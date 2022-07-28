Fast Radius Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Radius, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSRD), a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 11 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Fast Radius management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT

Webcast Event: Link

Toll-Free Dial-in Number: (800) 715-9871

International Dial-in Number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 5146031

The conference call and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link and for download via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.fastradius.com.

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization, or you can register here. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

About Fast Radius, Inc.

Fast Radius, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSRD) is a leading cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ from Fast Radius is a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates design, production, and fulfillment operations through a common digital infrastructure to make manufacturing easier, more accessible, and more sustainable. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore and micro-factories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY.

Contacts

Fast Radius Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Alex Thompson

(949) 574-3860

FastRadius@GatewayIR.com

Fast Radius Public Relations

Morgan Scott

(312) 465-6345

PR@FastRadius.com