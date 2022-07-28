Lakeland Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Results

| Source: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Oak Ridge, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $29.1 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.44 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $27.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.53 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets was 1.15%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.71% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 14.45%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $45.0 million and diluted EPS of $0.69 compared to net income of $50.6 million and diluted EPS of $0.98 for the first six months of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 0.89%, annualized return on average common equity was 8.31% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 11.16% for the first six months of 2021.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, “We are delighted with the Company’s results for the quarter which include record net income of $29.1 million, record net interest income of $80.3 million, expansion in net interest margin and loan growth of 4%. Lakeland continues to effectively navigate the current challenging economic conditions with prudent loan underwriting standards as evidenced in our continued stellar asset quality. We are very proud to be awarded the 2022 Best-In-State Banks in New Jersey by Forbes, representing the fourth consecutive year of outstanding achievement.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Loan growth for the second quarter of $270.7 million or 3.8% compared to the prior quarter was attributed to both commercial and consumer portfolio expansion.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.38% for the second quarter compared to 3.02% in the first quarter of 2022 and 3.27% in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased eight basis points to 0.21% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.29% at June 30, 2021.
  • Efficiency ratio of 50.7% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 57.8% in the first quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 of 3.38% increased 11 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased 36 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter 2021 and first quarter 2022 was due primarily to an increase in yields on loans, increased loan prepayment fees, higher securities balances and non-accrual interest recoveries in the second quarter of 2022. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2022 was 3.20% compared to 3.23% for the same period of 2021. The variance in net interest margin compared to the first six months of 2021 is due primarily to a decrease in the yield on investment securities.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.61% as compared to 3.57% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.25% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the second quarter of 2021 and the linked quarter was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans driven primarily by increases in market interest rates, increased loan prepayment fees and non-accrual interest recoveries. Also increasing the yield on interest-earning assets during the second quarter of 2022 was a reduction in the average balance of lower-yielding federal funds sold. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2022 was 3.42% as compared to 3.57% during the same period in 2021. The decrease in yield on interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was due primarily to a decrease in the yield on securities as well as an increase in lower-yielding federal funds sold, partially offset by higher average balances of securities and loans.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2022 was 0.40% compared to 0.42% for the second quarter of 2021 and 0.34% for the first quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first six months of 2022 was 0.37% compared to 0.47% for the same period in 2021. The reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2021 and the first six months of 2021 was largely driven by reductions in the cost of time deposits and long-term borrowings. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings driven primarily by increases in market interest rates.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 of $80.3 million increased $20.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the first six months of 2022 was $150.7 million as compared to $116.5 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to growth of loans and investment securities. Also contributing to the increase were higher loan prepayment fees and non-accrual interest recoveries during the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

For the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased $1.8 million to $7.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Commissions and fees increased $800,000 driven primarily by an increase in wire transfer charges and financial services income. Other income increased $500,000 due primarily to reductions in write-downs on premises and equipment as well as recoveries on loans charged off from prior acquisitions. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $266,000 compared to the second quarter of 2021 due predominately to increases in debit card income. Swap income for the second quarter of 2022 was $399,000 compared to $72,000 during the same period of 2021 due primarily to changes in the yield curve which increased demand for swap transactions. Losses on equity securities totaled $364,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to gains of $11,000 in the second quarter of 2021.

For the first six months of 2022, noninterest income increased $2.8 million to $13.8 million compared to the first six months of 2021. Commissions and fees increased $1.3 million due primarily to higher loan fees and increases in financial services income. Other income increased $672,000 and service charges on deposits increased $596,000 compared to the first half of 2021 due primarily to the same reasons mentioned in the quarterly analysis. Losses on equity securities totaled $849,000 in the first six months of 2022 compared to losses of $133,000 in the first six months of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 of $45.1 million increased $11.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to compensation and employee benefits which increased $6.5 million resulting primarily from additions to our staff from the 1st Constitution acquisition and normal merit increases. Premises and equipment expense and data processing expense increased $1.6 million and $592,000, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to increases related to expansion of the franchise as a result of the 1st Constitution acquisition. Other operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 increased $2.2 million compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to increased core deposit intangible amortization, marketing expense, appraisal fees, consulting fees and insurance expense.

Noninterest expense for the first half of 2022 of $95.0 million increased $27.0 million compared to the first half of 2021. Compensation and employee benefit expense and premises and equipment expense increased $13.7 million and $3.3 million, respectively, compared to the first half of 2021 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Merger related expenses were $4.6 million due to the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp. Data processing expense increased $1.0 million due to the same reasons mentioned in the quarterly analysis. Other operating expenses increased $4.5 million in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to an increase in consulting and marketing fees.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 24.7% compared to 25.7% for the second quarter of 2021. The decreased effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items increasing as a percentage of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2022, total assets were $10.37 billion, an increase of $2.18 billion, compared to December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, total loans grew $1.43 billion, including $1.10 billion from 1st Constitution, to $7.41 billion while investment securities increased $502.9 million, including $342.3 million from 1st Constitution, to $2.12 billion. On the funding side, total deposits increased $1.54 billion, including $1.65 billion from 1st Constitution, to $8.50 billion. At June 30, 2022, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 87.1%.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2022, non-performing assets totaled $22.2 million or 0.21% of total assets compared to $22.6 million or 0.29% of total assets at June 30, 2021. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans was 0.30% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.38% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $68.8 million, 0.93% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $60.4 million, 1.01% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses included a day one purchase accounting adjustment of $12.1 million for purchased credit impaired loans. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company had net recoveries of $141,000 or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million or 0.10% for the same period in 2021.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.6 million compared to a benefit of $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The provision in the 2022 period is comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.6 million, a provision for credit losses on securities of $1.5 million and a provision for off-balance-sheet exposures of $535,000. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for credit losses was $9.9 million, while the Company recorded a benefit of $8.6 million for the same period in 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the provision was comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $6.2 million, a provision for credit losses on securities of $2.7 million and a provision for off-balance-sheet exposures of $975,000.

Capital

At June 30, 2022, stockholders' equity was $1.09 billion compared to $827.0 million at December 31, 2021, a 32% increase, resulting primarily from the issuance of stock in connection with the 1st Constitution acquisition. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.05% at June 30, 2022. The book value per common share increased 7% to $16.82 at June 30, 2022 compared to $15.74 at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $12.47 and $12.60 at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At June 30, 2022, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio were 10.51% and 8.01%, respectively, compared to 10.14% and 8.29% at June 30, 2021. On July 26, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on August 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, competition, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $10.37 billion in total assets at June 30, 2022. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey's Best-In State-Bank by Forbes and Statista for the fourth consecutive year, Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-6140 for more information.

Thomas J. Shara Thomas F. Splaine
President & CEO EVP & CFO
   


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Income Statement        
Net interest income $80,302  $59,740  $150,690  $116,468 
(Provision) benefit for credit losses  (3,644)  5,959   (9,916)  8,601 
Gains on sales of investment securities     9      9 
Gains on sales of loans  715   607   2,141   1,315 
(Loss) gain on equity securities  (364)  11   (849)  (133)
Other noninterest income  6,712   4,642   12,551   9,837 
Merger-related expenses        (4,585)   
Other noninterest expense  (45,068)  (34,097)  (90,442)  (68,000)
Pretax income  38,653   36,871   59,590   68,097 
Provision for income taxes  (9,536)  (9,464)  (14,544)  (17,515)
Net income $29,117  $27,407  $45,046  $50,582 
         
Basic earnings per common share $0.44  $0.53  $0.69  $0.99 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.44  $0.53  $0.69  $0.98 
Dividends paid per common share $0.145  $0.135  $0.280  $0.260 
Weighted average shares - basic  64,828   50,636   64,397   50,606 
Weighted average shares - diluted  64,989   50,858   64,615   50,821 
         
Selected Operating Ratios        
Annualized return on average assets  1.15%  1.41%  0.89%  1.32%
Annualized return on average common equity  10.71%  14.07%  8.31%  13.15%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)  14.45%  17.67%  11.16%  16.55%
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets  3.61%  3.57%  3.42%  3.57%
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities  0.40%  0.42%  0.37%  0.47%
Annualized net interest spread  3.22%  3.15%  3.05%  3.10%
Annualized net interest margin  3.38%  3.27%  3.20%  3.23%
Efficiency ratio (1)  50.69%  51.98%  54.01%  52.85%
Stockholders' equity to total assets      10.51%  10.14%
Book value per common share     $16.82  $15.74 
Tangible book value per common share (1)     $12.47  $12.60 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)      8.01%  8.29%
         
Asset Quality Ratios     June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans      0.93%  1.01%
Non-performing loans to total loans      0.30%  0.38%
Non-performing assets to total assets      0.21%  0.29%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans      0.21%  0.09%
         
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures      
 
 

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)     June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End         
Loans     $7,408,540 $5,988,832
Allowance for credit losses      68,836  60,389
Investment securities      2,124,213  1,107,601
Total assets      10,374,178  7,854,238
Total deposits      8,501,804  6,715,035
Short-term borrowings      432,206  100,190
Other borrowings      219,027  138,045
Stockholders' equity      1,090,145  796,676
         
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2022  2021  2022  2021
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data        
Loans $7,229,175 $6,080,408 $7,125,893 $6,085,057
Investment securities  2,188,199  1,066,086  2,104,355  1,034,956
Interest-earning assets  9,588,396  7,342,952  9,546,575  7,286,856
Total assets  10,192,140  7,784,385  10,165,437  7,744,714
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,310,702  1,660,825  2,252,693  1,603,714
Savings deposits  1,153,591  639,540  1,142,536  622,331
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  4,369,067  3,495,610  4,384,215  3,442,116
Time deposits  803,421  880,079  841,214  962,042
Total deposits  8,636.781  6,676,054  8,620,658  6,630,203
Short-term borrowings  130.242  85,325  117,508  79,441
Other borrowings  218,958  140,162  218,474  141,703
Total interest-bearing liabilities  6,675,279  5,240,716  6,703,947  5,247,633
Stockholders' equity  1,090,613  781,299  1,093,248  775,808
             
             

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Interest Income        
Loans and fees $76,973  $60,529  $144,782  $119,307 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks  235   52   417   89 
Taxable investment securities and other  8,285   4,029   14,994   8,010 
Tax-exempt investment securities  1,442   631   2,744   1,243 
Total Interest Income  86,935   65,241   162,937   128,649 
Interest Expense        
Deposits  4,829   4,238   8,868   9,362 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase  150   16   170   39 
Other borrowings  1,654   1,247   3,209   2,780 
Total Interest Expense  6,633   5,501   12,247   12,181 
Net Interest Income  80,302   59,740   150,690   116,468 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses  3,644   (5,959)  9,916   (8,601)
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses  76,658   65,699   140,774   125,069 
Noninterest Income        
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,711   2,445   5,337   4,741 
Commissions and fees  2,555   1,755   4,661   3,353 
Income on bank owned life insurance  820   643   1,650   1,277 
(Loss) gain on equity securities  (364)  11   (849)  (133)
Gains on sales of loans  715   607   2,141   1,315 
Gains on sales of investment securities, net     9      9 
Swap income  399   72   399   634 
Other income  227   (273)  504   (168)
Total Noninterest Income  7,063   5,269   13,843   11,028 
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits  26,938   20,407   54,617   40,925 
Premises and equipment  7,679   6,078   15,651   12,396 
FDIC insurance  672   621   1,344   1,332 
Data processing  1,891   1,299   3,561   2,554 
Merger related expenses        4,585    
Other operating expenses  7,888   5,692   15,269   10,793 
Total Noninterest Expense  45,068   34,097   95,027   68,000 
Income before provision for income taxes  38,653   36,871   59,590   68,097 
Provision for income taxes  9,536   9,464   14,544   17,515 
     Net Income $29,117  $27,407  $45,046  $50,582 
Per Share of Common Stock          
Basic earnings $0.44  $0.53  $0.69  $0.99 
Diluted earnings $0.44  $0.53  $0.69  $0.98 
Dividends $0.145  $0.135  $0.280  $0.260 
                 
                 


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (Unaudited)  
Assets    
Cash $195,701  $199,158 
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks  49,765   29,372 
Total cash and cash equivalents  245,466   228,530 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $2,802 at June 30, 2022 and $83 at December 31, 2021)  1,139,414   769,956 
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $808,663 at June 30, 2022 and $815,211 at December 31, 2021, allowance for credit losses of $190 at June 30, 2022 and $181 at December 31, 2021)  941,558   824,956 
Equity securities, at fair value  17,594   17,368 
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost  25,647   9,049 
Loans held for sale  1,168   1,943 
Loans, net of deferred fees  7,408,540   5,976,148 
Less: Allowance for credit losses  68,836   58,047 
Net loans  7,339,704   5,918,101 
Premises and equipment, net  55,456   45,916 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  26,244   15,222 
Accrued interest receivable  26,339   19,209 
Goodwill  271,829   156,277 
Other identifiable intangible assets  10,250   2,420 
Bank owned life insurance  156,496   117,356 
Other assets  117,013   71,753 
Total Assets $10,374,178  $8,198,056 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing $2,330,550  $1,732,452 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  5,407,212   4,474,144 
Time deposits $250 thousand and under  620,720   623,393 
Time deposits over $250 thousand  143,322   135,834 
Total deposits  8,501,804   6,965,823 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase  432,206   106,453 
Other borrowings  25,000   25,000 
Subordinated debentures  194,027   179,043 
Operating lease liabilities  27,639   16,523 
Other liabilities  103,357   78,200 
Total Liabilities  9,284,033   7,371,042 
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 64,924,576 shares and outstanding 64,793,541 shares at June 30, 2022 and issued 50,737,400 shares and outstanding 50,606,365 shares at December 31, 2021  853,206   565,862 
Retained earnings  286,063   259,340 
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021  (1,452)  (1,452)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (47,672)  3,264 
Total Stockholders' Equity  1,090,145   827,014 
     Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $10,374,178  $8,198,056 
 
 

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021
Income Statement          
Net interest income $80,302  $70,388  $59,029  $59,338  $59,740 
(Provision) benefit for credit losses  (3,644)  (6,272)  (408)  2,703   5,959 
Gains on sales of investment securities              9 
Gains on sales of loans  715   1,426   399   550   607 
(Loss) gain on equity securities  (364)  (485)  (94)  (58)  11 
Other noninterest income  6,712   5,839   5,559   4,977   4,642 
Long-term debt prepayment fees           (831)   
Merger-related expenses     (4,585)  (710)  (1,072)   
Other noninterest expense  (45,068)  (45,374)  (34,840)  (35,304)  (34,097)
Pretax income  38,653   20,937   28,935   30,303   36,871 
Provision for income taxes  (9,536)  (5,008)  (6,765)  (8,014)  (9,464)
Net income $29,117  $15,929  $22,170  $22,289  $27,407 
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.44  $0.25  $0.43  $0.43  $0.53 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.44  $0.25  $0.43  $0.43  $0.53 
Dividends paid per common share $0.145  $0.135  $0.135  $0.135  $0.135 
Dividends paid $9,507  $8,809  $6,921  $7,001  $6,828 
Weighted average shares - basic  64,828   63,961   50,647   50,637   50,636 
Weighted average shares - diluted  64,989   64,238   50,959   50,875   50,858 
           
Selected Operating Ratios          
Annualized return on average assets  1.15%  0.64%  1.06%  1.10%  1.41%
Annualized return on average common equity  10.71%  5.89%  10.70%  10.94%  14.07%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)  14.45%  7.88%  13.26%  13.63%  17.67%
Annualized net interest margin  3.38%  3.02%  2.98%  3.10%  3.27%
Efficiency ratio (1)  50.69%  57.77%  53.19%  54.02%  51.98%
Common stockholders' equity to total assets  10.51%  10.60%  10.09%  9.96%  10.14%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  8.01%  8.07%  8.31%  8.18%  8.29%
Tier 1 risk-based ratio  11.12%  11.34%  11.15%  11.19%  10.78%
Total risk-based ratio  13.74%  14.03%  14.48%  14.73%  13.11%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.05%  8.97%  8.51%  8.60%  8.70%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  10.57%  10.72%  10.67%  10.70%  10.29%
Book value per common share $16.82  $16.82  $16.34  $16.09  $15.74 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $12.47  $12.45  $13.21  $12.95  $12.60 

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End            
Loans $7,408,540  $7,137,793  $5,976,148  $5,880,802  $5,988,832 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  68,836   67,112   58,047   57,953   60,389 
Investment securities  2,124,213   2,139,054   1,621,329   1,248,705   1,107,601 
Total assets  10,374,178   10,275,233   8,198,056   8,172,479   7,854,238 
Total deposits  8,501,804   8,748,909   6,965,823   6,930,912   6,715,035 
Short-term borrowings  432,206   102,911   106,453   111,907   100,190 
Other borrowings  219,027   218,904   204,043   212,107   138,045 
Stockholders' equity  1,090,145   1,089,282   827,014   814,128   796,676 
           
Loans          
Non-owner occupied commercial $2,777,003  $2,639,784  $2,316,284  $2,300,637  $2,330,376 
Owner occupied commercial  1,179,527   1,122,754   908,449   884,144   870,535 
Multifamily  1,134,938   1,104,206   972,233   907,903   902,394 
Non-owner occupied residential  221,339   225,795   177,097   177,592   189,765 
Commercial, industrial and other  647,531   620,611   405,832   363,976   358,659 
Paycheck Protection Program  10,404   36,785   56,574   109,348   207,045 
Construction  370,777   404,186   302,228   332,868   335,167 
Equipment financing  134,136   123,943   123,212   119,709   121,096 
Residential mortgages  622,417   564,042   438,710   407,021   391,589 
Consumer and home equity  310,468   295,687   275,529   277,604   282,206 
Total loans $7,408,540  $7,137,793  $5,976,148  $5,880,802  $5,988,832 
           
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $2,330,550  $2,300,030  $1,732,452  $1,724,646  $1,683,887 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  5,407,212   5,602,674   4,474,144   4,401,367   4,198,709 
Time deposits  764,042   846,205   759,227   804,899   832,439 
Total deposits $8,501,804  $8,748,909  $6,965,823  $6,930,912  $6,715,035 
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio  87.1%  81.6%  85.8%  84.8%  89.2%
           
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data          
Loans $7,229,175  $7,021,462  $5,902,152  $5,943,698  $6,080,408 
Investment securities  2,188,199   2,019,578   1,423,650   1,144,356   1,066,086 
Interest-earning assets  9,588,396   9,504,287   7,874,181   7,611,259   7,342,952 
Total assets  10,192,140   10,138,437   8,332,637   8,070,050   7,784,385 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,310,702   2,194,038   1,775,119   1,702,788   1,660,825 
Savings deposits  1,153,591   1,131,359   670,039   653,840   639,540 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  4,369,067   4,399,531   3,862,443   3,701,676   3,495,610 
Time deposits  803,421   879,427   781,199   826,831   880,079 
Total deposits  8,636,781   8,604,355   7,088,800   6,885,135   6,676,054 
Short-term borrowings  130,242   104,633   112,533   108,519   85,325 
Other borrowings  218,958   217,983   204,266   162,216   140,162 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  6,675,279   6,732,934   5,630,479   5,453,082   5,240,716 
Stockholders' equity  1,090,613   1,095,913   822,001   807,956   781,299 
                     
                     

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs
Assets          
Loans  4.22%  3.92%  3.88%  4.00%  3.99%
Taxable investment securities and other  1.81%  1.60%  1.60%  1.68%  1.72%
Tax-exempt securities  2.02%  1.91%  2.20%  2.15%  2.50%
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts  0.55%  0.16%  0.14%  0.12%  0.11%
Total interest-earning assets  3.61%  3.25%  3.22%  3.40%  3.57%
Liabilities          
Savings accounts  0.18%  0.17%  0.05%  0.05%  0.05%
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  0.33%  0.25%  0.24%  0.30%  0.32%
Time deposits  0.39%  0.40%  0.51%  0.55%  0.61%
Borrowings  2.04%  1.95%  1.55%  2.33%  2.22%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.40%  0.34%  0.33%  0.41%  0.42%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)  3.22%  2.92%  2.89%  2.99%  3.15%
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)  3.38%  3.02%  2.98%  3.10%  3.27%
Annualized cost of deposits  0.22%  0.19%  0.19%  0.23%  0.25%
Loan Quality Data          
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans          
Balance at beginning of period $67,112  $58,047  $57,953  $60,389  $67,252 
Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans     12,077          
Charge-offs on purchased credit deteriorated loans     (7,634)         
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans  1,583   4,630   (87)  (2,705)  (5,314)
Charge-offs  (365)  (170)  (461)  (969)  (1,862)
Recoveries  506   162   642   1,238   313 
Balance at end of period $68,836  $67,112  $58,047  $57,953  $60,389 
           
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)          
Non owner occupied commercial $(4) $4  $  $6  $1,649 
Owner occupied commercial  (337)  24   (1)  (80)  (9)
Multifamily           28    
Non owner occupied residential     (14)  (136)  (5)  (8)
Commercial, industrial and other  272   778   (449)  (265)  5 
Construction     6,804   (4)  50   (42)
Equipment finance  (40)  82   60   139   4 
Residential mortgages     (48)  49   27   (82)
Consumer and home equity  (32)  12   300   (169)  32 
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(141) $7,642  $(181) $(269) $1,549 
 
 

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021
Non-Performing Assets (1)          
Non owner occupied commercial $324  $5,482  $3,009  $4,748  $11,427 
Owner occupied commercial  12,587   2,626   2,810   4,656   7,152 
Multifamily              195 
Non owner occupied residential  839   2,430   2,852   922   1,305 
Commercial, industrial and other  4,882   6,098   6,763   1,108   1,449 
Construction     220         515 
Equipment finance  112   51   43   238   264 
Residential mortgages  2,249   1,935   817   123    
Consumer and home equity  1,168   898   687   453   308 
Total non-performing assets $22,161  $19,740  $16,981  $12,248  $22,615 
           
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $  $  $1  $  $ 
Loans restructured and still accruing $3,189  $3,290  $3,342  $3,414  $3,295 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.93%  0.94%  0.97%  0.99%  1.01%
Total non-accrual loans to total loans  0.30%  0.28%  0.28%  0.21%  0.38%
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.21%  0.19%  0.21%  0.15%  0.29%
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans  (0.01)%  0.44%  (0.01)%  (0.02)%  0.10%

(1) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans.


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or for the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $1,090,145  $1,089,282  $827,014  $814,128  $796,676 
Less: Goodwill  271,829   271,829   156,277   156,277   156,277 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets  10,250   10,842   2,420   2,631   2,841 
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $808,066  $806,611  $668,317  $655,220  $637,558 
Shares outstanding at end of period  64,794   64,780   50,606   50,602   50,601 
Book value per share - GAAP $16.82  $16.82  $16.34  $16.09  $15.74 
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $12.47  $12.45  $13.21  $12.95  $12.60 
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $808,066  $806,611  $668,317  $655,220  $637,558 
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $10,374,178  $10,275,233  $8,198,056  $8,172,479  $7,854,238 
Less: Goodwill  271,829   271,829   156,277   156,277   156,277 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets  10,250   10,842   2,420   2,631   2,841 
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $10,092,099  $9,992,562  $8,039,359  $8,013,571  $7,695,120 
Common equity to assets - GAAP  10.51%  10.60%  10.09%  9.96%  10.14%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP  8.01%  8.07%  8.31%  8.18%  8.29%
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity      
Net income - GAAP $29,117  $15,929  $22,170  $22,289  $27,407 
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $1,090,613  $1,095,913  $822,001  $807,956  $781,299 
Less: Average goodwill  271,829   265,409   156,277   156,277   156,277 
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets  10,569   10,851   2,544   2,758   2,979 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $808,215  $819,653  $663,180  $648,921  $622,043 
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP  10.71%  5.89%  10.70%  10.94%  14.07%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP  14.45%  7.88%  13.26%  13.63%  17.67%
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio          
Total noninterest expense $45,068  $49,959  $35,550  $37,207  $34,097 
Less:          
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  593   596   210   211   221 
Merger-related expenses     4,585   710   1,072    
Long term debt extinguishment costs           831    
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $44,475  $44,778  $34,630  $35,093  $33,876 
Net interest income $80,302  $70,388  $59,029  $59,338  $59,740 
Total noninterest income  7,063   6,780   5,864   5,469   5,269 
Total revenue  87,365   77,168   64,893   64,807   65,009 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities  382   346   213   157   167 
Gains on sales of investment securities              9 
Total revenue, as adjusted $87,747  $77,514  $65,106  $64,964  $65,167 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP  50.69%  57.77%  53.19%  54.02%  51.98%
 
 

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2022   2021 
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity    
Net income - GAAP $45,046  $50,582 
     
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $1,093,249  $775,808 
Less: Average goodwill  268,637   156,277 
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets  10,709   3,085 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $813,903  $616,446 
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP  8.31%  13.15%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP  11.16%  16.55%
     
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio    
Total noninterest expense $95,027  $68,000 
Less:    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  1,189   447 
Merger-related expenses  4,585    
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $89,253  $67,553 
Net interest income $150,690  $116,468 
Noninterest income  13,843   11,028 
Total revenue $164,533  $127,496 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities  729   330 
Less: Gains on sales of investment securities     9 
Total revenue, as adjusted $165,262  $127,817 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP  54.01%  52.85%

 