First Citizens BancShares Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

| Source: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

Raleigh, North Carolina, UNITED STATES

RALEIGH, N.C., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (“BancShares”) (Nasdaq: FCNCA) reported earnings for the second quarter and year to date period ended June 30, 2022.

Chairman and CEO, Frank B. Holding, Jr. on second quarter results, "We are pleased to announce another quarter of solid results. Our integration efforts remain on track, and we completed our first major customer conversion of the OneWest Bank division and certain CIT treasury management customers. Merger integration is now substantially complete with some optimization efforts continuing into 2023. In addition, we are excited to announce that our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase plan which will allow us to repurchase up to 1.5 million shares of our Class A common stock over the next 12 months. Returning excess capital to our shareholders is a key strategic focus and we are excited about the opportunity to execute on the plan.

"Loan growth was strong this quarter, and pre-provision net revenue continued its momentum as our net interest margin expanded, our fee income producing lines of business performed well and expense control remained solid. We remain committed to achieving our cost savings goal as we continue to optimize our operations.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter net income available to common stockholders was $238 million, or $14.86 per share, compared to first quarter net income available to common stockholders of $264 million or $16.70 per share. Adjusted for notable items, second quarter net income available to common stockholders was $270 million or $16.86, down from $299 million, or $18.95 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

The primary driver of the decline in adjusted net income was a provision expense in the second quarter totaling $42 million versus a $49 million benefit in the first quarter. The increase in provision expense was largely offset by solid pre-provision net revenue growth.

BancShares completed the acquisition of CIT Group, Inc. (“CIT”) on January 3, 2022 (the “CIT Merger”). BancShares’ financial information presented for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 reflects the acquisition of CIT. Certain historical financial information referenced as “Combined” in the commentary below reflects the combination of BancShares and CIT for historical periods prior to completion of the CIT Merger. For Combined financial information, refer to pages 8 through 12. For GAAP financial information, refer to pages 5 through 7. Certain financial results referenced as “Adjusted” in the commentary below excludes notable items, which are detailed on page 10. For Adjusted financial information, refer to page 11. The Combined and Adjusted financial information are non-GAAP measures.

2Q22 vs 1Q22:

  • Adjusted pre-provision net revenue increased by $60 million over the first quarter due to growth in net revenue as net interest margin expanded and fee income grew, while expenses declined.
  • Net interest income increased by $51 million. Interest income increased $47 million due to higher interest income on loans, as earning asset yields rose, and we experienced strong loan growth. Interest expense declined by $4 million as an increase in interest expense on deposits was more than offset by a decline in interest on borrowings.
  • Net interest margin expanded from 2.73% to 3.04% due primarily to higher loan yields and balances, the impact of the $3 billion debt redemption in the first quarter and higher yields on investment securities and overnight investments, partially offset by higher deposit rates and lower SBA-PPP income.
  • Adjusted noninterest income increased by $3 million. The increase was primarily due to higher capital markets and wealth management revenue, partially offset by a decline in rental income on operating leases, net.
  • Adjusted noninterest expense decreased by $6 million primarily due to a decline in personnel expense.
  • Provision for credit losses, adjusted for the CECL Day 2 provision, increased by $91 million primarily due to changes in CECL macroeconomic forecasts and loan growth.
  • Total loans increased $2.2 billion or by 13.5% on an annualized basis. We experienced strong growth in our branch network and residential mortgage portfolio as well as in our commercial bank from a number of our industry verticals, middle market banking and business capital.
  • Deposits declined $2.3 billion or by 9.9% on an annualized basis. The main components of the decline were a $3.0 billion decline in interest-bearing deposits (money market deposits and time deposits) as we saw sensitive customers begin to move funds in response to recent rate increases. The reductions were primarily concentrated in acquired higher cost channels including the direct bank and legacy OneWest branches, offset by growth in our branch network. These declines in interest-bearing deposits were offset by growth in noninterest-bearing deposits of $747 million, or 11.6% annualized.

2Q22 vs 2Q21 (Combined):

  • Adjusted pre-provision net revenue increased by $114 million or 37.6% due to double digit percentage growth in net revenue as net interest margin expanded and fee income grew, while expenses increased at a modest pace.
  • Net interest income increased by $88 million. Interest income increased $24 million due to higher yields on investment securities and overnight investments, partially offset by reduced accretion income on acquired loans and SBA-PPP income. Interest expense declined $64 million driven primarily by lower borrowings.
  • Net interest margin improved from 2.56% to 3.04% due primarily to the impact of the $3 billion debt redemption in the first quarter, higher earning asset yields, partially offset by lower SBA-PPP income, lower accretion income and a reduction in loan balances.
  • Adjusted noninterest income increased by $37 million primarily due to higher rental income on operating leases, net and increases in wealth management income, service charges on deposits and card income.
  • Adjusted noninterest expense increased $11 million due to higher personnel costs, increased occupancy and equipment expense and higher third-party processing fees, partially offset by declines in professional fees and FDIC insurance expense.
  • Provision for credit losses increased by $136 million primarily due to changes in CECL macroeconomic forecasts, releases of COVID-related reserves in the second quarter of 2021 and loan growth.
  • Loans increased $1.3 billion or by 2.0%. Excluding the impact of SBA-PPP loans and purchase accounting adjustments, loans increased $2.8 billion or by 4.3%. Growth was attributable to the same factors as noted for the linked quarter above.
  • Deposits declined $367 million or by 0.4% compared to the prior year quarter. The decline was a result of a $2.5 billion reduction in interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a $2.1 billion increase in noninterest-bearing deposits. The changes are due to similar reasons as noted for the linked quarter.

EARNINGS CALL DETAILS

BancShares will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:

Domestic: 1-844-200-6205
Canada: 1-833-950-0062
All other locations: +1 929-526-1599

Access code: 158564

The second quarter 2022 earnings presentation and this news release are available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through August 18, 2022, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (domestic), 1-226-828-7578 (Canada) or +44 204-525-0658 (all other locations) using the access code 908758.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. In January 2022, First Citizens BancShares and CIT Group Inc. merged, creating one of the top 20 U.S. financial institutions, with over $100 billion in assets.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Its commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 550 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of BancShares. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “targets,” “designed,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “potential,” “continue”, “aims” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on BancShares’ current expectations and assumptions regarding BancShares’ business, the economy, and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other risk factors that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect BancShares’ future financial results and performance and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BancShares to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, general competitive, economic, political, geopolitical events (including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) and market conditions, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic on BancShares’ business and customers, the financial success or changing conditions or strategies of BancShares’ customers or vendors, fluctuations in interest rates, actions of government regulators, including the recent and projected interest rate hikes by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board (the “Federal Reserve”), the potential impact of decisions by the Federal Reserve on BancShares’ capital plans, adverse developments with respect to U.S. or global economic conditions, the impact of the current inflationary environment, the impact of implementation and compliance with current or proposed laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, the availability of capital and personnel, and the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of BancShares’ previous acquisition transaction(s), including the recently completed transaction with CIT, which acquisition risks include (1) disruption from the transaction, or recently completed mergers, with customer, supplier or employee relationships, (2) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the transaction may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events or liabilities, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties’ customers to the transaction, (4) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the transaction may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, and (5) difficulties experienced in the integration of the businesses.

Except to the extent required by applicable laws or regulations, BancShares disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in BancShares’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL TABLES
The following section includes supplemental financial information and key performance metrics for current and historical periods.

Certain measures in these tables, including the previously defined Combined and Adjusted financial information, are "Non-GAAP,“ meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and also are not codified in U.S. banking regulations currently applicable to BancShares. BancShares believes that Non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial information, can provide transparency about or an alternative means of assessing its operating results and financial position to its investors, analysts and management. The Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure, in the Non-GAAP reconciliation table(s).

Dollars in millions, except per share data
Summary Financial Data & Key Metrics (1) BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		BancShares
2Q21		BancShares
YTD22		BancShares
YTD21
Key Performance Metrics:      
Diluted earnings per common share (EPS)$14.86 16.70 15.09 31.48 29.63 
Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) - adjusted 16.86 18.95 13.63 35.67 26.99 
Book value per common share 609.95 605.48 421.39 609.95 421.39 
Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 578.92 574.09 383.19 578.92 383.19 
Return on average assets (ROA) 0.95%1.00%1.13%0.97%1.14%
Return on average assets (ROA) - adjusted 1.07%1.12%1.02%1.10%1.04%
Return on average common equity (ROE) 9.87%11.18%14.64%10.51%14.67%
Return on average common equity (ROE) - adjusted 11.19%12.67%13.23%11.91%13.37%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 10.40%11.83%16.14%11.11%16.21%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) - adjusted 11.80%13.41%14.58%12.58%14.76%
Efficiency ratio 57.55%61.57%64.61%59.50%63.98%
Net interest margin (NIM) 3.04%2.73%2.67%2.89%2.73%
       
Select Balance Sheet Items:      
Total investment securities$19,136 19,469 10,895 19,136 10,895 
Total loans and leases 67,735 65,524 32,690 67,735 32,690 
Total operating lease equipment, net 7,971 7,972  7,971  
Total deposits 89,329 91,597 48,410 89,329 48,410 
Total borrowings 3,813 2,676 1,225 3,813 1,225 
Loan to deposit ratio 75.83%71.54%67.53%75.83%67.53%
Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 29.83%28.27%43.33%29.83%43.33%
       
Capital Ratios: (2)      
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.46%14.47%14.15%14.46%14.15%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.37%12.39%12.13%12.37%12.13%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.34%11.34%11.14%11.34%11.14%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.85%9.55%7.67%9.85%7.67%
       
Asset Quality:      
Nonaccrual loans to total loans and leases 0.76%0.82%0.57%0.76%0.57%
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to loans and leases 1.26%1.29%0.58%1.26%0.58%
Net charge-off ratio 0.13%0.09%0.02%0.11%0.02%
       
(1) The financial information above is BancShares GAAP and Adjusted (non-GAAP) information.
(2) Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary pending completion of quarterly regulatory filings.



Dollars in millions, except share and per share data
Income Statement (unaudited) (1)  BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		BancShares
2Q21		 BancShares
YTD22		 BancShares
YTD21
INTEREST INCOME      
Interest and fees on loans$655 621 324 1,276 647 
Interest on investment securities 89 83 36 172 66 
Interest on deposits at banks 13 6 2 19 4 
Total interest income 757 710 362 1,467 717 
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits 42 39 8 81 17 
Borrowings 15 22 8 37 14 
Total interest expense 57 61 16 118 31 
Net interest income 700 649 346 1,349 686 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 42 464 (20)506 (31)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 658 185 366 843 717 
NONINTEREST INCOME      
Rental income on operating leases 213 208  421  
Fee income and other service charges 39 35 10 74 21 
Wealth management services 37 35 32 72 64 
Service charges on deposit accounts 28 28 21 56 43 
Factoring commissions 27 27  54  
Cardholder services, net 26 25 22 51 42 
Merchant services, net 9 10 8 19 17 
Insurance commissions 11 12 4 23 8 
Realized gain on sales of investment securities available for sale, net   16  25 
Fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities, net (6)3 12 (3)28 
Bank-owned life insurance 9 8  17 1 
Gain on sales of leasing equipment, net 5 6  11  
Gain on acquisition  431  431  
Gain on extinguishment of debt  6  6  
Other noninterest income 26 16 8 42 21 
Total noninterest income 424 850 133 1,274 270 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE      
Depreciation on operating lease equipment 89 81  170  
Maintenance and other operating lease expenses 47 43  90  
Salaries and benefits 341 352 188 693 372 
Net occupancy expense 48 49 28 97 58 
Equipment expense 54 52 29 106 59 
Professional fees 15 16 4 31 8 
Third-party processing fees 26 24 14 50 28 
FDIC insurance expense 9 12 4 21 7 
Marketing 9 8 2 17 4 
Merger-related expenses 34 135 6 169 13 
Intangible asset amortization 6 6 3 12 6 
Other noninterest expense 67 32 22 99 42 
Total noninterest expense 745 810 300 1,555 597 
Income before income taxes 337 225 199 562 390 
Income tax expense (benefit) 82 (46)46 36 90 
Net income$255 271 153 526 300 
Preferred stock dividends 17 7 5 24 9 
Net income available to common stockholders$238 264 148 502 291 
       
Basic earnings per common share$14.87 16.70 15.09 31.52 29.63 
Diluted earnings per common share $14.86 16.70 15.09 31.48 29.63 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 16,023,613 15,779,153 9,816,405 15,918,978 9,816,405 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 16,035,090 15,779,153 9,816,405 15,937,826 9,816,405 
            
(1) The financial information above is BancShares GAAP information.



Dollars in millions
Balance Sheet (unaudited) (1) BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		BancShares
2Q21
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks$583 523 395 
Interest-earning deposits at banks 6,476 9,285 7,871 
Securities purchased under agreements to resell    
Investment in marketable equity securities 94 100 119 
Investment securities available for sale 9,210 9,295 7,381 
Investment securities held to maturity 9,832 10,074 3,395 
Assets held for sale 38 83 108 
Loans and leases 67,735 65,524 32,690 
Allowance for credit losses (850)(848)(189)
Loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses         66,885                 64,676                 32,501         
Operating lease equipment, net 7,971 7,972  
Premises and equipment, net 1,415 1,431 1,238 
Bank-owned life insurance 1,334 1,326 115 
Goodwill 346 346 350 
Other intangible assets 150 156 25 
Other assets 3,339 3,330 1,677 
Total assets$        107,673                 108,597                 55,175         
     
LIABILITIES    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing$26,645 25,898 20,974 
Interest-bearing 62,684 65,699 27,436 
Total deposits 89,329 91,597 48,410 
Credit balances of factoring clients 1,070 1,150  
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 646 616 693 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,785 639 647 
Senior unsecured borrowings 892 895  
Subordinated debt 1,055 1,058 497 
Other borrowings 81 84 81 
Other liabilities 2,173 1,988 370 
Total liabilities$        97,031                 98,027                 50,698         
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Preferred stock 881 881 340 
Common Stock:    
Class A 15 15 9 
Class B 1 1 1 
Additional paid in capital 5,345 5,344  
Retained earnings 4,865 4,634 4,149 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (465)(305)(22)
Total stockholders’ equity         10,642                 10,570                 4,477         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$        107,673                 108,597                 55,175         
     
     
(1) The financial information above is BancShares GAAP information.



Dollars in millions, except per share data
Summary Financial Data & Key Metrics BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		Combined (1)
2Q21		BancShares
YTD22		Combined (1)
YTD21
Key Performance Metrics:      
Diluted earnings per common share (EPS)$14.86 16.70 15.09 31.48 29.63 
Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) - adjusted 16.86 18.95 13.63 35.67 26.99 
Book value per common share 609.95 605.48 421.39 609.95 421.39 
Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 578.92 574.09 383.19 578.92 383.19 
Return on average assets (ROA) 0.95%1.00%1.13%0.97%1.14%
Return on average assets (ROA) - adjusted 1.07%1.12%1.02%1.10%1.04%
Return on average common equity (ROE) 9.87%11.18%14.64%10.51%14.67%
Return on average common equity (ROE) - adjusted 11.19%12.67%13.23%11.91%13.37%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 10.40%11.83%16.14%11.11%16.21%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) - adjusted 11.80%13.41%14.58%12.58%14.76%
Efficiency ratio 57.55%61.57%64.73%59.50%64.17%
Net interest margin (NIM) 3.04%2.73%2.56%2.89%2.58%
       
Select Balance Sheet Items:      
Total investment securities$19,136 19,469 16,129 19,136 16,129 
Total loans and leases 67,735 65,524 66,401 67,735 66,401 
Total operating lease equipment, net 7,971 7,972 7,782 7,971 7,782 
Total deposits 89,329 91,597 89,696 89,329 89,696 
Total borrowings 3,813 2,676 5,469 3,813 5,469 
Loan to deposit ratio 75.83%71.54%74.03%75.83%74.03%
Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 29.83%28.27%27.32%29.83%27.32%
       
Capital Ratios: (2)      
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.46%14.47%14.15%14.46%14.15%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.37%12.39%12.13%12.37%12.13%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.34%11.34%11.14%11.34%11.14%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.85%9.55%7.67%9.85%7.67%
       
Asset Quality:      
Nonaccrual loans to total loans and leases 0.76%0.82%1.11%0.76%1.11%
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to loans and leases 1.26%1.29%1.57%1.26%1.57%
Net charge-off ratio 0.13%0.09%0.16%0.11%0.12%
       
(1) EPS, book value per common shares, TBV per common share, ROA, ROE, ROTCE and all capital ratios for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ending June 30, 2021 are based on historical BancShares financial information, which excludes CIT.
(2) Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary pending completion of quarterly regulatory filings.



Dollars in millions, except share and per share data
Income Statement (unaudited) BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		Combined (1)
2Q21		BancShares
YTD22		Combined (1)
YTD21
INTEREST INCOME      
Interest and fees on loans$655 621 680 1,276 1,367 
Interest on investment securities 89 83 51 172 102 
Interest on deposits at banks 13 6 2 19 6 
Total interest income 757 710 733 1,467 1,475 
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits 42 39 59 81 130 
Borrowings 15 22 62 37 127 
Total interest expense 57 61 121 118 257 
Net interest income 700 649 612 1,349 1,218 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 42 464 (94)506 (224)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 658 185 706 843 1,442 
NONINTEREST INCOME      
Rental income on operating leases 213 208 188 421 383 
Fee income and other service charges 39 35 39 74 73 
Wealth management services 37 35 32 72 64 
Service charges on deposit accounts 28 28 23 56 46 
Factoring commissions 27 27 27 54 51 
Cardholder services, net 26 25 23 51 43 
Merchant services, net 9 10 9 19 18 
Insurance commissions 11 12 10 23 19 
Realized gain on sales of investment securities available for sale, net   19  133 
Fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities, net (6)3 12 (3)28 
Bank-owned life insurance 9 8 9 17 18 
Gain on sales of leasing equipment, net 5 6 29 11 57 
Gain on acquisition  431  431  
Gain on extinguishment of debt  6  6  
Other noninterest income 26 16 63 42 112 
Total noninterest income 424 850 483 1,274 1,045 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE      
Depreciation on operating lease equipment 89 81 83 170 168 
Maintenance and other operating lease expenses 47 43 54 90 106 
Salaries and benefits 341 352 330 693 670 
Net occupancy expense 48 49 46 97 94 
Equipment expense 54 52 51 106 104 
Professional fees 15 16 19 31 30 
Third-party processing fees 26 24 22 50 43 
FDIC insurance expense 9 12 13 21 26 
Marketing 9 8 8 17 13 
Merger-related expenses 34 135 6 169 18 
Intangible asset amortization 6 6 11 12 23 
Other noninterest expense 67 32 48 99 104 
Total noninterest expense 745 810 691 1,555 1,399 
Income before income taxes 337 225 498 562 1,088 
Income tax expense (benefit) 82 (46)118 36 258 
Net income$255 271 380 526 830 
Preferred stock dividends 17 7 17 24 24 
Net income available to common stockholders$238 264 363 502 806 
       
       
(1) Combined financial information for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2021 reflect historical BancShares and CIT information on a combined basis. Please see “Income Statement - Combined June 30, 2021” below for a reconciliation of these amounts to the most comparable GAAP amounts for such periods.



Dollars in millions, except share and per share data
Notable Items (1) BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		Combined (2)
2Q21		BancShares
YTD22		Combined (2)
YTD21
NONINTEREST INCOME      
Rental income on operating leases, net (2)$(136)(124)(137)(260)(274)
Realized gain on sales of investment securities available for sale, net   (19) (133)
Fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities, net 6 (3)(12)3 (28)
Gain on sales of leasing equipment, net (5)(6)(29)(11)(57)
Gain on acquisition  (431) (431) 
Gain on extinguishment of debt  (6) (6) 
Gain on sales of legacy consumer mortgage loans   (33) (56)
Gain on other loan and asset sales (6) (8)(6)(8)
Noninterest income - total adjustments$        (141)        (570)        (238)        (711)        (555)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE      
Depreciation on operating lease equipment (3) (89)(81)(83)(170)(168)
Maintenance and other operating lease equipment expense (3) (47)(43)(54)(90)(106)
Merger-related expenses (34)(135)(6)(169)(18)
Intangible asset amortization (6)(6)(11)(12)(23)
Employee benefits-related expense (4)  27 8 27 8 
Other noninterest expense (5) (3) 10 (3)5 
Noninterest expense - total adjustments$        (179)        (238)        (136)        (417)        (302)
CECL Day 2 provision and reserve for unfunded commitments  (513) (513) 
Provision for credit losses - total adjustments$ (513) (513) 
Impact of notable items on pre-tax income$38 181 (102)219 (253)
Income tax impact 6 146 (24)152 (60)
Impact of notable items on net income$32 35 (78)67 (193)
Impact of notable items on basic and diluted EPS 2.00 2.25 N/A 4.19 N/A 
       
(1) The notable items above reconcile the GAAP items (with the exception of quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ending June 30, 2021 which reflect the historical results of BancShares and CIT on a combined basis) to the non-GAAP items.
(2) Combined financial information for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2021 reflect historical BancShares and CIT information on a combined basis. The combined financial information is non-GAAP.
(3) Rental income on operating leases is net of depreciation and maintenance expense.
(4) A portion of the adjustment for employee benefits-related expenses is included in salaries and benefits and the remainder is included in other noninterest expense.
(5) In 2021, other expense includes a reserve release related to the prior sale of certain mortgage loans and the establishment of a litigation reserve.



Dollars in millions, except share and per share data
Condensed Income Statement (unaudited) - Adjusted for Notable Items (1) BancShares
2Q22
BancShares
1Q22		Combined (2)
2Q21		BancShares
YTD22		Combined (2)
YTD21
Interest income$757 710 733 1,467 1,475 
Interest expense 57 61 121 118 257 
Net interest income 700 649 612 1,349 1,218 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 42 (49)(94)(7)(224)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 658 698 706 1,356 1,442 
Noninterest income 283 280 246 563 491 
Noninterest expense 566 572 555 1,138 1,097 
Income before income taxes 375 406 397 781 836 
Income tax expense 88 100 94 188 198 
Net income$287 306 303 593 638 
Preferred stock dividends 17 7 17 24 24 
Net income available to common stockholders$270 299 286 569 614 
        
Basic earnings per common share (3)$16.87 18.95 13.63 35.71 26.99 
Diluted earnings per common share (3)$16.86 18.95 13.63 35.67 26.99 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) (3) 16,023,613 15,779,153 9,816,405 15,918,978 9,816,405 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) (3) 16,035,090 15,779,153 9,816,405 15,937,826 9,816,405 
            
(1) The GAAP income statements are included previously in these materials. The adjusted income statements above reflect non-GAAP items (including core adjusted noninterest income and expense) as the impacts of the notable items are excluded. The notable items included previously in this release reconcile the GAAP items (with the exception of quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ending June 30, 2021 which reflect the historical results of BancShares and CIT on a combined basis) to the non-GAAP items.
(2) Combined financial information for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2021 reflect historical BancShares and CIT information on a combined basis. The combined financial information is non-GAAP. Please see “Income Statement - Combined June 30, 2021” below for a reconciliation of these amounts to the most comparable GAAP amounts for such periods.
(3) Per share and share data for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2021 reflect historical BancShares financial information, which excludes CIT.



Dollars in millions
Balance Sheet (unaudited) BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		Combined (1)
2Q21
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks$583 523 542 
Interest-earning deposits at banks 6,476 9,285 13,006 
Securities purchased under agreements to resell   150 
Investment in marketable equity securities 94 100 119 
Investment securities available for sale 9,210 9,295 12,463 
Investment securities held to maturity 9,832 10,074 3,397 
Assets held for sale 38 83 159 
Loans and leases 67,735 65,524 66,401 
Allowance for credit losses (850)(848)(1,040)
Loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses 66,885 64,676 65,361 
Operating lease equipment, net 7,971 7,972 7,782 
Premises and equipment, net 1,415 1,431 1,423 
Bank-owned life insurance 1,334 1,326 1,301 
Goodwill 346 346 350 
Other intangible assets 150 156 143 
Other assets 3,339 3,330 3,683 
Total assets$107,673 108,597 109,879 
     
LIABILITIES    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing$26,645 25,898 24,505 
Interest-bearing 62,684 65,699 65,191 
Total deposits 89,329 91,597 89,696 
Credit balances of factoring clients 1,070 1,150 1,531 
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 646 616 693 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,785 639 647 
Senior unsecured borrowings 892 895 3,739 
Subordinated debt 1,055 1,058 992 
Other borrowings 81 84 91 
Other liabilities 2,173 1,988 1,977 
Total liabilities$97,031 98,027 99,366 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Preferred stock 881 881 865 
Common Stock:   2 
Class A 15 15 9 
Class B 1 1 1 
Additional paid in capital 5,345 5,344 3,751 
Retained earnings 4,865 4,634 6,023 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (465)(305)(138)
Total stockholders’ equity 10,642 10,570 10,513 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$107,673 108,597 109,879 
     
(1) Combined financial information as of June 30, 2021 reflect historical BancShares and CIT information on a combined basis. The combined financial information is non-GAAP. Please see “Balance Sheet - Combined as of June 30, 2021” below for a reconciliation of these amounts to the most comparable GAAP amounts.



Dollars in millions
Loans & Leases by Class (end of period) BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		Combined
2Q21
Loans & Leases by Class    
Commercial    
Commercial construction$2,783 2,633 2,649 
Owner-occupied commercial mortgages 13,795 13,553 13,121 
Non-owner-occupied commercial mortgages 9,167 9,293 9,948 
Commercial and industrial 23,554 22,402 22,752 
Leases 2,178 2,220 2,424 
Total commercial$51,477 50,101 50,894 
     
Consumer    
Residential mortgage$12,441 11,711 11,635 
Revolving mortgage 1,893 1,840 1,981 
Consumer auto 1,338 1,320 1,288 
Consumer other 586 552 604 
Total consumer$16,258 15,423 15,507 
Total loans and leases$67,735 65,524 66,401 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (850)848 (1,040)
Total loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses$66,885 64,676 65,361 
     
     
 
Deposits by Type (end of period) BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		Combined
2Q21
Demand$26,645 25,898$24,505 
Checking with interest 16,285 16,702 14,733 
Money market 24,699 26,249 25,239 
Savings 13,319 13,506 14,334 
Time 8,381 9,242 10,885 
Total deposits$89,329 91,597$89,696 
     



Dollars in millions
Credit Quality & Allowance BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		Combined
2Q21		BancShares
YTD22		Combined
YTD21
Nonaccrual loans$513 538 736 513 736 
Ratio of nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.76%0.82%1.11%0.76%1.11%
       
Charge-offs$(41)(33)(55)(74)(92)
Recoveries 19 18 29 37 52 
Net charge-offs$(22)(15)(26)(37)(40)
Net charge-off ratio 0.13%0.09%0.16%0.11%0.12%
       
Allowance for credit losses to loans ratio 1.26%1.29%1.57%1.26%1.57%
       
Allowance for credit losses - beginning$848 178 1,153 178 1,288 
Initial PCD allowance (12)284  272  
Initial Non-PCD allowance  454  454  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 36 (53)(87)(17)(208)
Net charge-offs (22)(15)(26)(37)(40)
Allowance for credit losses - ending$850 848 1,040 850 1,040 
       





Dollars in millions 
Average Balance SheetBancShares 2Q22BancShares 1Q22Combined 2Q21
Avg
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		Avg
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		Avg
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate
Loans and leases$65,298$6554.01%$64,144$6213.88%$66,393$6804.08%
Investment securities 19,185 891.85% 19,492 831.71% 15,471 511.28%
Interest-earning deposits at banks 7,630 130.72% 11,476 60.19% 13,402 20.11%
Total interest-earning assets$92,113$7573.28%$95,112$7102.99%$95,266$7333.07%
          
Interest-bearing deposits$64,070$420.26%$66,258$390.24%$65,287$590.37%
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 627 0.16% 600 0.16% 677 10.21%
Borrowings 2,419 152.43% 4,506 221.95% 6,060 614.03%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$67,116$570.34%$71,364$610.35%$72,024$1210.67%
          
Net interest income $700  $649  $612 
Net interest spread  2.94%  2.64%  2.39%
Net interest margin  3.04%  2.73%  2.56%
          
Average Balance SheetBancShares YTD22Combined YTD21   
Avg
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		Avg
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		   
Loans and leases$64,724$1,2763.96%$67,032$1,3674.09%   
Investment securities 19,338 1721.78% 15,554 1021.30%   
Interest-earning deposits at banks 9,542 190.40% 11,962 60.11%   
Total interest-earning assets$93,604$1,4673.14%$94,548$1,4753.12%   
          
Interest-bearing deposits$65,158$810.25%$65,305$1300.40%   
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 614 0.16% 659 10.21%   
Borrowings 3,457 372.12% 6,373 1263.94%   
Total interest-bearing liabilities$69,229$1180.34%$72,337$2570.71%   
          
Net interest income $1,349  $1,218    
Net interest spread  2.80%  2.41%   
Net interest margin  2.89%  2.58%   
          



Dollars in millions, except per share data
Non-GAAP Reconciliations  BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		Combined (2)
2Q21		BancShares
YTD22		Combined (2)
YTD21
        
Reconciliations from GAAP to Adjusted (1)       
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $238 264 363 502 806 
Tax-effected notable items  32 35 (77)67 (192)
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $270 299 286 569 614 
        
Basic EPS (GAAP) (2) $14.87 16.70 15.09 31.52 29.63 
Tax-effected notable items  2.00 2.25 (1.46)4.19 (2.64)
Basic EPS- adjusted (non-GAAP) (2)  16.87 18.95 13.63 35.71 26.99 
        
Diluted EPS (GAAP) (2) $14.86 16.70 15.09 31.48 29.63 
Tax-effected notable items  2.00 2.25 (1.46)4.19 (2.64)
Diluted EPS- adjusted (non-GAAP) (2)  16.86 18.95 13.63 35.67 26.99 
        
ROA (GAAP)  0.95%1.00%1.13%0.97%1.14%
Tax-effected notable items  0.12%0.12%(0.11)%0.13%(0.10)%
ROA- adjusted (non-GAAP)  1.07%1.12%1.02%1.10%1.04%
           
ROE (GAAP) (2) (3)  9.87%11.18%14.64%10.51%14.67%
Tax-effected notable items  1.32%1.49%(1.41)%1.40%(1.30)%
ROE- adjusted (non-GAAP) (2) (3)  11.19%12.67%13.23%11.91%13.37%
           
ROTCE (2) (3)  10.40%11.83%16.14%11.11%16.21%
Tax-effected notable items  1.40%1.58%(1.56)%1.47%(1.45)%
ROTCE- adjusted (non-GAAP measure) (2) (3)  11.80%13.41%14.58%12.58%14.76%
        
Provision (benefit) for credit losses $42 464 (94)506 (224)
Day 2 provision related to CIT Merger   (513) (513) 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses- adjusted $42 (49)(94)(7)(224)
        
        
(1) The GAAP income statements, adjusted condensed income statements (which reflect non-GAAP results including adjusted noninterest income and expense), and the individual notable items, which reconcile GAAP (with the exception of quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ending June 30, 2021, which reflect the historical results of BancShares and CIT on a combined basis) to non-GAAP items are included previously in this release. The notable items in the table above represent the aggregate impacts of all of the notable items.
(2) Basic and diluted EPS, ROE, and ROTCE for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ending June 30, 2021 are based on historical FCB financial information, which excludes CIT. All other information for such periods is based on the combined balance sheets and historical results of BancShares and CIT. See "Balance Sheet - Combined as of June 30, 2021" and "Income Statement - Combined June 30, 2021" below for more information.
(3) ROE and ROTCE are calculated based on common equity, which excludes preferred stock.


Dollars in millions, except per share data
Non-GAAP Reconciliations BancShares
2Q22		BancShares
1Q22		Combined (1)
2Q21		BancShares
YTD22		Combined (1)
YTD21
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue      
Net income (GAAP)$255 271 380 526 830 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 42 464 (94)506 (224)
Income tax expense (benefit) 82 (46)118 36 258 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)$379 689 404 1,068 864 
       
ROTCE      
ROE (1) (GAAP) 9.87%11.18%14.64%10.51%14.67%
Exclusion of goodwill and other intangible assets 0.53%0.65%1.50%0.60%1.54%
ROTCE (1) (non-GAAP) 10.40%11.83%16.14%11.11%16.21%
       
TBV per common share      
Book value per common share (1) (GAAP)$609.95 605.48 421.39 609.95 421.39 
Exclusion of goodwill and other intangible assets (31.03)(31.39)(38.20)(31.03)(38.20)
TBV per common share (1) (non-GAAP)$578.92 574.09 383.19 578.92 383.19 
       
Efficiency Ratio      
Net interest income (GAAP)$700 649 612 1,349 1,218 
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 283 280 246 563 491 
Total efficiency revenue$983 929 858 1,912 1,709 
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)$566 572 555 1,138 1,097 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 57.55%61.57%64.73%59.50%64.17%
       
Average Interest-earning Assets and Net Interest Margin      
Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)$92,113 95,112 95,266 93,604 94,548 
Less: credit balances for factoring clients 1,189 1,160 1,586 1,175 1,607 
Adjusted average interest earning assets (non-GAAP)$90,924 93,952 93,680 92,429 92,941 
Net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.04%2.73%2.56%2.89%2.58%
       
       
(1) ROE, ROTCE, book value per common share, and TBV per common share are calculated based on common equity, which excludes preferred stock. ROE, ROTCE, book value per common share, and TBV per common share for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ending June 30, 2021 are based on historical FCB financial information which excludes CIT. All other information for such periods is based on the combined balance sheets and historical results of BancShares and CIT. See "Balance Sheet - Combined as of June 30, 2021" and "Income Statement - Combined June 30, 2021" below for more information.



Dollars in millions, except share and per share data
Income Statement- Combined June 30, 2021 BancShares
QTD		CIT QTDCombined
QTD (1)		BancShares
YTD		CIT YTDCombined
YTD (1)
INTEREST INCOME       
Interest and fees on loans$324 356 680 647 720 1,367 
Interest on investment securities 36 15 51 66 36 102 
Interest on deposits at banks 2  2 4 2 6 
Total interest income 362 371 733 717 758 1,475 
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits 8 51 59 17 113 130 
Borrowings 8 54 62 14 113 127 
Total interest expense 16 105 121 31 226 257 
Net interest income 346 266 612 686 532 1,218 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (20)(74)(94)(31)(193)(224)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 366 340 706 717 725 1,442 
NONINTEREST INCOME       
Rental income on operating leases  188 188  383 383 
Fee income and other service charges 10 29 39 21 52 73 
Wealth management services 32  32 64  64 
Service charges on deposit accounts 21 2 23 43 3 46 
Factoring commissions  27 27  51 51 
Cardholder services, net 22 1 23 42 1 43 
Merchant services, net 8 1 9 17 1 18 
Insurance commissions 4 6 10 8 11 19 
Realized gain on sales of investment securities available for sale, net 16 3 19 25 108 133 
Fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities, net 12  12 28  28 
Bank-owned life insurance  9 9 1 17 18 
Gain on sales of leasing equipment, net  29 29  57 57 
Other noninterest income 8 55 63 21 91 112 
Total noninterest income 133 350 483 270 775 1,045 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE       
Depreciation on operating lease equipment  83 83  168 168 
Maintenance and other operating lease expenses  54 54  106 106 
Salaries and benefits 188 142 330 372 298 670 
Net occupancy expense 28 18 46 58 36 94 
Equipment expense 29 22 51 59 45 104 
Professional fees 4 15 19 8 22 30 
Third-party processing fees 14 8 22 28 15 43 
FDIC insurance expense 4 9 13 7 19 26 
Marketing 2 6 8 4 9 13 
Merger-related expenses 6  6 13 5 18 
Intangible asset amortization 3 8 11 6 17 23 
Other noninterest expense 22 26 48 42 62 104 
Total noninterest expense 300 391 691 597 802 1,399 
Income before income taxes 199 299 498 390 698 1,088 
Income tax expense (benefit) 46 72 118 90 168 258 
Net income$153 227 380 300 530 830 
Preferred stock dividends 5 12 17 9 15 24 
Net income available to common stockholders$148 215 363 291 515 806 
        
Basic earnings per common share$15.09 N/A N/A 29.63 N/A N/A 
Diluted earnings per common share$15.09 N/A N/A 29.63 N/A N/A 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 9,816,405 N/A N/A 9,816,405 N/A N/A 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 9,816,405 N/A N/A 9,816,405 N/A N/A 
              
(1) The income statements for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ending June 30, 2021 reflect the historical results of BancShares and CIT on a combined basis to facilitate more meaningful comparisons to historical periods prior to the CIT Merger. The table reconciles BancShares’ historical results (GAAP) to the combined results (non-GAAP). The combined historical information is presented as reported by each company without adjustment for the acquisition method of accounting and is intended for comparative purposes only. Such combined historical information is not necessarily indicative of the results that might have occurred had the CIT Merger taken place as of the beginning of the applicable period presented nor is it indicative of results to be expected in any future period.



Dollars in millions, except share and per share data
Adjusted Income Statement- Combined June 30, 2021 BancShares
QTD		CIT QTDCombined
QTD (1)		BancShares
YTD		CIT YTDCombined
YTD (1)
Interest income$362 371 733 717 758 1,475 
Interest expense 16 105 121 31 226 257 
Net interest income 346 266 612 686 532 1,218 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (20)(74)(94)(31)(193)(224)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 366 340 706 717 725 1,442 
Noninterest income 106 140 246 218 273 491 
Noninterest expense 291 264 555 578 519 1,097 
Income before income taxes 181 216 397 357 479 836 
Income tax expense (benefit) 41 53 94 82 116 198 
Net income$140 163 303 275 363 638 
Preferred stock dividends 5 12 17 9 15 24 
Net income available to common stockholders$135 151 286 266 348 614 
        
Basic earnings per common share$13.63 N/A N/A 26.99 N/A N/A 
Diluted earnings per common share$13.63 N/A N/A 26.99 N/A N/A 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 9,816,405 N/A N/A 9,816,405 N/A N/A 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 9,816,405 N/A N/A 9,816,405 N/A N/A 
              
(1) The adjusted income statements for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ending June 30, 2021 reflect the historical results of BancShares and CIT on a combined basis to facilitate more meaningful comparisons to historical periods prior to the CIT Merger. The table above reconciles BancShares’ historical adjusted results to the combined results.The combined historical information is presented as reported by each company without adjustment for the acquisition method of accounting and is intended for comparative purposes only. Such combined historical information is not necessarily indicative of the results that might have occurred had the CIT Merger taken place as of the beginning of the applicable period presented nor is it indicative of results to be expected in any future period.



Dollars in millions
Balance Sheet- Combined as of June 30, 2021 BancShares
2Q21		CIT 2Q21Combined (1)
2Q21
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks$395 147 542 
Interest-earning deposits at banks 7,871 5,135 13,006 
Securities purchased under agreements to resell  150 150 
Investments in marketable equity securities 119  119 
Investment securities available for sale 7,381 5,082 12,463 
Investment securities held to maturity 3,395 2 3,397 
Assets held for sale 108 51 159 
Loans and leases 32,690 33,711 66,401 
Allowance for credit losses (189)(851)(1,040)
Loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses 32,501 32,860 65,361 
Operating lease equipment, net  7,782 7,782 
Premises and equipment, net 1,238 185 1,423 
Bank-owned life insurance 115 1,186 1,301 
Goodwill 350  350 
Other intangible assets 25 118 143 
Other assets 1,677 2,006 3,683 
Total assets$55,175 54,704 109,879 
     
LIABILITIES    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing$20,974 3,531 24,505 
Interest-bearing 27,436 37,755 65,191 
Total deposits 48,410 41,286 89,696 
Credit balances of factoring clients  1,531 1,531 
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 693  693 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 647  647 
Senior unsecured borrowings  3,739 3,739 
Subordinated debt 497 495 992 
Other borrowings 81 10 91 
Other liabilities 370 1,607 1,977 
Total liabilities$50,698 48,668 99,366 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Preferred stock 340 525 865 
Common Stock:  2 2 
Class A 9  9 
Class B 1  1 
Additional paid in capital  3,751 3,751 
Retained earnings 4,149 1,874 6,023 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (22)(116)(138)
Total stockholders’ equity 4,477 6,036 10,513 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$55,175 54,704 109,879 
     
 
(1) The balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 reflects the historical balance sheets of BancShares and CIT on a combined basis to facilitate more meaningful comparisons to historical periods prior to the CIT Merger. The table above reconciles BancShares’ historical balance sheet (GAAP) to the combined balance sheet (non-GAAP). The combined historical information is presented as reported by each company without adjustment for the acquisition method of accounting and is intended for comparative purposes only. Such combined historical information is not necessarily indicative of the results that might have occurred had the CIT Merger taken place as of the beginning of the applicable period presented nor is it indicative of results to be expected in any future period.



Contact:Deanna HartBarbara Thompson
 Investor RelationsCorporate Communications
 919-716-2137919-716-2716