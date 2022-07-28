Reed’s® Launches Swing-Lids in 630 Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores Nationwide

NORWALK, Conn., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural ginger beverages, today announced that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee, will carry Flying Cauldron® Butterscotch Beer and Virgil’s® Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer 500 ml swing-lid bottles in all 630 of its corporate-owned retail locations. Cracker Barrel was established in 1969 and currently operates specialty, home-style country stores and restaurants in 42 states.



Initially launched as a limited-edition item in select locations, Cracker Barrel will now offer Virgil’s® Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer full time across their national footprint. The pint-sized glass bottles feature a ceramic swing-lid resealable top, making it easier than ever to sip, share and enjoy handcrafted beverages with family and friends.

Virgil's® Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer Swing-Lid: This rich and creamy Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer recipe, which dates back to 1963, was the initial inspiration for the swing-lid bottle. Micro-brewed artesian water from the Bohemian Forest Region is paired with the finest natural ingredients sourced from around the world – including nutmeg, vanilla, cinnamon, anise and sweet birch – to deliver an authentic and refreshing Bavarian flavor.



Also, just in time for fall festivities and the holiday season, consumers can also delight in these limited-edition, Flying Cauldron® Butterscotch Cream Soda Swing-Lid sodas for all special occasions.

Flying Cauldron® Butterscotch Cream Soda Swing-Lid: Every sip of this non-alcoholic magical brew transports drinkers on an enchanting journey. Made from a charming combination of butterscotch, vanilla cream and quality all-natural ingredients, wizards and witches of all ages will love the refreshing taste and flavor of Flying Cauldron.



"Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores are unique and authentic, making their retail outlets a perfect fit to feature our special edition, naturally brewed sodas,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s. “We are excited to further expand our product offerings to Cracker Barrel consumers across the nation with some of the most premium, craft brewed sodas in the market today.”

For more information about Virgil's please visit https://www.virgils.com/ . Follow along at @drinkvirgils on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

For additional information about Flying Cauldron, please visit https://flyingcauldron.com/ . Follow Flying Cauldron on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit reedsmule.com, drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64b3b7ff-d2c1-4f40-815d-63e149338983