Financial Advisor Magazine names Azzad Asset Management in 2022 RIA Survey and Ranking

Falls Church, Virginia, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azzad Asset Management has been named in Financial Advisor magazine’s 2022 RIA Ranking. The report is an annual survey that ranks registered investment advisors (RIAs) based on percentage growth in assets from the previous calendar year and is the premier industry ranking of independent RIA growth.



The firm said in a statement:



"Being named to Financial Advisor magazine's 2022 RIA Ranking is a recognition of Azzad's mission. We help our clients navigate the complex financial industry and optimize their financial plans through our faith-based, personalized approach. We thank the organization for this distinction and congratulate our peers included on the list."



Financial Advisor magazine’s RIA Ranking is an independent listing produced by Financial Advisor magazine. It is based on data gathered by Financial Advisor from RIA firms. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to Financial Advisor to be included in the listing.



The annual survey is performed by Financial Advisor magazine as a means of measuring growth among independent advisors across the country. Firms must be registered investment advisors and provide financial planning and/or related services to individual clients. All firms must be either independently owned or a freestanding subsidiary of another business.



Data is provided by each firm, primarily from numbers and information published on regulatory forms, including the amount of assets under management. Each advisor is then ranked alongside their participating peers.



The full listing is available for viewing at: https://www.fa-mag.com/userfiles/0000000002022_IMAGES_ALL/FA_ISSUES_2022/06_FA_JULYAUG_2022/RIA22_Main_Rank_Online.pdf

About Azzad Asset Management

Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad is a member of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.

