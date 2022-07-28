UAT Group Subsidiary, Ossifix Orthopedics Announces First Scheduled Surgeries with Proprietary Bone Pin

Tampa, FL, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc’s (OTC Pink: UATG) (“UAT Group”), announce today that its subsidiary, Ossifix Orthopedics has agreed to be the exclusive supplier of allograft bone pins to several surgical centers in San Antonio and Houston Texas. In just a couple of weeks, the industry first Javelin bone pin will see its first implantation in mid-august of this year. Constructed of select, high-density, allograft, cortical bone, the proprietary design of the Ossifix Orthopedics Javelin pin ensures rigid fixation without pin slip or pirouetting. Ossifix will continue to build and expand upon this initial success by expanding to additional surgical centers.

Ossifix CEO, Mark Estrada, stated: “Javelin is more than an industry first, it’s a paradigm shift in how the industry will approach osteo-fixation procedures from this point on. We are now delivering the most advanced and safest rigid fixation implants on market. Simply put, we are now driving the train with no competitors in site”.

Ossifix engineers and manufactures 100% allograft bone implants for small bone, extremities, and sports medicine markets, but have applications in the craniofacial, spine and oral surgery procedures. Resorbable implant technology is readily accepted and used in today’s market, both domestically and globally. No regulatory approval is required for implantable fixation engineered from allograft bone. As a result, barriers to entry into the market for Ossifix Technologies implants are minimal.

Ossifixs’ unique manufacturing process and patent pending designs yield an engineered cortical bone implant that provides secure fixation and virtually eliminates any allergic or autoimmune reactions associated with metal or plastic/polymer implants. All Ossifix Orthopedics™ Pin, Screw and Plate Systems are single-use surgical kits with all necessary instruments for implantation and are based on decades of clinical experience and use in the operating room. Our instrumentation is constructed of an eco-friendly, bio-degradable polymer.

Ossifix products are designed to be used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Distribution is scheduled throughout North America, and globally in Latin America, Europe, Asia Paciﬁc, as well as the Middle East and Africa. This global market is currently experiencing an estimated growth of 14% per year and is expected to reach $4.696 billion in sales this year.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra, commented, " Here within the UAT Group ecosystem, adapting to the evolution of change has become a constant we embrace. While competitors have become weary or complacent, we have chosen to invest in innovation so that we can deliver the disruptive technologies and/or products that are needed across multiple market segments. The Javelin bone pin is a great example of a product that an entire industry has been waiting for yet no one delivered – until now. This is the direct result of the innovative culture we foster here. Our many companies will continue to deliver solutions to industry wide challenges across the globe. This year will prove that our leveraged approach to technology can deliver the advancements needed across verticals.”

Ossifix Orthopedics will continue to meet with hospital systems, surgical centers and orthopedic surgeons across the U.S. with international sales slated to begin in January of 2023 when it launches in Europe.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

