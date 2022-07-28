GBT announces a new version of Hippocrates AI Health Information System

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that it is releasing a new version of its Hippocrates web application; an AI based health information system that aims to provide health information. Hippocrates is a machine learning driven health content provider that is targeted for personal and professional use. Users may provide symptoms, ask medical questions and describe conditions in order to get first line health information about possible illness, including known medication and treatments. Hippocrates new version now incorporates governmental and professional accredited data resources, among them are the CDC - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov), and other health resources data as references. The new release also uses Avant! AI engine to provide intelligent internet search, providing answers for general or specific health related questions. GBT is targeting Hippocrates to assist professional physicians, hospitals and clinics in specific domains to provide medical information and diagnostics assistance. The system is designed to provide ongoing training within the medical professional’s experience to gain robust knowledge over time, in addition to automatic updates of governmental resources and medical documentation. The service is also available for adults (18+) under a disclaimer and is not intended to replace a human physician. GBT plans to seek partners within the medical field including clinics or hospitals with the goal of creating a domain specific health advisory system to assist with diagnostics and recommended treatments. Hippocrates AI system is available to provide information for general health related questions via its web application at www.hmd.care.



“We are pleased to announce Hippocrates health advisory system new release, an AI driven information source for every day users,” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO. “This is only one of the many possible implementations of our core Avant! AI technology. The AI system is targeted to understand a user’s question, analyzing the information and providing a targeted response. Hippocrates new release is equipped with an initial vast amount of health-related data and is situated to cognitively grow its knowledge base over time, learning from its own experiences or by training, the same way a human does. We invested vast efforts with the new release, incorporating professional, accredited data from governmental and medical documentation resources. The current release is aimed to provide a first line of health-related information. In addition, it offers Avant! intelligent internet search to provide answers and information for health-related questions. The system is not aiming to replace physicians but to provide a first line health information and guidelines. We also plan to seek clinics and hospitals as partners to provide an expert assistant in specific domains, for example cardiology or pediatrics expertise. The Hippocrates system can become a specific domain expert by professional resources ongoing training and experience. This type of system can be also useful to provide health related assistance and advising for remote locations, and for general use. Hippocrates includes mobile application synchronized with the web application making it available anywhere around the world. We plan to continue the development of the Hippocrates system, training it with more health-related information and providing it with more advanced capabilities, making it a comprehensive, personal health resource.”

IMPORTANT :

Hippocrates system does not provide medical advice. It is aimed for health-related informational purposes only. It doesn’t substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice or diagnostics in seeking evaluation or treatment due of material provided by Hippocrates system. If you think you may experience a medical emergency, immediately dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Avant! - AI set of algorithms enables GBT to potentially provide users with features and services, including statistical information, and other interactive and non-interactive features, all of which may be updated, deleted, or otherwise modified from time to time at the discretion of the GBT. The Hippocrates Platform will be provided "as is" and GBT assumes no responsibility in connection with its use and the content provided therein.

THE GBT AND AVANT SITES AND ANY SERVICES, CONTENT OR INFORMATION CONTAINED ON OR PROVIDED BY GBT IS PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" BASIS. GBT DOES NOT MAKE ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS OR ENDORSEMENTS WHATSOEVER (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION WARRANTIES OF TITLE OR NONINFRINGEMENT, OR THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE) WITH REGARD TO THE SERVICE OR ANY MERCHANDISE, INFORMATION OR SERVICE PROVIDED THROUGH THE SERVICE. IN ADDITION, GBT DOES NOT GUARANTEE THAT USE OF ITS SITES WILL BE FREE FROM TECHNOLOGICAL DIFFICULTIES INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, UNAVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION, DOWNTIME, SERVICE DISRUPTIONS, VIRUSES OR WORMS, AND YOU UNDERSTAND THAT YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR IMPLEMENTING SUFFICIENT PROCEDURES AND CHECKPOINTS TO SATISFY YOUR PARTICULAR REQUIREMENTS FOR ACCURACY OF DATA INPUT AND OUTPUT.

THE USE OF THE SITE IS ENTIRELY AT YOUR OWN RISK, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL GBT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, PUNITIVE, OR ANY OTHER MONETARY OR OTHER DAMAGES, FEES, FINES, PENALTIES, OR LIABILITIES ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING IN ANY WAY TO THIS SERVICE, OR SITES ACCESSED THROUGH THIS SERVICE, AND/OR CONTENT OR INFORMATION PROVIDED HEREIN. YOUR SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY FOR DISSATISFACTION WITH THE SERVICE IS TO STOP USING THE SERVICE. USER HEREBY ACKNOWLEDGES THAT THIS PARAGRAPH SHALL APPLY TO ALL CONTENT, MERCHANDISE AND SERVICES AVAILABLE THROUGH THE SITE.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com