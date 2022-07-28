The Worldwide Used Cooking Oil Industry is Projected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Used Cooking Oil Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Used Cooking Oil Market is projected to reach USD 2,910.83 million by 2027 from USD 2,032.89 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.16% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Used Cooking Oil Market size was estimated at USD 643.62 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 676.89 million in 2022, at a CAGR 5.91% to reach USD 908.70 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Used Cooking Oil Market size was estimated at USD 674.48 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 719.81 million in 2022, at a CAGR 6.42% to reach USD 980.11 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Used Cooking Oil Market size was estimated at USD 714.78 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 756.56 million in 2022, at a CAGR 6.14% to reach USD 1,022.01 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on used cooking oil identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Used Cooking Oil Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Used Cooking Oil Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Used Cooking Oil Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. ABP Food Group

7.2. Argent Energy (UK) Limited

7.3. Arrow Oils Ltd.

7.4. Baker Commodities, Inc.

7.5. BiomotivE (HK) Limited

7.6. Brocklesby Limited

7.7. Darling Ingredients Inc.

7.8. Grandnatural Inc.

7.9. Greasecycle

7.10. Greenergy International Ltd.

7.11. Mahoney Environmental

7.12. MBP Solutions Ltd.

7.13. OZ Oils Pty Ltd.

7.14. Quatra

7.15. Valley Proteins, Inc.

7.16. Veolia Environnement S.A.

