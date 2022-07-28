Clean Earth Opens New 10-Day Hazardous Waste Transfer Facility in Caguas, Puerto Rico

New facility will increase capacity to transport hazardous and non-hazardous waste in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, announces it has opened a new 10-day hazardous waste transfer facility in Caguas, Puerto Rico. The new 5,900-square-foot facility increases Clean Earth’s capacity to transport hazardous and non-hazardous waste from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Clean Earth’s U.S.-based treatment, storage and disposal facilities (TSDFs) for processing and recycling.

This new facility supports the integration of Clean Earth’s domestic infrastructure with service capability in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for enterprise customers expanding their operations in U.S. territories.

Like all Clean Earth’s 10-day facilities, the Caguas site accepts both RCRA hazardous and non-hazardous wastes from various industries including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, consumer commodities, medical, and pharmaceutical markets. Customers may also transport their own material to the facility.

Clean Earth leased the warehouse property and secured all necessary permits in anticipation of growing demand in the region. The 10-day facility services 312 waste generators in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, increasing Clean Earth’s capacity to pursue business opportunities with retail companies operating in the area.

“The opening of a new 10-day hazardous waste transfer facility in Puerto Rico exemplifies Clean Earth’s commitment to maintaining a national transportation network that offers customers the assurance that their waste is being handled responsibly,” said Nick Grasberger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harsco Corporation. “With the expansion of this national transportation network into U.S. territories, Clean Earth is growing with its enterprise customers.”

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

