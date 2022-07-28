electroCore to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4

ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the close of the market on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM EDT to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Thursday, August 4, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT

Domestic: 877-269-7756

International: 201-689-7817

Conference ID: 13731362

Webcast: electroCore Earnings Webcast



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.



For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .