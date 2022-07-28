Super League Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Date and Trip to the Metaverse for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content and the metaverse, announced today the company will post its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm Eastern Time. Results will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.superleague.com/ and the Company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the second quarter 2022 financial results in the form of a letter to shareholders on its website.



Additionally, a trip to the Metaverse with Ann Hand, CEO and Clayton Haynes, CFO will be available at the same time accessible via video on demand on the Company’s investor relations website. Questions to be included should be submitted in advance to SLGG@mzgroup.us.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLGG@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

Gillian Sheldon

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com