HydroGraph Announces Event Schedule

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. ("HydroGraph" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its second half of the year event schedule, where company executives will be connecting with potential customers and investors as HydroGraph continues its upward momentum. In 2022, HydroGraph executives have attended the Graphene Council Conference in the UK, Advanced Materials Show UK and the McMaster Chemistry Graduate Student Society Summer Series virtual conference and have received positive feedback.



“We have seen such positive reception in the marketplace since launching our Hyperion detonation system,” said Stuart Jara, CEO of HydroGraph. “People are recognizing the superior quality and lower cost of HydroGraph graphene which makes us poised for immediate growth.”

HydroGraph continues to market aggressively and will be featured at the following industry-leading trade shows and events in the second half of 2022:

HydroGraph will be attending the Graphene Council Members Meeting and Commercialization Conference. Taking place in Pittsburgh, PA on October 10 th , the meeting will focus on updates on the current state of graphene commercialization and announcements regarding standards, verifications, testing and regulatory issues.





HydroGraph's president, Kjirstin Breure, will be the keynote speaker on "Understanding the Macro Factors that Will Accelerate Nanotechnology Uptake" at The Advanced Materials Show U.S. Taking place in Pittsburgh. PA on October 11-12, the show is dedicated for end users, product developers, OEM's and the material manufacturing supply chain. The show is co-located with the Nanomaterials Show and Materials Science & Technology. Visit HydroGraph at booth 840.



HydroGraph will be attending The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, CAMX, the largest, most comprehensive composites and advanced materials event in North America, taking place in Anaheim, CA from October 17 – 20.



HydroGraph’s proprietary and patented detonation process manufactures the highest quality graphene and other strategic materials at the most competitive price points with the lowest environmental footprint in the industry. HydroGraph is the only company in the Americas to be certified by the Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer®, an independent 3rd party certification that validates graphene production facilities, verification of production methods and volumes, and quality control processes. Samples of fractal and reactive graphene are available for testing purposes upon request. Interested parties can submit requests through info@hydrograph.com.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

