FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Second Quarter 2022 Revenues of $755.0 Million, Up 6% Compared to $711.5 Million in Prior Year Quarter
  • Second Quarter 2022 EPS of $1.43, Down 19% Compared to $1.77 in Prior Year Quarter; Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted EPS of $1.43, Down 18% Compared to $1.74 in Prior Year Quarter
  • Reaffirms 2022 Guidance

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second quarter 2022 revenues of $755.0 million increased $43.5 million, or 6.1%, compared to revenues of $711.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from foreign currency translation ("FX"), revenues increased $65.5 million, or 9.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $4.7 million during the quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized rates in Corporate Finance & Restructuring and higher realized rates in Forensic and Litigation Consulting, which was partially offset by lower realization and demand in Economic Consulting. Net income of $51.4 million compared to $62.8 million in the prior year quarter. Net income declined compared to the prior year quarter, as the increase in revenues was more than offset by higher selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") and compensation expenses, which included the impact of a 9.4% increase in billable headcount. Adjusted EBITDA of $76.2 million, or 10.1% of revenues, compared to $92.3 million, or 13.0% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Second quarter 2022 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $1.43 compared to $1.77 in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2021 EPS included a $3.1 million fair value remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, which increased EPS by $0.09 and $2.4 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023, which decreased EPS by $0.06. Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EPS of $1.43 compared to Adjusted EPS of $1.74 in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2021 Adjusted EPS excluded the fair value remeasurement and non-cash interest expense.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “Our solid results this quarter reflect the strength of our underlying business, together with our commitment to invest heavily to attract and support talented professionals to extend our global footprint and ensure we are able to continuously deliver on our clients' ever-evolving needs.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $35.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $125.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to an increase in compensation, primarily related to headcount growth, higher operating expenses and income tax payments, as well as a decrease in cash collections compared to the same period in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents of $255.7 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $256.9 million at June 30, 2021 and $271.1 million at March 31, 2022. Total debt, net of cash, of $60.5 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $159.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $60.1 million at March 31, 2022.

There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, approximately $164.0 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase authorization.

Second Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $46.1 million, or 20.0%, to $277.1 million in the quarter compared to $231.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $52.3 million, or 22.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $3.6 million in the quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized rates for transactions, business transformation and restructuring services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $55.0 million, or 19.8% of segment revenues, compared to $40.2 million, or 17.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of an 8.4% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $13.5 million, or 9.0%, to $164.2 million in the quarter compared to $150.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $16.3 million, or 10.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $1.1 million in the quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for health solutions services and higher realized rates for investigations services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $16.7 million, or 10.2% of segment revenues, compared to $18.0 million, or 11.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 7.9% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $19.3 million, or 10.5%, to $164.0 million in the quarter compared to $183.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues decreased $12.2 million, or 6.6%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust services and lower realization for non-M&A-related antitrust services, primarily related to revenue deferrals, which was partially offset by higher demand for non-M&A-related antitrust services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $21.6 million, or 13.2% of segment revenues, compared to $30.7 million, or 16.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to lower revenues and higher SG&A expenses, which was partially offset by lower variable compensation expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $0.9 million, or 1.1%, to $77.8 million in the quarter compared to $78.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $1.1 million, or 1.4%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for information governance, privacy and security and investigations services, which was partially offset by lower demand for litigation and M&A-related "second request" services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $8.4 million, or 10.8% of segment revenues, compared to $18.5 million, or 23.5% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of an 18.2% increase in billable headcount and an increase in as-needed contractors, as well as higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $4.0 million, or 6.0%, to $71.9 million in the quarter compared to $67.8 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $7.9 million, or 11.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $11.5 million, or 16.0% of segment revenues, compared to $13.5 million, or 19.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 13.7% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

2022 Guidance
The Company is reaffirming its full year 2022 revenue guidance of between $2.920 billion and $3.045 billion. The Company is also reaffirming its full year 2022 EPS guidance of between $6.40 and $7.20. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call
FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Total Segment Operating Income
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
  • Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 June 30, December 31,
  2022   2021 
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$255,730  $494,485 
Accounts receivable, net 905,548   754,120 
Current portion of notes receivable 29,773   30,256 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,668   91,166 
Total current assets 1,291,719   1,370,027 
Property and equipment, net 144,053   142,163 
Operating lease assets 198,893   215,995 
Goodwill 1,227,837   1,232,791 
Intangible assets, net 28,613   31,990 
Notes receivable, net 55,230   53,539 
Other assets 56,823   54,404 
Total assets$3,003,168  $3,100,909 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other$165,455  $165,025 
Accrued compensation 357,222   507,556 
Billings in excess of services provided 48,217   45,535 
Total current liabilities 570,894   718,116 
Long-term debt, net 314,337   297,158 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 218,001   236,026 
Deferred income taxes 167,797   170,612 
Other liabilities 101,520   95,676 
Total liabilities 1,372,549   1,517,588 
Stockholders' equity   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none
outstanding		     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding 34,540 (2022) and 34,333 (2021)		 345   343 
Additional paid-in capital 499   13,662 
Retained earnings 1,805,485   1,698,156 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (175,710)  (128,840)
Total stockholders' equity 1,630,619   1,583,321 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,003,168  $3,100,909 



FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
June 30,
 
  2022   2021 
 (Unaudited)
Revenues$754,992  $711,486 
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues 520,080   490,722 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 167,940   133,930 
Amortization of intangible assets 2,737   2,854 
  690,757   627,506 
Operating income 64,235   83,980 
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other 2,994   (912)
Interest expense (2,448)  (5,294)
  546   (6,206)
Income before income tax provision 64,781   77,774 
Income tax provision 13,353   14,992 
Net income$51,428  $62,782 
Earnings per common share ― basic$1.52  $1.88 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 33,790   33,458 
Earnings per common share ― diluted$1.43  $1.77 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,909   35,374 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0$(40,679) $5,807 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (40,679)  5,807 
Comprehensive income$10,749  $68,589 



FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 
  2022   2021 
 (Unaudited)
Revenues$1,478,612  $1,397,763 
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues 1,013,184   959,146 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 316,911   260,476 
Amortization of intangible assets 5,005   5,655 
  1,335,100   1,225,277 
Operating income 143,512   172,486 
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other 2,647   122 
Interest expense (5,090)  (10,091)
  (2,443)  (9,969)
Income before income tax provision 141,069   162,517 
Income tax provision 30,320   35,239 
Net income$110,749  $127,278 
Earnings per common share ― basic$3.29  $3.80 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 33,705   33,470 
Earnings per common share ― diluted$3.10  $3.61 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,778   35,218 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0$(46,870) $565 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (46,870)  565 
Comprehensive income$63,879  $127,843 



FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2022  2021   2022  2021 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net income $51,428 $62,782  $110,749 $127,278 
Add back:        
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent
consideration		    (3,130)    (3,130)
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes    2,380     4,728 
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on
convertible notes		    (619)    (1,229)
Adjusted Net Income $51,428 $61,413  $110,749 $127,647 
Earnings per common share — diluted $1.43 $1.77  $3.10 $3.61 
Add back:        
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration    (0.09)    (0.09)
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes    0.07     0.13 
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on
convertible notes		    (0.01)    (0.03)
Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $1.43 $1.74  $3.10 $3.62 
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding ― diluted		  35,909  35,374   35,778  35,218 



FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited) 		 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology  Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total
Net income             $51,428 
Interest income and other              (2,994)
Interest expense              2,448 
Income tax provision              13,353 
Operating income  $50,935 $15,014 $20,439 $4,930 $10,633 $(37,716) $64,235 
Depreciation and amortization  1,708  1,448  1,207  3,435  654  736   9,188 
Amortization of intangible assets  2,307  245      185     2,737 
Adjusted EBITDA $54,950 $16,707 $21,646 $8,365 $11,472 $(36,980) $76,160 
               


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited) 		 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total
Net income             $110,749 
Interest income and other              (2,647)
Interest expense              5,090 
Income tax provision              30,320 
Operating income $100,989 $30,556 $40,382 $15,173 $25,467 $(69,055) $143,512 
Depreciation and amortization  3,374  2,915  2,459  6,555  1,333  1,459   18,095 
Amortization of intangible assets  4,127  493      385     5,005 
Adjusted EBITDA $108,490 $33,964 $42,841 $21,728 $27,185 $(67,596) $166,612 



FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited) 		 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total
Net income             $62,782 
Interest income and other              912 
Interest expense              5,294 
Income tax provision              14,992 
Operating income $40,103  $16,492 $29,204 $15,340 $12,198 $(29,357) $83,980 
Depreciation and amortization  1,317   1,286  1,495  3,178  558  770   8,604 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,884   224      745  1   2,854 
Remeasurement of acquisition-related
contingent consideration		  (3,130)             (3,130)
Adjusted EBITDA $40,174  $18,002 $30,699 $18,518 $13,501 $(28,586) $92,308 
               
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)		 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total
Net income             $127,278 
Interest income and other              (122)
Interest expense              10,091 
Income tax provision              35,239 
Operating income $74,402  $44,498 $54,436 $33,899 $21,318 $(56,067) $172,486 
Depreciation and amortization  2,570   2,538  2,842  6,217  1,097  1,501   16,765 
Amortization of intangible assets  3,771   398      1,484  2   5,655 
Remeasurement of acquisition-related
contingent consideration		  (3,130)             (3,130)
Adjusted EBITDA $77,613  $47,434 $57,278 $40,116 $23,899 $(54,564) $191,776 



FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

 

Segment
Revenues		 Adjusted
EBITDA		 Adjusted EBITDA
Margin		 Utilization   Average
Billable
Rate 		 Revenue-
Generating
Headcount
  (in thousands)        (at period end)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$277,067 $54,950  19.8% 62% $471 1,769
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 164,248  16,707  10.2% 56% $360 1,509
Economic Consulting 164,041  21,646  13.2% 70% $477 935
Technology (1) 77,782  8,365  10.8% N/M N/M 507
Strategic Communications (1) 71,854  11,472  16.0% N/M N/M 877
 $754,992 $113,140  15.0%     5,597
Unallocated Corporate   (36,980)        
Adjusted EBITDA   $76,160  10.1%      
            
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)		           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$530,396 $108,490  20.5% 62% $458 1,769
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 318,144  33,964  10.7% 56% $357 1,509
Economic Consulting 330,018  42,841  13.0% 71% $476 935
Technology (1) 158,266  21,728  13.7% N/M N/M 507
Strategic Communications (1) 141,788  27,185  19.2% N/M N/M 877
 $1,478,612 $234,208  15.8%     5,597
Unallocated Corporate   (67,596)        
Adjusted EBITDA   $166,612  11.3%      
            
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$230,971 $40,174  17.4% 59% $456 1,632
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 150,746  18,002  11.9% 60% $344 1,399
Economic Consulting 183,306  30,699  16.7% 75% $524 884
Technology (1) 78,646  18,518  23.5% N/M N/M 429
Strategic Communications (1) 67,817  13,501  19.9% N/M N/M 771
 $711,486 $120,894  17.0%     5,115
Unallocated Corporate   (28,586)        
Adjusted EBITDA   $92,308  13.0%      
            
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)		           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$457,174 $77,613  17.0% 59% $456 1,632
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 301,567  47,434  15.7% 60% $350 1,399
Economic Consulting 352,579  57,278  16.2% 75% $504 884
Technology (1) 158,105  40,116  25.4% N/M N/M 429
Strategic Communications (1) 128,338  23,899  18.6% N/M N/M 771
 $1,397,763 $246,340  17.6%     5,115
Unallocated Corporate   (54,564)        
Adjusted EBITDA   $191,776  13.7%      
            


N/MNot meaningful
(1)The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.



FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 Six Months Ended
June 30,

 
  2022   2021 
 (Unaudited)
Operating activities   
Net income$110,749  $127,278 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 18,095   16,765 
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 5,005   5,655 
Acquisition-related contingent consideration 133   (1,130)
Provision for expected credit losses 8,752   8,236 
Share-based compensation 12,050   12,190 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and other 1,068   5,685 
Deferred income taxes 2,713   9,802 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:   
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (180,737)  (138,838)
Notes receivable (1,985)  8,921 
Prepaid expenses and other assets (810)  6,728 
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 13,854   (13,518)
Income taxes (14,834)  6,695 
Accrued compensation (147,209)  (88,024)
Billings in excess of services provided 4,425   (7,471)
Net cash used in operating activities (168,731)  (41,026)
Investing activities   
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (6,698)  (9,833)
Purchases of property and equipment and other (25,637)  (27,696)
Net cash used in investing activities (32,335)  (37,529)
Financing activities   
Borrowings under revolving line of credit 165,000   292,500 
Repayments under revolving line of credit (165,000)  (192,500)
Purchase and retirement of common stock (3,098)  (46,133)
Share-based compensation tax withholdings and other (14,827)  (7,475)
Payments for business acquisition liabilities (4,161)  (7,496)
Deposits and other 4,887   602 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (17,199)  39,498 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (20,490)  979 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (238,755)  (38,078)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 494,485   294,953 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$255,730  $256,875 



FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$35,047  $125,558  $(168,731) $(41,026)
Purchases of property and equipment (13,028)  (19,724)  (25,635)  (27,725)
Free Cash Flow$22,019  $105,834  $(194,366) $(68,751)

 