Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights



Net sales increase 17.3% to record $969.6 million on 20.5% higher organic sales



Record Operating and Adjusted operating income margin of 17.3%



EPS increases 36.3% to record $2.18; Adjusted EPS increases 30.5% to record $2.18



ROIC increases 490 basis points to 26.3%



Returned $57.7 million in the quarter and $195.6 million year-to-date to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $127.8 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $0.4 million. This compares with prior year period net income of $96.1 million, or $1.60 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $4.5 million, or $0.07 EPS. Excluding these items, second quarter 2022 Adjusted net income was $128.2 million, or $2.18 Adjusted EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $100.6 million, or $1.67 Adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2022 sales increased 17.3% to $969.6 million from a 20.5% increase in organic sales and a 2.9% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 6.1% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the second quarter 2022 was $167.5 million, or 17.3% of sales. This compares with operating income of $121.8 million, or 14.7% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $168.1 million, or 17.3% of sales, as compared with $125.1 million, or 15.1% of sales, in the prior year period.

“I am pleased to report that we maintained strong momentum in the second quarter – achieving record sales, adjusted operating profit margin, earnings, and returns,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Solid industrial demand and automation sales in Americas Welding led growth and we achieved strong margin performance across both welding segments despite challenging operating conditions in International Welding.” Mapes continued, “I am proud of the continued success of our regional operating teams in mitigating the unprecedented headwinds we have been managing to effectively serve our customers and achieve our Higher Standard 2025 strategy goals.”

Six Months 2022 Summary

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $253.9 million, or $4.30 EPS. This compares with $170.3 million, or $2.83 EPS, in the comparable 2021 period. Reported EPS includes special item after-tax net gains of $1.0 million or $0.01 EPS, as compared with special item after-tax net charges of $13.1 million, or $0.21 EPS in the prior year period. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 37.9% to $252.9 million, or $4.29 EPS, compared with $183.4 million, or $3.04 EPS, in the comparable 2021 period.

Sales increased 19.7% to $1.9 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2022 from a 21.3% increase in organic sales and a 3.7% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 5.3% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $328.7 million, or 17.3% of sales. This compares with operating income of $225.8 million, or 14.3% of sales, in the comparable 2021 period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $331.2 million, or 17.5% of sales, as compared with $234.3 million, or 14.8% of sales, in the comparable 2021 period.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate, Adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), Organic sales, Cash conversion and Return on invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Fav (Unfav) to Three Months Ended June 30, Prior Year 2022 % of Sales 2021 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 969,589 100.0 % $ 826,454 100.0 % $ 143,135 17.3 % Cost of goods sold 636,108 65.6 % 552,445 66.8 % (83,663 ) (15.1 ) % Gross profit 333,481 34.4 % 274,009 33.2 % 59,472 21.7 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 166,792 17.2 % 151,557 18.3 % (15,235 ) (10.1 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges (844 ) 0.1 % 630 0.1 % 1,474 234.0 % Operating income 167,533 17.3 % 121,822 14.7 % 45,711 37.5 % Interest expense, net 6,459 0.7 % 5,663 0.7 % (796 ) (14.1 ) % Other income (expense) (1,134 ) 0.1 % 1,702 0.2 % (2,836 ) (166.6 ) % Income before income taxes 159,940 16.5 % 117,861 14.3 % 42,079 35.7 % Income taxes 32,118 3.3 % 21,581 2.6 % (10,537 ) (48.8 ) % Effective tax rate 20.1 % 18.3 % (1.8 ) % Net income including non-controlling interests 127,822 13.2 % 96,280 11.6 % 31,542 32.8 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) (1 ) — 175 — (176 ) (100.6 ) % Net income $ 127,823 13.2 % $ 96,105 11.6 % $ 31,718 33.0 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.20 $ 1.62 $ 0.58 35.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.18 $ 1.60 $ 0.58 36.3 % Weighted average shares (basic) 58,016 59,464 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,688 60,164





Fav (Unfav) to Six Months Ended June 30, Prior Year 2022 % of Sales 2021 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 1,895,037 100.0 % $ 1,583,475 100.0 % $ 311,562 19.7 % Cost of goods sold 1,231,779 65.0 % 1,055,699 66.7 % (176,080 ) (16.7 ) % Gross profit 663,258 35.0 % 527,776 33.3 % 135,482 25.7 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 333,478 17.6 % 297,233 18.8 % (36,245 ) (12.2 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 1,041 0.1 % 4,793 0.3 % 3,752 78.3 % Operating income 328,739 17.3 % 225,750 14.3 % 102,989 45.6 % Interest expense, net 12,657 0.7 % 11,022 0.7 % (1,635 ) (14.8 ) % Other income (expense) 3,500 0.2 % 286 0.0 % 3,214 1,123.8 % Income before income taxes 319,582 16.9 % 215,014 13.6 % 104,568 48.6 % Income taxes 65,729 3.5 % 44,601 2.8 % (21,128 ) (47.4 ) % Effective tax rate 20.6 % 20.7 % 0.1 % Net income including non-controlling interests 253,853 13.4 % 170,413 10.8 % 83,440 49.0 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — — 131 — (131 ) (100.0 ) % Net income $ 253,853 13.4 % $ 170,282 10.8 % $ 83,571 49.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 4.35 $ 2.86 $ 1.49 52.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.30 $ 2.83 $ 1.47 51.9 % Weighted average shares (basic) 58,311 59,553 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,970 60,229







Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,796 $ 192,958 Accounts receivable, net 518,371 429,074 Inventories 639,393 539,919 Total current assets 1,465,203 1,289,593 Property, plant and equipment, net 503,088 511,744 Total assets 2,741,813 2,592,307 Trade accounts payable 364,495 330,230 Total current liabilities 903,683 755,905 Short-term debt (1) 125,458 52,730 Long-term debt, less current portion 712,908 717,089 Total equity 912,983 863,909 Operating Working Capital June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 19.0 % 16.3 % Invested Capital June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Short-term debt (1) $ 125,458 $ 52,730 Long-term debt, less current portion 712,908 717,089 Total debt 838,366 769,819 Total equity 912,983 863,909 Invested capital $ 1,751,349 $ 1,633,728 Total debt / invested capital 47.9 % 47.1 %

Includes current portion of long-term debt. Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income as reported $ 167,533 $ 121,822 $ 328,739 $ 225,750 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) (844 ) 630 1,041 4,793 Acquisition transaction costs (3) — 810 — 1,923 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 1,459 1,841 1,459 1,841 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 168,148 $ 125,103 $ 331,239 $ 234,307 As a percent of total sales 17.3 % 15.1 % 17.5 % 14.8 % Net income as reported $ 127,823 $ 96,105 $ 253,853 $ 170,282 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) (844 ) 630 1,041 4,793 Acquisition transaction costs (3) — 810 — 1,923 Pension charges and other net gains (5) — 1,650 (4,273 ) 6,536 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 1,459 1,841 1,459 1,841 Tax effect of Special items (6) (252 ) (433 ) 789 (1,994 ) Adjusted net income (1) 128,186 100,603 252,869 183,381 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) (1 ) 175 — 131 Interest expense, net 6,459 5,663 12,657 11,022 Income taxes as reported 32,118 21,581 65,729 44,601 Tax effect of Special items (6) 252 433 (789 ) 1,994 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 167,014 $ 128,455 $ 330,466 $ 241,129 Effective tax rate as reported 20.1 % 18.3 % 20.6 % 20.7 % Net special item tax impact 0.1 % (0.4 ) % (0.2 ) % (0.5 ) % Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 20.2 % 17.9 % 20.4 % 20.2 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 2.18 $ 1.60 $ 4.30 $ 2.83 Special items per share — 0.07 (0.01 ) 0.21 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 2.18 $ 1.67 $ 4.29 $ 3.04 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,688 60,164 58,970 60,229

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. Primarily related to severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets. Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses. Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold. Pension settlement charges due to lump sum pension payments and other net gains primarily due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income (expense). Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twelve Months Ended June 30, Return on Invested Capital 2022 2021 Net income as reported $ 360,037 $ 293,839 Rationalization and asset impairment charges 6,075 20,502 Acquisition transaction costs — 1,923 Pension charges and other net gains 115,693 11,321 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 5,422 1,841 Tax effect of Special items (2) (44,405 ) (5,036 ) Adjusted net income (1) $ 442,822 $ 324,390 Plus: Interest expense, net of tax of $6,336 and $5,843 in 2022 and 2021, respectively 18,832 17,368 Less: Interest income, net of tax of $333 and $389 in 2022 and 2021, respectively 986 1,166 Adjusted net income before tax-effected interest $ 460,668 $ 340,592 Invested Capital June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Short-term debt $ 125,458 $ 10,435 Long-term debt, less current portion 712,908 718,137 Total debt 838,366 728,572 Total equity 912,983 859,623 Invested capital $ 1,751,349 $ 1,588,195 Return on invested capital (1) 26.3 % 21.4 %

Adjusted net income and Return on invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 127,823 $ 96,105 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) (1 ) 175 Net income including non-controlling interests 127,822 96,280 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net gains (1,301 ) (1,434 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,868 19,390 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (67 ) (114 ) Other non-cash items, net 11,043 (4,123 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Increase in accounts receivable (17,839 ) (21,776 ) Increase in inventories (57,187 ) (40,618 ) Increase in trade accounts payable 4,968 20,950 Net change in other current assets and liabilities 14,210 24,950 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (3,306 ) 6,467 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 98,211 99,972 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (15,930 ) (17,832 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (82 ) (83,723 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,123 1,973 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (14,889 ) (99,582 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings (24,479 ) (144 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 382 2,892 Purchase of shares for treasury (25,119 ) (25,229 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (32,553 ) (30,380 ) Other financing activities — (763 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (81,769 ) (53,624 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (3,130 ) 1,992 DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,577 ) (51,242 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 154,373 242,126 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 152,796 $ 190,884 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.56 $ 0.51





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 253,853 $ 170,282 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — 131 Net income including non-controlling interests 253,853 170,413 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net gains (113 ) (1,374 ) Depreciation and amortization 39,759 38,508 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (180 ) (291 ) Other non-cash items, net 3,822 (4,820 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Increase in accounts receivable (103,959 ) (87,571 ) Increase in inventories (112,594 ) (83,186 ) Increase in trade accounts payable 44,252 63,275 Net change in other current assets and liabilities 21,174 47,121 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (4,713 ) 3,159 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 141,301 145,234 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (34,602 ) (27,768 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (22,095 ) (83,723 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,692 2,557 Other investing activities — 6,500 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (55,005 ) (102,434 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings 71,829 1,163 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,417 5,672 Purchase of shares for treasury (129,698 ) (53,688 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (65,914 ) (61,379 ) Other financing activities — (763 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (122,366 ) (108,995 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (4,092 ) (200 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (40,162 ) (66,395 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 192,958 257,279 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 152,796 $ 190,884 Cash dividends paid per share $ 1.12 $ 1.02





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2022 Net sales $ 595,659 $ 236,629 $ 137,301 $ — $ 969,589 Inter-segment sales 29,031 9,527 2,866 (41,424 ) — Total sales $ 624,690 $ 246,156 $ 140,167 $ (41,424 ) $ 969,589 Net income $ 127,823 As a percent of total sales 13.2 % EBIT (1) $ 117,606 $ 34,855 $ 17,922 $ (3,984 ) $ 166,399 As a percent of total sales 18.8 % 14.2 % 12.8 % 17.2 % Special items charges (gains) (3) 461 154 — — 615 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 118,067 $ 35,009 $ 17,922 $ (3,984 ) $ 167,014 As a percent of total sales 18.9 % 14.2 % 12.8 % 17.2 % Three months ended June 30, 2021 Net sales $ 457,468 $ 252,352 $ 116,634 $ — $ 826,454 Inter-segment sales 39,765 6,897 2,284 (48,946 ) — Total sales $ 497,233 $ 259,249 $ 118,918 $ (48,946 ) $ 826,454 Net income $ 96,105 As a percent of total sales 11.6 % EBIT (1) $ 82,484 $ 27,526 $ 18,212 $ (4,698 ) $ 123,524 As a percent of total sales 16.6 % 10.6 % 15.3 % 14.9 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 1,650 2,471 — 810 4,931 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 84,134 $ 29,997 $ 18,212 $ (3,888 ) $ 128,455 As a percent of total sales 16.9 % 11.6 % 15.3 % 15.5 %

EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. Special items in 2022 primarily reflect the amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,459 in Americas Welding related to an acquisition and Rationalization and asset impairment net gains of $998 in Americas Welding and net charges of $154 in International Welding. Special items in 2021 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $630 in International Welding, pension settlement charges of $1,650 in Americas Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,841 in International Welding and acquisition transaction costs of $810 in Corporate/Eliminations.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2022 Net sales $ 1,129,714 $ 494,670 $ 270,653 $ — $ 1,895,037 Inter-segment sales 57,187 15,755 5,928 (78,870 ) — Total sales $ 1,186,901 $ 510,425 $ 276,581 $ (78,870 ) $ 1,895,037 Net income $ 253,853 As a percent of total sales 13.4 % EBIT (1) $ 232,909 $ 70,595 $ 37,520 $ (8,785 ) $ 332,239 As a percent of total sales 19.6 % 13.8 % 13.6 % 17.5 % Special items charges (gains) (3) (3,274 ) 1,501 — — (1,773 ) Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 229,635 $ 72,096 $ 37,520 $ (8,785 ) $ 330,466 As a percent of total sales 19.3 % 14.1 % 13.6 % 17.4 % Six months ended June 30, 2021 Net sales $ 882,710 $ 475,431 $ 225,334 $ — $ 1,583,475 Inter-segment sales 72,513 11,182 4,431 (88,126 ) — Total sales $ 955,223 $ 486,613 $ 229,765 $ (88,126 ) $ 1,583,475 Net income $ 170,282 As a percent of total sales 10.8 % EBIT (1) $ 154,661 $ 41,733 $ 36,909 $ (7,267 ) $ 226,036 As a percent of total sales 16.2 % 8.6 % 16.1 % 14.3 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 6,090 7,080 — 1,923 15,093 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 160,751 $ 48,813 $ 36,909 $ (5,344 ) $ 241,129 As a percent of total sales 16.8 % 10.0 % 16.1 % 15.2 %

EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. Special items in 2022 primarily reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $2,039 in International Welding and net gains of $998 in Americas Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,459 in Americas Welding and a $3,735 net gain related to final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan in Americas Welding. Special items in 2021 reflect pension settlement charges of $6,090 and $446 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $4,793 in International Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,841 in International Welding and acquisition transaction costs of $1,923 in Corporate/Eliminations.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2021 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2022 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 457,468 $ 45,284 $ 5,437 $ 89,854 $ (2,384 ) $ 595,659 International Welding 252,352 (16,862 ) — 46,813 (45,674 ) 236,629 The Harris Products Group 116,634 (574 ) 18,407 4,820 (1,986 ) 137,301 Consolidated $ 826,454 $ 27,848 $ 23,844 $ 141,487 $ (50,044 ) $ 969,589 % Change Americas Welding 9.9 % 1.2 % 19.6 % (0.5 ) % 30.2 % International Welding (6.7 ) % — 18.6 % (18.1 ) % (6.2 ) % The Harris Products Group (0.5 ) % 15.8 % 4.1 % (1.7 ) % 17.7 % Consolidated 3.4 % 2.9 % 17.1 % (6.1 ) % 17.3 %

Six Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment