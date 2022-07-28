OraSure’s Ongoing Commitment to End the Hepatitis C Epidemic Heats Up at the Racetrack

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic testing and sample collection technologies, announced today its ongoing commitment to fight the hepatitis C epidemic. July 28 is commemorated around the globe each year as World Hepatitis Day. Organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) use this day as an opportunity to educate people about hepatitis infections.



For the second year in a row, OraSure is proud to collaborate with the Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation in his efforts to teach people about liver disease. Founded by NASCAR driver Will Rodgers, OraSure sponsors the foundation’s Race to End Hep C initiative, which gives individuals at select NASCAR events access to free Hepatitis C (HCV) testing, using the OraQuick® HCV Rapid Antibody Test that provides results in 20 minutes. During 2021’s Race to End Hep C efforts, 2.5 percent of the 351 people who were tested for HCV at racetracks nationwide had a positive result and were linked to care.

“Hepatitis C is a public health crisis in this country with increasing incidence nationwide. The true problems with combatting this terrible and burdensome disease are both access to care – given the disparities in our healthcare system – and awareness, with four in 10 individuals who have hepatitis C unaware of their infection status,” said Lisa Nibauer, President of Diagnostics for OraSure Technologies. “Our partnership with the Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation highlights the ability of simple-to-administer, low-cost tests to drive disease awareness and point people to appropriate care. This is a treatable disease, and early diagnosis can dramatically improve patient outcomes and lower costs for our healthcare system.”

HCV is a viral infection that causes inflammation of the liver and can lead to liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver failure. According to the CDC, about 2.4 million adults in the U.S. are living with HCV and about 40 percent do not know they have it. CDC recommends that everyone ages 18 and older get tested for HCV at least once in their lifetime.

To find a Race to End Hep C event near you, visit www.RaceToEndHepC.com.

About HCV and the OraQuick® HCV Rapid Antibody Test

According to the CDC, HCV is the most common chronic blood-borne infection in the United States, with approximately 2.4 million people infected. It is estimated that one in 30 Baby Boomers (adults born between 1945 and 1965) have chronic Hepatitis C and about 40 percent of the people infected with HCV in the United States are unaware of their infection. The CDC, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), and the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) have all issued guidance that recommends HCV testing for anyone over the age of 18, including all Baby Boomers.

The OraQuick® HCV Rapid Antibody Test is the first and only FDA-approved and CLIA-waived point of care test for detection of HCV infection in at-risk individuals. The simple platform enables healthcare providers to deliver results in 20 minutes, using venipuncture or fingerstick blood.

About the Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation

By uniting the healthcare industry, the Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation (WRLHF) seeks to build awareness and provide education on liver disease, remove any barriers for treatment of liver diseases for targeted demographics, provide linkage to care in targeted communities, and eliminate negative stigma surrounding liver disease. The WRLHF fills a need for a national, far-reaching campaign, coupled with a true ambassador for liver health. The foundation focuses on consumable education for the public, provides on-site and in-the-field testing, and links patients with proper care. Additionally, the WRLHF stands to change the public’s negative perception of liver disease and has a goal to positively change the conversation. For more information on the Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation, visit www.liverhealth.foundation.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com .

