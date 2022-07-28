MetaBlaze Founding Team Performs KYC With Certik: Brings Transparency to Web3 During MBLZ Initial Coin Offering

DOVER, Del., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the trustless nature of decentralized finance, it's easy for developers to "hide in the shadows." People who've been around in crypto have probably heard too many stories about horrendous hacks, rug pulls, and phishing scams. Sadly, these controversies are holding many people back from exploring all of the positive features Web3 has to offer.

Many of these transparency issues plaguing the crypto industry have hindered the growth in the GameFi sector. Although blockchain-based gaming is gaining momentum, it won't reach mainstream adoption until more people feel comfortable placing trust in the development team.

The new Web3 Company, MetaBlaze, is keenly aware of the importance transparency and integrity plays in creating a safe & successful blockchain company. MetaBlaze is developing a diverse ecosystem intended to unite gamers and non-gamers into one, unified ecosystem. The team behind MetaBlaze wants gamers and investors alike, to know who's behind this project.

From day one, everyone involved in MetaBlaze agreed to voluntarily dox themselves on the MetaBlaze Token website and share their professional profiles. Not only that, MetaBlaze worked with the world's leading blockchain security company, CertiK, to conduct a rigorous KYC process (Know-Your-Customer) and Smart Contract Audit of the MetaBlaze Token, built on Binance Smart Chain.

Anyone interested in reviewing the MetaBlaze team and its smart contract audit can easily find CertiK verified documents on MetaBlaze's website. Here, you'll also find access to links related to MetaBlaze's leaders. Instead of hiding behind made-up names and animated pfp NFTs, MetaBlaze posts legit professional online profiles, with a hint of Metaverse.

MetaBlaze's transparency also extends to its roadmap and tokenomics strategy. Indeed, you can find the full white paper for the MetaBlaze project plus a detailed list of quarterly goals on MetaBlaze's website.

To add further credibility to the MetaBlaze project, the development team has worked with dozens of high-profile media outlets to reach out to the community. People can now find posts on MetaBlaze on many respected local and national news sites like Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch and Crypto Slate.

MetaBlaze has gone above and beyond engaging with its community through Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram. No matter what online platform people most enjoy using, there should be a way to get in touch with MetaBlaze team members.

When people know a Web3 project has a solid and transparent team, it will positively impact the community's long-term strength. Indeed, MetaBlaze's transparency may help explain why investors are confident enough to spend $2.7 million during the ongoing MBLZ token presale.

While MetaBlaze is in its final ICO round, this presents a final opportunity to acquire MetaBlaze Tokens before listing on cryptocurrency exchanges in the next two months. $MBLZ purchases in the presale will enjoy a reduced transaction fee plus a 5 percent bonus in tokens. By contrast, those who don't buy MBLZ will have to pay fees to use the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap.

Please visit MetaBlazeToken.com for more information on how you could take part in the presale, or you can register here.

