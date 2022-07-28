Global Tab Leads and Tab Seal Film Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Dai Nippon Printing, Misuzu Holdings, Clavis Corporation & Others

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tab Leads and Tab Seal Film Market by Material (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, Polyamide, End User (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Military, Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of tab leads and tab seal film is projected to grow from USD 318 million in 2022 to USD 600 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. The tab leads and tab seal film market growth is estimated to be majorly driven by growing economies of Asia Pacific region.



Nickel segment is expected to be the second-largest raw material in the tab leads and tab seal film market, in terms of value in 2022



Nickel is used to manufacture pouch batteries and their parts as nickel enhances the energy density of a battery. Nickel is one of the essential materials in making tab leads. Hence, the growing demand for pouch batteries in this application will drive the demand for nickel in the production of tab leads.



Industrial segment is expected to be the second-largest end user in the tab leads and tab seal film market, in terms of value in 2022



In the industrial segment, pouch lithium-ion batteries are used in the power, medical, and aerospace sector. These batteries are used in the energy storage system in the power sector. According to International Energy Agency, globally, 5 GW of storage capacity were added in 2020. Thus, growth in energy storage will create demand for tab leads and tab seal film market.





Europe is expected is expected to be the second-largest region in the tab leads and tab seal film market, in terms of value in 2022



The European governments are providing significant incentives to promote electric vehicles. Europe has set an ambitious goal of reducing 80% of CO2 emissions by 2050 and has created a roadmap for the same. Hence, with an increase in demand for electric vehicles, there will be a boost in demand for tab leads and tab seal film market.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the tab leads and tab seal film market based on material, end user, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It strategically profiles, Tab leads and tab seal film manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, and product launches, undertaken by them in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Pouch Batteries in Electric Vehicles

Restraints

Gray Market Disrupting Market Share of Established Players

Low Energy Density of Pouch Lithium-Ion Batteries

Opportunities

Increasing Usage of Pouch Lithium-Ion Batteries in Military Equipment

Challenges

High Cost as Compared to Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Batteries due to Lack of Standard Size

Impact of COVID-19 on Tab Leads and Tab Seal Film Market

