Epic Recruiting Addressing Nationwide Police Shortage

PHOENIX, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law enforcement agencies face a nationwide epidemic and are struggling to recruit and retain their officers. According to a recent survey of 172 police departments, resignations have increased by more than 40% since 2019, and retirements have increased by almost 25% during the same period*.

Epic Recruiting, an Arizona-based Police Recruitment Agency with over 19 years of experience, has developed a solution that combines both the art of production integrated with a comprehensive marketing strategy to address America's police recruitment needs.

As the nationwide leader in police recruitment services, Epic Recruiting utilizes a diverse approach tailored to their client's objectives, for example, increasing female police recruit interest, ex-military lateral recruit strategies and further developing college recruitment opportunities. "Our job is not only to increase the quality of the applicants on behalf of our clients but also to provide law enforcement departments with a simplified method to attract and retain police recruits." - Sam Blonder, CEO.

Epic Recruiting represents clients in various markets across the U.S. from San Francisco, California, to Fairfax County, Virginia. For more information visit: https://pdrecruiting.com/case-studies/

For any questions, or if you'd like to request a no-cost consultation with the Epic Recruitment team, click here. Learn more at www.PDrecruiting.com.



