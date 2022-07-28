CareListings Now Utilized by 15,000+ Senior Care Facilities in the United States

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareListings, the nation's largest employment network exclusive to caregivers & nurses in senior care, is now utilized by over 20% of all senior care facilities in the U.S. to source candidates and reach families seeking care. This includes over 15,000 skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes, home care agencies, and home health & hospice agencies.

"We launched four years ago to provide a better way for families to find senior care options and have now become the most comprehensive resource for caregivers & nurses to find senior care employers. It is a privilege to help so many facilities and caregiver heroes who continue to go above and beyond for our elderly loved ones throughout the Covid pandemic," says the founder and CEO of CareListings, Carl Rogers.

In addition to millions of people using CareListings to explore senior care options annually, thousands of experienced CNA, LPN/LVN, RN, and caregiver job seekers are now signing up every month on CareListings to access employment opportunities in all 50 states.

"The critical caregiver & nursing shortages in senior care are best addressed by connecting facilities directly with candidates for employment, not by overpaying temporary contractors or staffing agencies. With so many facilities struggling financially, it is more important than ever to improve the financial well-being of their employees vs paying third-party contractors."

CareListings is the nation's most comprehensive resource for families and healthcare professionals exploring senior care options online, with direct contact information for over 150,000 long-term care providers for free - including assisted living homes, home care & home health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, hospices, dialysis facilities, and other types of senior care providers.

Senior care employers hiring nurses and caregivers have the ability to update their business listing information, post job listings, and browse employment profiles for nearby caregiver & nurse job seekers at no cost. CareListings' optional premium services are subscription-based and allow senior care facilities to reach even more families and source more candidates directly, without referral or placement fees.

Caregiver and nurse job seekers in senior care can create a centralized profile on the platform and notify hiring managers of their interest in available positions.

CareListings is based in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, and serves families, caregiver job seekers, and senior care employers across the United States. Learn more at carelistings.com.

