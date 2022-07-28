Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Aquilab, Koninklijke Philips, GE Healthcare & Others

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Type (Integrated), Images (2D, 3D, 4D), Modality (CT, MRI, PET, Ultrasound), Application (Orthopedic, Oncology, Neurology, Mammography, Dental), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical image analysis software market is projected to reach USD 4,584.5 million by 2027 from USD 3,153.6 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The growth of the medical image analysis software market is mainly driven by factors such as technological advancements in medical imaging systems and analysis software, growing public- and private-sector investments in the medical imaging market, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing applications of computer-aided diagnosis. On the other hand, budgetary concerns are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.



The integrated software was the largest segment in the medical image analysis software market in 2021.



The integrated software segment accounted for the larger share of 61.8% of the medical image analysis software market in 2021. The growing adoption of imaging systems and imaging tests is one of the major factors driving the growth of the integrated medical image analysis software market during the forecast period.



Among end users, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.



In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the medical image analysis software market. The rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures are driving the growth of this end-user segment.



In 2021, North America accounted for the largest regional market for medical image analysis software market.



In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of 34.9% of the medical image analysis software market. This can be attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities with advanced diagnostic equipment, favorable government initiatives to support the adoption of healthcare IT, and the presence of key market players, among other factors.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period, at a CAGR of 9.2%. The supportive government efforts, growing medical imaging research, and increasing adoption of medical image analysis software by healthcare professionals in the region.



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the medical image analysis software market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements in Medical Imaging Systems and Analysis Software

Growing Public- and Private-Sector Investments in Medical Imaging Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Applications of Computer-Aided Diagnosis

Restraints

Budgetary Constraints

Opportunities

Cloud-Based Image Analysis Solutions

Untapped Emerging Markets

Challenges

Market Penetration of Standalone Software Vendors

Software Security and Compliance Issues

Shortage of Radiologists

