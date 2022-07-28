CytomX Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated oncology therapeutics, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



Participants may access the live webcast of the conference call from the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at https://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to destroying cancer differently. By pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX’s goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises seven therapeutic candidates in three treatment modalities. Three of these candidates are in Phase 2 studies across multiple cancer types, including CX-2029 and praluzatamab ravtansine. CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed toward CD71, which has demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer and is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie. Praluzatamab ravtansine is an investigational conditionally activated ADC directed toward CD166 and is being studied in patients with advanced breast cancer. CytomX’s clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly-owned assets such as CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

