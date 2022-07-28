Global Syringes Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Medtronic, B. Braun Medical and Nipro Among Others

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Syringes Market, By Type (General, Specialized {Insulin, Allergy, Tuberculin, Others}, Smart {Auto-Disable, Active Safety, Passive Safety}) By Material, By Usability, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global syringes market is expected to show impressive growth in the next five years owing to the increase in the number of self-administration of vaccines by patients and the rise in the number of diseases requiring injections as a drug delivery method.

Also, the ongoing advancements in technology, such as the development of smart syringes, are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the global syringes market. Smart syringes have advanced functions like auto-disable and active-passive safety, which is expected to fuel their demand in the coming years.



The global syringes market is segmented based on type, material, usability, end user, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is categorized into general, specialized syringes, and smart syringes. Specialized syringes are specific for a certain purpose and are differentiated into insulin, allergy, tuberculin, and others. Specialized syringes are specific to a field and are picking up the market growth pace, whereas the general syringes are expected to dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years.



North America dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. The major driving factors for the market in the region are the surge in the number of investors and the high chronic disease prevalence. Consumers have become more health-conscious and are willing to spend a significant amount on improving their health.



Some of the major competitors in the global syringes market are Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Medical Inc., Nipro Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co KG, Baxter International, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Retractable Technologies, Inc., Biocon Limited, Owen Mumford Ltd, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co., Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global syringes market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global syringes market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global syringes market based on type, material, usability, end user, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the global syringes market

To identify drivers and challenges for global syringes market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global syringes market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global syringes market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global syringes market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Syringes Market



6. Global Syringes Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (General, Specialized, Smart)

6.2.1.1. Specialized Syringes (Insulin, Allergy, Tuberculin, Others)

6.2.1.2. Smart Syringes (Auto-Disable, Active Safety, Passive Safety)

6.2.2. By Material (Glass Syringes v/s Plastic Syringes)

6.2.3. By Usability (Reusable Syringes v/s Disposal Syringes)

6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Blood Collection Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Syringes Market Outlook



8. Europe Syringes Market Outlook



9. North America Syringes Market Outlook



10. South America Syringes Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Syringes Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Becton, Dickinson, and Company

14.2. Terumo Corporation

14.3. Medtronic plc

14.4. B. Braun Medical Inc.

14.5. Nipro Corporation

14.6. Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

14.7. Gerresheimer AG

14.8. SCHOTT AG

14.9. CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co KG

14.10. Baxter International, Inc.

14.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

14.12. Retractable Technologies, Inc.

14.13. Biocon Limited

14.14. Owen Mumford Ltd

14.15. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co., Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



