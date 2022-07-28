Industry Legend Andy Murray Joins BOLD Strategies, Inc. as Strategic Advisor

ROGERS, Ark., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Strategies, Inc., ("BOLD") a leading end-to-end eCommerce strategy and services firm, today announced the appointment of Andy Murray as Strategic Advisor.

Founded in 2017, BOLD is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the USA - #259 on the prestigious Inc5000 list and #24 on the Vet100 list of veteran-owned and operated companies. The company works with Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) brands and provides the Strategy, Creative, Web Development, and Media capabilities that brands need to sell on their own direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites and on major marketplaces, including Instacart, GoPuff, Amazon, and Walmart.com.

Murray has been an influential leader and change maker operating at the intersection of retail, digital marketing, and professional services since he founded the global shopper marketing agency Saatchi and SaatchiX in 2004. He recently repatriated from the UK where he was Chief Customer Officer for Walmart's Asda retailer. In addition to various board assignments, he is currently CEO of BigQuest Advisory and Founder and Chair of the University of Arkansas's Walton College of Business Customer-Centric Leadership Initiative.

Allan Peretz, BOLD's CEO said "Andy's a brilliant strategic thinker and visionary. He's already had a big influence on our plans. I'm beyond proud to have him as part of the BOLD story and team."

"I'm excited to work with BOLD as they continue their growth," said Murray, "Their unique end-to-end eCommerce approach addresses a major pain point in consumer goods. There's unlimited potential to take this further!"

Murray will work with BOLD's leadership team on a variety of strategic marketing initiatives including the expansion of the company's recently announced Bold Labs offering and several other services launching late 2022. He'll also help the team to build the talent, structure, and processes needed to enable continued growth.

About Bold Strategies, Inc.

BOLD makes multi-channel eCommerce simple for CPGs. We are "Your Complete eCommerce Acceleration Team" led by proven experts. Our team of award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce leaders has decades of experience growing brands such as Samsung, Gillette, Nestle, Campbell's, and many more. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com.

