 million represents a $0.1 million improvement over the second quarter of 2021

Reduced second quarter 2022 Corporate costs by $6.8 million, representing a 28% reduction, compared to the second quarter 2021 from costs savings initiatives and the sale of Pointillist, partially offset by the assignment of sales and marketing employees to the segments beginning on January 1, 2022

Business Highlights :

The Servicer and Real Estate segment is benefiting from the restart of the default business with both sequential and year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth

The current unweighted sales pipeline in the Servicer and Real Estate business is approximately $105 million on a stabilized basis, representing $30 million to $37 million in annual revenue based upon our forecasted probability of closing

The current unweighted sales pipeline in the Origination business is approximately $97 million on a stabilized basis, representing $28 million to $35 million in annual revenue based upon our forecasted probability of closing

Industry Highlights:

Industrywide foreclosure initiations were 442% higher for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021 (3) (although still 47% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019), as the foreclosure market is beginning to normalize following expiration of the Federal government’s foreclosure moratorium on July 31, 2021 and the CFPB’s temporary loss mitigation measures on December 31, 2021

(although still 47% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019), as the foreclosure market is beginning to normalize following expiration of the Federal government’s foreclosure moratorium on July 31, 2021 and the CFPB’s temporary loss mitigation measures on December 31, 2021 Industrywide mortgage originations are forecasted to be 35% lower for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021(4)

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Service revenue of $37.6 million

Gross profit of $4.1 million, representing 11% of service revenue

Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $(13.8) million

Adjusted pre-tax loss attributable to Altisource (2) of $(11.0) million

of $(11.0) million Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) (2) of $(6.6) million

of $(6.6) million Net loss attributable to Altisource of $(15.5) million, or $(0.96) per diluted share

Adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource(2) of $(11.2) million, or $(0.70) per diluted share

Second Quarter 2022 Results Compared to the Second Quarter 2021:

(in thousands, except per share data) Second

Quarter

2022 Second

Quarter

2021 %

Change Year-to-Date

June 30,

2022 Year-to-Date

June 30,

2021 %

Change Service revenue $ 37,638 $ 43,966 (14 ) $ 75,401 $ 92,046 (18 ) Loss from operations (10,459 ) (14,552 ) 28 (18,786 ) (33,131 ) 43 Adjusted operating loss(2) (7,457 ) (7,622 ) 2 (13,092 ) (17,843 ) 27 Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests (13,800 ) (18,070 ) 24 (24,943 ) (39,142 ) 36 Pretax loss attributable to Altisource(2) (13,974 ) (17,891 ) 22 (25,278 ) (39,050 ) 35 Adjusted pretax loss attributable to Altisource(2) (10,972 ) (11,279 ) 3 (19,584 ) (24,365 ) 20 Adjusted EBITDA(2) (6,611 ) (6,731 ) 2 (10,754 ) (15,248 ) 29 Net loss attributable to Altisource (15,495 ) (18,475 ) 16 (27,685 ) (40,477 ) 32 Adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource(2) (11,225 ) (10,910 ) (3 ) (20,520 ) (25,253 ) 19 Diluted loss per share (0.96 ) (1.17 ) 18 (1.73 ) (2.57 ) 33 Adjusted diluted loss per share(2) (0.70 ) (0.69 ) (1 ) (1.28 ) (1.60 ) 20 Cash flows used in operating activities (8,874 ) (5,965 ) (49 ) (25,784 ) (22,775 ) (13 ) Cash flows used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(2) (9,434 ) (6,191 ) (52 ) (26,418 ) (23,468 ) (13 )





Second quarter 2022 loss from operations includes expenses related to cost savings initiatives and other of $0.4 million compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 ($0.5 million and $2.7 million for the year-to date June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively). Second quarter and year-to-date June 30, 2021 loss from operations includes losses from our earlier stage businesses of $2.6 million and $5.0 million, respectively (no comparable amounts in 2022)

Second quarter 2022 net loss attributable to Altisource includes $1.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively ($1.8 million and $1.0 million for year-to-date June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) of expense for certain income tax items related to adjustments to foreign income tax reserves and withholding tax on previously accrued taxes related to a large one-time repatriation of cash from certain of our subsidiaries

________________________

(1) Applies to 2022 unless otherwise indicated

(2) This is a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure herein

(3) Based on data from Black Knight’s First Look at June 2022 Mortgage Data

(4) Based on data from the July 18, 2022 MBA Mortgage Finance Forecast

Webcast

Altisource will host a webcast at 08:30 a.m. EST today to discuss our second quarter. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Altisource

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service revenue $ 37,638 $ 43,966 $ 75,401 $ 92,046 Reimbursable expenses 2,609 1,936 4,201 3,949 Non-controlling interests 174 139 335 511 Total revenue 40,421 46,041 79,937 96,506 Cost of revenue 33,746 42,101 66,023 90,246 Reimbursable expenses 2,609 1,936 4,201 3,949 Gross profit 4,066 2,004 9,713 2,311 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,525 16,556 28,499 35,442 Loss from operations (10,459 ) (14,552 ) (18,786 ) (33,131 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (3,534 ) (3,475 ) (7,090 ) (6,917 ) Other income (expense), net 193 (43 ) 933 906 Total other income (expense), net (3,341 ) (3,518 ) (6,157 ) (6,011 ) Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests (13,800 ) (18,070 ) (24,943 ) (39,142 ) Income tax provision (1,521 ) (584 ) (2,407 ) (1,427 ) Net loss (15,321 ) (18,654 ) (27,350 ) (40,569 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (174 ) 179 (335 ) 92 Net loss attributable to Altisource $ (15,495 ) $ (18,475 ) $ (27,685 ) $ (40,477 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.96 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (2.57 ) Diluted $ (0.96 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (2.57 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,083 15,830 16,020 15,774 Diluted 16,083 15,830 16,020 15,774 Comprehensive loss: Comprehensive loss, net of tax $ (15,321 ) $ (18,654 ) $ (27,350 ) $ (40,569 ) Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (174 ) 179 (335 ) 92 Comprehensive loss attributable to Altisource $ (15,495 ) $ (18,475 ) $ (27,685 ) $ (40,477 )





ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,693 $ 98,132 Accounts receivable, net 16,580 18,008 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,430 21,864 Total current assets 110,703 138,004 Premises and equipment, net 5,767 6,873 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 6,386 7,594 Goodwill 55,960 55,960 Intangible assets, net 34,291 36,859 Deferred tax assets, net 6,148 6,386 Other assets 5,584 6,132 Total assets $ 224,839 $ 257,808 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 41,781 $ 46,535 Deferred revenue 3,368 4,342 Other current liabilities 2,688 3,870 Total current liabilities 47,837 54,747 Long-term debt 244,458 243,637 Deferred tax liabilities, net 9,194 9,028 Other non-current liabilities 18,764 19,266 Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters Equity (deficit): Common stock ($1.00 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, 25,413 issued and 16,111 outstanding as of June 30, 2022; 15,911 outstanding as of December 31, 2021) 25,413 25,413 Additional paid-in capital 146,877 144,298 Retained earnings 145,879 186,592 Treasury stock, at cost (9,302 shares as of June 30, 2022 and 9,502 shares as of December 31, 2021) (414,440 ) (426,445 ) Altisource deficit (96,271 ) (70,142 ) Non-controlling interests 857 1,272 Total deficit (95,414 ) (68,870 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 224,839 $ 257,808





ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (27,350 ) $ (40,569 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,846 2,335 Amortization of right-of-use assets under operating leases 1,745 4,513 Amortization of intangible assets 2,568 5,510 Share-based compensation expense 2,579 2,079 Bad debt expense 600 615 Amortization of debt discount 329 334 Amortization of debt issuance costs 492 396 Deferred income taxes 75 65 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 1 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 828 4,042 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,566 ) 405 Other assets 125 851 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,861 ) 2,962 Current and non-current operating lease liabilities (1,935 ) (4,855 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (1,260 ) (1,466 ) Net cash used in operating activities (25,784 ) (22,775 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to premises and equipment (634 ) (693 ) Proceeds from the sale of business 346 3,000 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (288 ) 2,307 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from convertible debt payable to related parties — 1,200 Distributions to non-controlling interests (750 ) (1,751 ) Payments of tax withholding on issuance of restricted share units and restricted shares (1,023 ) (927 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,773 ) (1,478 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (27,845 ) (21,946 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 102,149 62,096 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 74,304 $ 40,150 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 6,218 $ 6,214 Income taxes paid, net 3,497 1,515 Acquisition of right-of-use assets with operating lease liabilities 710 2,327 Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating lease modifications or reassessments (173 ) (3,740 ) Non-cash investing and financing activities: Net increase (decrease) in payables for purchases of premises and equipment $ 107 $ (48 )

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Adjusted operating loss, pretax loss attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax loss attributable to Altisource, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted loss per share, cash flows used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment and net debt, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to loss from operations, loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net loss attributable to Altisource, diluted loss per share, cash flows used in operating activities and long-term debt, including current portion, as measures of Altisource’s performance. We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods and non-cash share-based compensation, as well as the effect of more significant non-operational items from earnings, cash flows from operating activities and long-term debt net of cash on-hand. We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-operational items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis. Specifically, management uses adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource to measure the on-going after tax performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for the after tax impact of more significant non-recurring items, amortization expense relating to prior acquisitions (some of which fluctuates with revenue from certain customers and some of which is amortized on a straight-line basis) and non-cash share-based compensation expense which can fluctuate based on vesting schedules, grant date timing and the value attributable to awards. We believe adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it provides an after-tax measure of Altisource’s on-going performance that enables these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data. Management uses adjusted diluted loss per share to further evaluate adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource while taking into account changes in the number of diluted shares over the comparable periods. We believe adjusted diluted loss per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource on a per share basis. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the Company’s overall performance (with the adjustments discussed earlier with regard to adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource) without regard to its capitalization (debt vs. equity) or its income taxes and to perform trend analysis of the Company’s performance over time. Our effective income tax rate can vary based on the jurisdictional mix of our income. Additionally, as the Company’s capital expenditures have significantly declined over time, it provides a measure for management to evaluate the Company’s performance without regard to prior capital expenditures. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the measures in determining bonus compensation for certain employees. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons that management finds the measure useful. Management uses net debt in evaluating the amount of debt the Company has that is in excess of cash and cash equivalents and equity securities. We deduct investment in equity securities from debt in arriving at this measure because our Senior Secured Term Loan requires the Company to use any proceeds from the sale of equity securities to repay the Senior Secured Term Loan. We believe net debt is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons management finds the measure useful.

Altisource operates in several countries, including Luxembourg, India, the United States and Uruguay. The Company has differing effective tax rates in each country and these rates may change from year to year. In determining the tax effects related to the adjustments in calculating adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource and adjusted diluted loss per share, we use the tax rate in the country in which the adjustment applies or, if the adjustment is recognized in more than one country, we separate the adjustment by country, apply the relevant tax rate for each country to the applicable adjustment, and then sum the result to arrive at the total adjustment, net of tax. In 2019, the Company recognized a full valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets in Luxembourg. Accordingly, for 2022 and 2021, the Company has an effective tax rate of close to 0% in Luxembourg.

Following the 2019 creation of Pointillist as a separate legal entity, Altisource had no ongoing obligation to fund Pointillist, Pointillist was positioned to and focused on raising third-party capital and Pointillist was an unrestricted subsidiary under our Senior Secured Term Loan. Additionally, Pointillist was not part of Altisource’s core, normal, recurring business. For these reasons, in 2020 we began adding back the losses of Pointillist in calculating adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted loss per share, and Adjusted EBITDA.

It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon.

Adjusted operating loss is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and Pointillist losses from loss from operations. Pretax loss attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests from loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted pretax loss attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and Pointillist losses from loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing the income tax provision, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and Pointillist losses from net loss attributable to Altisource. Adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), Pointillist losses (net of tax), and certain income tax related items, net from net loss attributable to Altisource. Adjusted diluted loss per share is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to Altisource after removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), Pointillist losses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Cash flows used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by removing additions to premises and equipment from cash flows used in operating activities. Net debt is calculated as long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash and cash equivalents.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows:





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from operations $ (10,459 ) $ (14,552 ) $ (18,786 ) $ (33,131 ) Intangible asset amortization expense 1,284 2,911 2,568 5,510 Share-based compensation expense 1,289 641 2,579 2,079 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 429 770 547 2,738 Pointillist losses — 2,608 — 4,961 Adjusted operating loss $ (7,457 ) $ (7,622 ) $ (13,092 ) $ (17,843 ) Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests $ (13,800 ) $ (18,070 ) $ (24,943 ) $ (39,142 ) Non-controlling interests (174 ) 179 (335 ) 92 Pretax loss attributable to Altisource (13,974 ) (17,891 ) (25,278 ) (39,050 ) Intangible asset amortization expense 1,284 2,911 2,568 5,510 Share-based compensation expense 1,289 641 2,579 2,079 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 429 770 547 2,738 Pointillist losses — 2,290 — 4,358 Adjusted pretax loss attributable to Altisource $ (10,972 ) $ (11,279 ) $ (19,584 ) $ (24,365 ) Net loss attributable to Altisource $ (15,495 ) $ (18,475 ) $ (27,685 ) $ (40,477 ) Income tax provision 1,521 584 2,407 1,427 Interest expense (net of interest income) 3,473 3,482 6,984 6,945 Depreciation and amortization 2,172 4,062 4,414 7,845 Share-based compensation expense 1,289 641 2,579 2,079 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 429 770 547 2,738 Pointillist losses — 2,205 — 4,195 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,611 ) $ (6,731 ) $ (10,754 ) $ (15,248 ) Net loss attributable to Altisource $ (15,495 ) $ (18,475 ) $ (27,685 ) $ (40,477 ) Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax 1,282 2,907 2,563 5,502 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax 1,122 677 2,298 1,959 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax 361 665 488 2,368 Pointillist losses, net of tax — 2,290 — 4,358 Certain income tax related items 1,505 1,026 1,816 1,037 Adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource $ (11,225 ) $ (10,910 ) $ (20,520 ) $ (25,253 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.96 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (2.57 ) Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share 0.08 0.18 0.16 0.35 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share 0.07 0.04 0.14 0.12 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share 0.02 0.04 0.03 0.15 Pointillist losses, net of tax, per diluted share — 0.14 — 0.28 Certain income tax related items per diluted share 0.09 0.06 0.11 0.07 Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.70 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.60 ) Calculation of the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax Intangible asset amortization expense $ 1,284 $ 2,911 $ 2,568 $ 5,510 Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization (2 ) (4 ) (5 ) (8 ) Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax 1,282 2,907 2,563 5,502 Diluted share count 16,083 15,830 16,020 15,774 Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.08 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.35 Calculation of the impact of share-based compensation expense, net of tax Share-based compensation expense $ 1,289 $ 641 $ 2,579 $ 2,079 Tax (benefit) provision from share-based compensation expense (167 ) 36 (281 ) (120 ) Share-based compensation expense, net of tax 1,122 677 2,298 1,959 Diluted share count 16,083 15,830 16,020 15,774 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Calculation of the impact of cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax Cost of cost savings initiatives and other $ 429 $ 770 $ 547 $ 2,738 Tax benefit from cost of cost savings initiatives and other (68 ) (105 ) (59 ) (370 ) Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax 361 665 488 2,368 Diluted share count 16,083 15,830 16,020 15,774 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.15 Calculation of the impact of Pointillist losses, net of tax Pointillist losses $ — $ 2,290 $ — $ 4,358 Tax benefit from Pointillist losses — — — — Pointillist losses, net of tax — 2,290 — 4,358 Diluted share count 16,083 15,830 16,020 15,774 Pointillist losses, net of tax, per diluted share $ — $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.28 Certain income tax related items resulting from: Foreign income tax reserves/other 1,505 1,026 $ 1,816 $ 1,037 Certain income tax related items 1,505 1,026 1,816 1,037 Diluted share count 16,083 15,830 16,020 15,774 Certain income tax related items per diluted share $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.07 Cash flows used in operating activities $ (8,874 ) $ (5,965 ) $ (25,784 ) $ (22,775 ) Less: additions to premises and equipment (560 ) (226 ) (634 ) (693 ) Cash flows used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment $ (9,434 ) $ (6,191 ) $ (26,418 ) $ (23,468 )





June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Senior secured term loan $ 247,204 $ 247,204 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (70,693 ) (35,329 ) Net debt $ 176,511 $ 211,875

________________________

Note: Amounts may not add to the total due to rounding.