Rausch Advisory Services LLC Announces Award of GSA MAS for Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity, Auditing, and Financial Management Services

ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rausch Advisory Services LLC, a leading veteran-led & owned Business Advisory firm headquartered in Georgia, announced today that it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract (CONTRACT #47QRAA22D00BC). This award provides all Federal Civilian Agencies (FCA), Department of Defense (DOD) agencies, and state and local governments the ability to purchase professional services in Internal Auditing, Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity, and Accounting & Finance from Rausch Advisory Services through the approved GSA Schedule Contract.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement. This contract is further validation of the unmatched value we bring to our clients and the trust that they have placed in us," said Michael Lisenby, CEO of Rausch Advisory Services LLC. "Through our delivery model we have successfully performed services for clients nationally in every business sector across 23 countries to date. Our expertise and our customer oriented results coupled with a transparent pricing model and the strength of our team, ensured our credibility with the GSA and the award of the contract."

One of Rausch Advisory Services' differentiators is the Rausch Assessment Platform, which delivers assessments in up to 46 languages to help our clients manage their regulatory compliance concerns. This, together with an experienced hiring model, has been instrumental in Rausch Advisory Services' growth in the areas of Finance & Accounting, Internal Audit, Information Security, and Professional Personnel Placement.

"This is an ideal opportunity for Rausch Advisory Services to enhance and grow their service offerings in the government sector," said Marie Mouchet, Rausch Advisory Board Member and former CIO. "Rausch is a uniquely positioned company to deliver excellence in this new partnership."

ABOUT RAUSCH ADVISORY SERVICES LLC:

Founded in 2013, Rausch Advisory Services is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with a west coast office in San Francisco. Rausch serves clients in the areas of Finance & Accounting, Internal Audit, Information Security, and Professional Placement. Rausch delivers innovative solutions that address compliance, enterprise risk, information technology, and human resource capital. Rausch delivers globally through project lead solutions, co-sourcing, staff augmentation, professional placement services, and customized technology deployment. For more information, visit https://rauschadvisory.com

Press Contact Information

Name: Michael Lisenby

Email: mlisenby@rauschadvisory.com

