Nonprofit Organization Financially Assists Families That Have Lost a Child

FOLEY, Ala., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pink Butterfly Foundation financially and interpersonally assists local and nation-wide families who have lost a child.



James Painter III, president of the Pink Butterfly Foundation, CEO of Emerging Markets Consulting and resident of the Gulf Coast is looking for families who need support after the loss of his own child. Painter recently brought on another team member, Maggie Caraway, to help locate families in need and raise awareness of the foundation.

Maggie Caraway said, “Learning the remarkable story behind the Pink Butterfly Foundation and being a part of the work that is being done is a complete honor and privilege. Right now, we are increasing our social media presence and working hard to get the word out. Amazing things are coming up for the foundation!”

About The Pink Butterfly Foundation

The Pink Butterfly Foundation was founded in 2016 by James Painter III after the tragic loss of his 3-year-old daughter, Fallon. To ensure Fallon’s loving and caring spirit lives on, James Painter’s mission is to offer financial and emotional support, along with understanding and compassion, to bereaved parents and families struggling to rebuild their lives after the death of a child. The Pink Butterfly Foundation’s policy is to donate 100% of its donations.

For more information about the Pink Butterfly Foundation or to make a donation, please visit www.thepinkbutterfly.org or contact James Painter III at (407) 340-0226 or info@pinkbutterfly.org. Keep up with the Pink Butterfly Foundation on Instagram: @pinkbutterfly_foundation, Twitter: @the_pbf and Facebook: @thepinkbutterflyfoundation.

For media inquiries contact Maggie Caraway at maggie@emergingmarketsconsulting.com.